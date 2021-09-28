Check Out These Oct 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
Showbiz Sep 28, 2021
Check out these amazing films that are coming out in October!
Director: Kunal Deshmukh
Cast: Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty
Release Date: Oct 1st, 2021
Shiddat is a romantic drama although it is said that it is not just a simple love story. It has two parallel love stories in one film and it shows how much distance one can measure just for love. Love is very powerful as we all know and it can make the impossible, possible for sure.
Director: Hardik Gajjar
Cast: Pratik Gandhi & Aindrita Ray
Release Date: Oct 1st, 2021
Bhavai is a type of folk theatre that can be found in Western India, especially in Gujrat and it is also known as Vesha or Swang. Religion and culture are two things that blind those in India and cause problems. Bhavai the film, highlights those issues especially those of dishonesty and deception.
This romantic story follows two lovers, Raja and Rani, in a small village who are portraying the lives of two characters in Ramlila. It is set against the backdrop of Bhavai. Raja has dreams of being an actor but being from a small village he is very limited in his resources and he then falls in love with Rani and this is where his real trouble starts.
Director: Krish
Cast: Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh
Release Date: Oct 8th, 2021
Konda Polam is based on the 2019 novel with the same name which focuses on people in the village who leave their homes during the famine period and move to the hills. The film was shot entirely in the forest area of Vikarabad and Rakul Preet Singh plays the lead role.
Director: Akarsh Khurana
Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli, Abhishek Banerjee and Shweta Tripathi
Release Date: Oct 15th, 2021
Bollywood absolutely love making sport dramas and after the success of films such as Dangal, MS Dhoni and Mary Kom we now have one based on a budding athlete. Rashmi Rocket is an interesting film based on the life of a country girl who dreams of becoming an international athlete. Taapsee Panni takes on the lead role of being a runner.
Director: Shoojit Sircar
Cast: Vicky Kaushal and Banita Sandhu
Release Date: Oct 16th, 2021
Another style of film that does well in India is that of a biographical nature. Sardar Idham Singh is one of those following the life of Udham Singh a revolutionary freedom fighter best known for his assassination of Michael O’Dwyer in London to take revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.
Director: Aakash Bhatia
Cast: Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin
Release Date: Oct 22nd, 2021
Interestingly Taapsee Pannu has another film release in the same month. This time it is a Hindi remake of the film Run Lola Run. Taapsee will play the lead role of Savi who finds herself stuck in a sticky situation thanks to her boyfriend. It is a comic thriller therefore you will have a laugh along the way.
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
