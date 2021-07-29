These Are The 9 Korean Dramas That Bollywood Can’t Get Enough Of
Showbiz Jul 29, 2021
The Indian film industry’s love for Korean films is not new, with a few Bollywood films being inspired by their Korean counterparts. So it only makes sense that Korean dramas (affectionately known as “K-Dramas”) are also becoming an addiction for Bollywood and the Indian audience (Kajol is a self-described K-drama “fanatic”). Thanks to the pandemic, K-Dramas has become a new obsession for Indian audiences as well as those who run in Bollywood’s social circles. Check out these K-Dramas that Bollywood (and us!) can’t get enough of.
The Lonely Shining God – Goblin
Actors: Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook, Yoo In-na, Yook Sung-jae
Plot: This intense, tragic love story will evoke a lot of emotions in you. Get ready to invest your time and emotions in Goblin aka Kim Shin played by Gong Yoo, who plays a decorated military general during the Goryeo Dynasty. Unfortunately, he is betrayed by the jealous king he served. But instead of dying, Kim Shin turns into a goblin tasked with protecting certain people from the life of misery. The only one who can bring him out of this misery? His bride Ji Eun-tak played by Kim Go-eun. How the two meet and go through this journey is the story. A deeper story evolves when a Grim Reaper played by Lee Dong-wook and a beautiful young woman, Sunny played by Yoo In-na, meet.
Streaming on: Dramacool
Vincenzo
Actors: Song Joong-ki, Jeon Yeo-been, Ok Taec-yeon, Kim Yeo-jin
Plot: Get ready to be swooned by Vincenzo, an Italian lawyer, a consigliere for the mafia, and the right-hand man to Italian Don Fabio. After his leader’s death, Vincenzo decides to head to Seoul to recover 1.5 tons of gold stashed under a building’s basement. While at it, he meets the interesting inmates of the building — including Hong Cha-young played by Jeon Yeo-been, an attorney for a rival firm. How he recovers the gold and puts the bad guys in their place is the scintillating story of Vincenzo.
Streaming on: Netflix
It’s Ok To Not Be Ok
Actors: Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Yea-ji, Oh Jung-se, Park Gyu-young
Plot: Emotional in every scene, this one is high on sentiment and romance. The story revolves around a charismatic yet emotionally scarred children’s book author. She meets a worker, Moon Gang-tae played by Kim Soo-hyun at a psychiatric hospital. The story revolves around how the two get emotionally and romantically involved and discover their dark pasts and recover. Also in the series is Moon Sang-tae, played by Lee Kyu-sung as a person with autism. The show speaks about mental health issues and addresses ways to deal with them.
Streaming on: Netflix
Itaewon Class
Actors: Park Seo-joon, Kim Da-mi, Yoo Jae-myung, Kwon Nara
Plot: A story about motivation and the zeal to make it big in life, Itaewon Class is about a Park Sae-ro-yi played by Park Seo-joon who goes to jail for an incident with Jang Geun-won played by Ahn Bo-hyun. Well, it turns out Jang is the song of the multi-millionaire and the founder of Jangga Group, Jang Dae-hee played by Yoo Jae-myung. In his attempt to make it big, Park meets Jo Yi-seo played by Kim Da-mi, a millionaire with excellent managerial skills. Watch this one to learn how to never give up in life, no matter what!
Streaming on: Netflix
Sky Castle
Actors: Yum Jung-ah, Lee Tae-ran, Yoon Se-ah, Oh Na-ra, Kim Seo-hyung
Plot: The ladies in this show believe money can buy everything and anything. The series revolves around the unbelievable lives of a group of ladies who live in one of the top posh areas in Seoul called SKY Castle. These ladies will go above and beyond to make sure their doctor/highly professional husband is doing well at work, and their kids are nothing less than princes and princesses. The show throws light on the unachievable aims they set for their children and their ultimate desire for all-things-materialistic.
Streaming on: Dramacool
Legend Of The Blue Sea
Actors: Jun Ji-hyun, Lee Min-ho
Plot: Love stories are of all types and this is one such love story between a mermaid and a comic con artist. Shim Cheong played by Jun Ji-hyun is a mermaid, while Heo Joon-Jae played by Lee Min-ho is a con artist. The story touches upon different topics, including rebirth, fate, unrequited love, and destiny. Their love story is juxtaposed with a parallel story of their Joseon-era incarnations, the mermaid, Se-Hwa, and town head, Kim Dam-Leong.
Streaming on: Dramacool
Boys Over Flowers
Actors: Ku Hye-sun, Lee Min-ho, Kim Hyun-joong, Kim Bum, Kim Joon, Kim So-eun
Plot: The Korean version of Student Of The Year is set in a school that screams luxury and wealth. Love blossoms between a poor girl Geum Jan-di played by Ku Hye-sun, and the F4 gang of rich kids, headed by the rough and fearless Jun-pyo Koo played by Lee Min-ho. How a studious, optimistic, and driven girl falls in love with a spoilt rich kid is the story. One for those who love stories!
Streaming on: Netflix
Reply 1994
Actors: Go Ara, Jung Woo, Yoo Yeon-seok, Kim Sung-kyun, Son Ho-jun, Baro Min Do-hee
Plot: Want to know what Korea felt like in 1994? Watch this one that highlights the historically and culturally significant events that happened in the country during that pivotal year. The series includes events like the formation of seminal K-pop group Seo Taiji and Boys, the Sampoong Department Store collapse, and the Korean Basketball League birth. Also part of the story is the life of six boys from different parts of Korea who live together and attend the same university.
