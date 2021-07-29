These Are The 9 Korean Dramas That Bollywood Can’t Get Enough Of

The Indian film industry’s love for Korean films is not new, with a few Bollywood films being inspired by their Korean counterparts. So it only makes sense that Korean dramas (affectionately known as “K-Dramas”) are also becoming an addiction for Bollywood and the Indian audience (Kajol is a self-described K-drama “fanatic”). Thanks to the pandemic, K-Dramas has become a new obsession for Indian audiences as well as those who run in Bollywood’s social circles. Check out these K-Dramas that Bollywood (and us!) can’t get enough of.

The Lonely Shining God – Goblin

Actors: Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook, Yoo In-na, Yook Sung-jae

Plot: This intense, tragic love story will evoke a lot of emotions in you. Get ready to invest your time and emotions in Goblin aka Kim Shin played by Gong Yoo, who plays a decorated military general during the Goryeo Dynasty. Unfortunately, he is betrayed by the jealous king he served. But instead of dying, Kim Shin turns into a goblin tasked with protecting certain people from the life of misery. The only one who can bring him out of this misery? His bride Ji Eun-tak played by Kim Go-eun. How the two meet and go through this journey is the story. A deeper story evolves when a Grim Reaper played by Lee Dong-wook and a beautiful young woman, Sunny played by Yoo In-na, meet.

Streaming on: Dramacool

Vincenzo

Actors: Song Joong-ki, Jeon Yeo-been, Ok Taec-yeon, Kim Yeo-jin

Plot: Get ready to be swooned by Vincenzo, an Italian lawyer, a consigliere for the mafia, and the right-hand man to Italian Don Fabio. After his leader’s death, Vincenzo decides to head to Seoul to recover 1.5 tons of gold stashed under a building’s basement. While at it, he meets the interesting inmates of the building — including Hong Cha-young played by Jeon Yeo-been, an attorney for a rival firm. How he recovers the gold and puts the bad guys in their place is the scintillating story of Vincenzo.

Streaming on: Netflix

It’s Ok To Not Be Ok

Actors: Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Yea-ji, Oh Jung-se, Park Gyu-young

Plot: Emotional in every scene, this one is high on sentiment and romance. The story revolves around a charismatic yet emotionally scarred children’s book author. She meets a worker, Moon Gang-tae played by Kim Soo-hyun at a psychiatric hospital. The story revolves around how the two get emotionally and romantically involved and discover their dark pasts and recover. Also in the series is Moon Sang-tae, played by Lee Kyu-sung as a person with autism. The show speaks about mental health issues and addresses ways to deal with them.

Streaming on: Netflix

Itaewon Class

Actors: Park Seo-joon, Kim Da-mi, Yoo Jae-myung, Kwon Nara

Plot: A story about motivation and the zeal to make it big in life, Itaewon Class is about a Park Sae-ro-yi played by Park Seo-joon who goes to jail for an incident with Jang Geun-won played by Ahn Bo-hyun. Well, it turns out Jang is the song of the multi-millionaire and the founder of Jangga Group, Jang Dae-hee played by Yoo Jae-myung. In his attempt to make it big, Park meets Jo Yi-seo played by Kim Da-mi, a millionaire with excellent managerial skills. Watch this one to learn how to never give up in life, no matter what!

Streaming on: Netflix

Sky Castle

Actors: Yum Jung-ah, Lee Tae-ran, Yoon Se-ah, Oh Na-ra, Kim Seo-hyung

Plot: The ladies in this show believe money can buy everything and anything. The series revolves around the unbelievable lives of a group of ladies who live in one of the top posh areas in Seoul called SKY Castle. These ladies will go above and beyond to make sure their doctor/highly professional husband is doing well at work, and their kids are nothing less than princes and princesses. The show throws light on the unachievable aims they set for their children and their ultimate desire for all-things-materialistic.

Streaming on: Dramacool

Legend Of The Blue Sea

Actors: Jun Ji-hyun, Lee Min-ho

Plot: Love stories are of all types and this is one such love story between a mermaid and a comic con artist. Shim Cheong played by Jun Ji-hyun is a mermaid, while Heo Joon-Jae played by Lee Min-ho is a con artist. The story touches upon different topics, including rebirth, fate, unrequited love, and destiny. Their love story is juxtaposed with a parallel story of their Joseon-era incarnations, the mermaid, Se-Hwa, and town head, Kim Dam-Leong.

Streaming on: Dramacool

Boys Over Flowers

Actors: Ku Hye-sun, Lee Min-ho, Kim Hyun-joong, Kim Bum, Kim Joon, Kim So-eun

Plot: The Korean version of Student Of The Year is set in a school that screams luxury and wealth. Love blossoms between a poor girl Geum Jan-di played by Ku Hye-sun, and the F4 gang of rich kids, headed by the rough and fearless Jun-pyo Koo played by Lee Min-ho. How a studious, optimistic, and driven girl falls in love with a spoilt rich kid is the story. One for those who love stories!

Streaming on: Netflix

Reply 1994

Actors: Go Ara, Jung Woo, Yoo Yeon-seok, Kim Sung-kyun, Son Ho-jun, Baro Min Do-hee

Plot: Want to know what Korea felt like in 1994? Watch this one that highlights the historically and culturally significant events that happened in the country during that pivotal year. The series includes events like the formation of seminal K-pop group Seo Taiji and Boys, the Sampoong Department Store collapse, and the Korean Basketball League birth. Also part of the story is the life of six boys from different parts of Korea who live together and attend the same university.

Streaming on: Netflix

Crash Landing on You



Actors: Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Kim Jung-hyun, Seo Ji-hye

Plot: Learn a little more about North Korea and South Korea with this series, bringing in a beautiful love story. The story revolves around Yoon Se-ri played by Son Ye-jin, who by accident lands in North Korea. How she escapes and returns to South Korea safely is the story. But it is not easy; she falls in love with a North Korean soldier – Captain Ri Jeong-hyeok played by Hyun Bin. Does he help her? Does he also fall in love with her? Do they unite by the end of the story? Oh, watch it, and you will fall in love all over again.

Streaming on: Netflix

Pop your popcorn and get ready for some serious binging just like Bollywood.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com