Check Out These Sept 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
Showbiz Sep 03, 2021
September has some solid films just for you! Check out our list of movies from Bollywood and beyond!
Director: Satramm Ramani
Cast: Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl and Abhishek Banerjee
Release Date: Sept 3rd, 2021
Helmet is a film that is breaking all normal barriers as it touches on a very forbidden subject, it is not based on a motorcycle helmet but instead in reference to the use of condoms and their importance. A subject that is very taboo in India. The directors and the cast are very excited about this project as they say they are trying to promote something that should be bought and used.
Sharmaji Namkeen
Director: Hitesh Bhatia
Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Paresh Rawal
Release Date: Sept 4th, 2021
What does one do once they are retired. Sit back and reflect on their life and the things they could have achieved or find joy in the time they now have? Well Sharmaji Namkeen is exactly that situation where a 60 year old man retires and finds the joy in life. This film was the last film Rishi Kapoor shot before his passing.
Director: A. L. Vijay
Cast: Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami
Release Date: Sept 10th, 2021
This biopic is based on the life of politician and actress J. Jayalalithaa who served 6 times as chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Kangana will play the lead role and the film was shot simultaneously in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.
Director: Sekhar Kammula
Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, Rao Ramesh and Devyani
Release Date: Sept 10th, 2021
As the name suggests Love Story is a romantic film based on the life of a man and a woman who are both very talented but find themselves stuck when they move from a village to a city to pursue their passions, to find that such opportunities are just not available. They both seem to face rejection over rejection and then they find each other but their dreams come in the way of love.
Director: Pavan Kirpalani
Cast: Sept 17th, 2021
Release Date: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam
Saif Ali Khan is back and this time he is in a horror-comedy called Bhoot Police. where he plays a whacky ghostbuster who hunts ghosts. It is suggested that it takes inspiration from the Hollywood blockbuster film Ghostbusters.. The songs from the film have been releasing one by one before the film release date to stir up hype.
Director: Jagdeep Sidhu
Cast: Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta
Release Date: Sept 24th, 2021
This is a sequel to the original film Qismat which came out in 2018. The story follows three characters where love and heartbreak are all shared together. What does one do when they show love to another person and that love is rejected? Life can be cruel and tough and that is what Qismat 2 is all about.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
COMMENTS