Streaming on: Netflix
Crash Landing on You
Actors: Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Kim Jung-hyun, Seo Ji-hye
Plot: Learn a little more about North Korea and South Korea with this series, bringing in a beautiful love story. The story revolves around Yoon Se-ri played by Son Ye-jin, who by accident lands in North Korea. How she escapes and returns to South Korea safely is the story. But it is not easy; she falls in love with a North Korean soldier – Captain Ri Jeong-hyeok played by Hyun Bin. Does he help her? Does he also fall in love with her? Do they unite by the end of the story? Oh, watch it, and you will fall in love all over again.
Streaming on: Netflix
Pop your popcorn and get ready for some serious binging just like Bollywood.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com
Mrinalini Sundar
Author
Mrinalini Sundar (new_girl_in_to) has worked with various Indian national, international publications including Times Of India and is currently based out of Toronto. She's constantly in search of high adventure, exotic food, and new experiences. She is the happiest amidst mountains, with no wi-fi.
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Maitreyi's Mastery: Catching Up With Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Season 2 Of 'Never Have I Ever'
-
Binge On These July 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
You Need To Stream This Fresh Stock Of 6 Desi Shows
-
Check Out These June 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Save The Date! 'Sāvitri' A Contemporary Take On The Classic Opera Will Mesmerize You
-
Check Out These May 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Here Is All You Need To Know About Poet Rupi Kaur's Film "Rupi Kaur Live"
-
The 66th Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Awards 2021: Check Out The Full Winners Here!
-
Need A Binge Boost? You Have Got To Stream These Desi Shows
-
Bollywood On The Beach: 10 Celebs Who Rocked Serious Vacay Vibes In The Maldives
-
Check Out These April 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
You've Got To Check Out These Fab Celeb Pet Influencers On Instagram
-
Pooja Bhatt & 4 More Reasons Why You Need To Stream 'Bombay Begums'
-
Everything You Need To Know About Simone Ashley Who Will Play Kate Sharma In ‘Bridgerton’
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These March 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Award Season Fave: Golden Globe & SAG Award Nominee Riz Ahmed Talks To Us About His Turn In 'Sound Of Metal'
-
From Roveena To Roach Killa & More: You Need To Add These Fresh EPs To Your Playlist STAT
-
Binge On These 9 Desi Romantic Shows On Valentine's Day
-
If You Haven't Seen It Yet, Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Need To Watch "The White Tiger" Now
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These February 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
We Tell You Why The Film "I'll Meet You There" From Iram Parveen Bilal Can't Be Missed
-
Check Out These January 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Will Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Bring Down The Nepotistic Culture Of The Bollywood Mafia?
-
The Wanted's Siva Kaneswaran Asks If You're "Ready For This Love" In His Latest Hit Single
-
5 Replay-Worthy Moments From 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'
-
Interview: Tabu & Ishaan Khatter Dish On Mira Nair's Epic TV Drama 'A Suitable Boy'
-
Must See! Deepa Mehta's Much-Buzzed New Flick 'Funny Boy'
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These December 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
6 Reasons Why I've Added K-Pop To My Bollywood Playlist
-
Nazneen Contractor Makes History As The First South Asian Lead In The Hallmark Channel Film, "The Christmas Ring"
-
"Funny Boy" By Deepa Mehta Is Canada's Official Submission For Best International Feature Film At The 2021 Oscars
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These November 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
4 Reasons Why You Should Check Out "Bad Boy Billionaires: India" On Netflix
-
Check Out These 7 Lockdown Movies You May Have Missed
-
World Mental Health Day Special: Adi Tackles The Topic Of Suicide In India With His latest Release ".22"
-
Veena Sud Discusses Directing The Film 'The Lie'
-
Actress Sarita Choudhury Discusses Her New Film 'EVIL EYE'
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These October 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
8 Real-Life Dramas That You Need To Watch
-
6 Psychological Thrillers You Don't Want to Miss
-
One-On-One Chat With Breakout Star Geraldine Viswanathan Of "The Broken Hearts Gallery"
-
A Must Watch! "The Broken Hearts Gallery" Celebrates The Remnants Of Love
-
5 Reasons We Love Netflix Show "Masaba Masaba" and You Will Too
-
Twitter Trashes "Dangerous" The Latest Film By Ram Gopal Varma
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These September 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
Log Kya Kahengi: 5 Reasons Why Cancelling "Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj" Is A Huge Mistake
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These August 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
Tune In Today! Virtual Fundraising Concert By Rukus Avenue & UN In Honour Of World Day Against Trafficking In Persons
-
Turn It Up! 7 Best Concert Films To Stream At Home
-
Saroj Khan (1948-2020): 10 Iconic Songs From The Legendary Choreographer
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These July 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
Take A Mental Break & Check Out These 5 South Asian Comedians For Some Serious LOLs
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These June 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
Take Pride In These 7 Books By South Asian LGBTQIA+ Authors
-
Bollywood's Back! Check Out These Bollywood Films That Are Going Online
-
Filmmaker Shreya Patel & Podcaster Sachit Gupta Launches #LOVESPREADS For Global Artists & "Unity" Documentary To Connect The World During These COVID Times