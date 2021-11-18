Quebec’s only South Asian film festival is ringing in their 11th year. The South Asian Film Festival of Montreal (SAFF Montreal) which starts today is featuring a world-class selection of 50 movies in Urdu, Tamil, Marathi, Hindi, Assamese, Malayalam, Bengali, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Persian, Ukrainian and English covering newsworthy current topics highlighting: life during Covid, immigration and displacement, LGBTQ+ issues, aging, gender parity, and the struggles of rural life. In addition, the festival will also be commemorating renowned Bengali motion picture director, writer and illustrator Satyajit Ray on the 100th anniversary of his birth (1921-1992). We tell you why this festival needs to be on your list!

This 11th edition of the festival takes place between Nov. 19-28. Most films are available for free, including opening night at Cineplex Forum. Film enthusiasts can look forward to 54 award-winning films from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, Iran, South Korea, Canada and the USA, with short, long, documentary and feature selections.

This year, special tribute to will be paid to renowned Bengali motion picture director, writer and illustrator Satyajit Ray on the 100th anniversary of his birth (1921-1992). Ray is a cultural icon in India and the recipient of the highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna.

In addition, this year marks the first time the festival from Iran, paying homage to Shahin Parhami, the late Montreal-based Iranian-Canadian filmmaker who passed away earlier this year.

Syeda Bukhari, the festival’s new director, said: “I would like to reach as many minority language communities of South Asia as possible for even more inclusiveness. At the same time, I would like SAFFMontréal, the only South Asian film festival in Quebec, to be presented in different parts of the province in an effort to widen cultural connections.” Bukhari would like to bring the many groups together to share this rich legacy, “Showcasing some of the best cinema made by South Asians, the festival promotes harmony and peace.There is a need to understand and celebrate the cultural history and diversity of the region, which encompasses various ethnic groups, cultures,and languages, with people practicing almost all major religions. We want to introduce the true colors and essence of South Asia to the world for better understanding and appreciation.”

Most of the films can be enjoyed from the comfort of home, with these key films offering the inimitable cinema experience. The films that should be on your radar are:

Mee Raqsam



Country: India

Language: Hindi (ST English & Français)

Time: 95 mins

Viewing: Cineplex Forum

November 19 | 6:00 pm

Baaram

Country: India

Language(s): Tamil (ST English & Français)

Time: 91 mins

Viewing: Cinematheque

November 25 | 9 pm

Bhai’s Cafe



Country: South Africa

Language(s): English (ST in Français)

Time: 100 mins

Viewing: Cinematheque

November 28 | 3:00 pm

Emergence: Out of the Shadows



Country: Canada

Language(s): English (ST in Français)

Time: 80 mins

Viewing: Cinematheque

November 28 | 6:30 pm

Online:

Washing Machine

Country: India

Language(s): Rajasthani, ST Eng, Fr

Time: 17 mins

Viewing: Online

November 19-28 (all day)

Heroes of Our Time

Country: India

Language(s): Bengali, ST Eng, Fr

Time: 32 mins

Viewing: Online

November 19-28 (all day)

Such a great collection of films! Congrats SAFF Montreal!

Main Image Photo Credit: SAFF Montreal