Check Out These Sept 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!

September has some solid films just for you! Check out our list of movies from Bollywood and beyond!

Helmet

Director: Satramm Ramani

Cast: Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl and Abhishek Banerjee

Release Date: Sept 3rd, 2021

Helmet is a film that is breaking all normal barriers as it touches on a very forbidden subject, it is not based on a motorcycle helmet but instead in reference to the use of condoms and their importance. A subject that is very taboo in India. The directors and the cast are very excited about this project as they say they are trying to promote something that should be bought and used.

Sharmaji Namkeen

Director: Hitesh Bhatia

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Paresh Rawal

Release Date: Sept 4th, 2021

What does one do once they are retired. Sit back and reflect on their life and the things they could have achieved or find joy in the time they now have? Well Sharmaji Namkeen is exactly that situation where a 60 year old man retires and finds the joy in life. This film was the last film Rishi Kapoor shot before his passing.

Thalaivii

Director: A. L. Vijay

Cast: Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami

Release Date: Sept 10th, 2021

This biopic is based on the life of politician and actress J. Jayalalithaa who served 6 times as chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Kangana will play the lead role and the film was shot simultaneously in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

Love Story

Director: Sekhar Kammula

Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, Rao Ramesh and Devyani

Release Date: Sept 10th, 2021

As the name suggests Love Story is a romantic film based on the life of a man and a woman who are both very talented but find themselves stuck when they move from a village to a city to pursue their passions, to find that such opportunities are just not available. They both seem to face rejection over rejection and then they find each other but their dreams come in the way of love.

Bhoot Police

Director: Pavan Kirpalani

Cast: Sept 17th, 2021

Release Date: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam

Saif Ali Khan is back and this time he is in a horror-comedy called Bhoot Police. where he plays a whacky ghostbuster who hunts ghosts. It is suggested that it takes inspiration from the Hollywood blockbuster film Ghostbusters.. The songs from the film have been releasing one by one before the film release date to stir up hype.

Qismat 2

Director: Jagdeep Sidhu

Cast: Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta

Release Date: Sept 24th, 2021

This is a sequel to the original film Qismat which came out in 2018. The story follows three characters where love and heartbreak are all shared together. What does one do when they show love to another person and that love is rejected? Life can be cruel and tough and that is what Qismat 2 is all about.

