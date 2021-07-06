ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 46

The Tide Of Racism That’s Sweeping The Globe: How Did We Get Here?

Hosted By Hina P. Ansari

Hello Friends,

Whether it’s an underlying problem that has always existed which has now reached the surface, or a sense of entitlement fostering the emboldened acts that we are seeing on social, there is something that is happening: The tide of racism is sweeping the globe.

In order to properly dissect this hot topic, our editor-in-chief HINA P. ANSARI is joined by Qasim Rashid. Based out of Virginia, Rashid is a noted human rights lawyer who also ran for Congress a few years back. With his ability to break down issues in the scope of socioeconomics, race and gender for his 300K followers on Twitter, we are thrilled to be able to have him on to help shed light on this disturbing trend.

They discuss:

The historical trends of racism across Western society.

The rise of anti-AAPI and anti-Black racism during the pandemic.

Elevating racist beliefs in today’s “both sides” environment.

If social media should be regulated to control hate speech.

The various forms of systematic racism that’s engrained in our institutions.

The death threats he himself received during his run for Congress.

What can we do as a global community moving forward. (NOTE: This episode was recorded before the Kamloops Residential School’s tragic discovery and the London, Ontario terrorist attack.)