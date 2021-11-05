Highlights From The New York City South Asian Film Festival (NYCSAFF)

The 3rd annual New York City South Asian Film Festival (NYCSAFF) was held over the weekend. Presented by Toyota North America for a second time, this festival boasted 22 shorts, docs and full-length feature films in over a span of three days. Here are the highlights and our list of films that need to be noted including Shabana Azmi’s turn in soon-to-be-iconic film Sheer Qorma, while Bangoli director Tathagata Ghosh makes history at the festival with his two films!

The New York City South Asian Film Festival (NYSAFF) showcased 22 shorts, documentaries and feature films over a span of three days (October 22nd to 24th) at the Helen Mills Event Space & Theater in Chelsea. The festival premiered four world premieres, seven North American premieres and 11 New York premieres.

NYCSAFF’s Festival Director Jitin Hingorani said: “For our first physical festival post-pandemic, we were especially selective about finding stories that would lift spirits and provide inspiration. For a year and a half now, festival-goers have been consuming cinema-worthy content on their laptops and cell phones. We needed to program the kind of films that would GIVE them a reason to leave their homes and join us in the theaters again.”



Best Feature – Mehrunisa by Sandeep Kumar

Best Actor – Ritesh Rajan for Definition Please

Best Actress – Late Farrukh Jaffar for Mehrunisa

Best Director – Geeta Malik for India Sweets & Spices

Best Short – Barefoot Empress by Vikas Khanna

Best Long Form Short – Laali by Abhiroop Das



Best of Fest Recipients:

Director – Faraz Arif Ansari for Sheer Qorma

Actor – Divya Datta for Sheer Qorma



Social Impact Award – Womb by Ajitesh Sharma and produced by Apoorva Bakshi & Juliet Blake



Lifetime Achievement Award – Asha Puthli for her contributions to music & film

Here are the top five films to watch!

Sheer Qorma