Showbiz / This Is Why The South Asian Film Festival Of Montreal (SAFF Montreal) Should Be On Your List

This Is Why The South Asian Film Festival Of Montreal (SAFF Montreal) Should Be On Your List

Showbiz Nov 18, 2021

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , ,

Marriska Fernandes

Author

Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...

COMMENTS

TIFF 2021: “Sort Of” Star/Co-Creator Bilal Baig Embraces The Power Of Trans Representation In Their Barrier-Breaking CBC Comedy

The Team Behind "Emergence: Out Of The Shadows" Tell Us Why Parents Of LGBTQ+ Kids Need To Share Their Stories Too

The Team Behind "Emergence: Out Of The Shadows" Tell Us Why Parents Of LGBTQ+ Kids Need To Share Their Stories Too

TIFF 2021: One-On-One With Aliya Kanani Who Shines In Award-Winning Indie "Scarborough"

TIFF 2021: One-On-One With Aliya Kanani Who Shines In Award-Winning Indie "Scarborough"

TIFF 2021: We Tell You Why "Ali & Ava" Is Refreshingly Solid Romance For Grown Ups

TIFF 2021: We Tell You Why "Ali & Ava" Is Refreshingly Solid Romance For Grown Ups

Highlights From The New York City South Asian Film Festival (NYCSAFF)

Highlights From The New York City South Asian Film Festival (NYCSAFF)

Check Out These November 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!

Check Out These November 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Join Our Newsletter Community

Subscribe to get our latest content by email.

uncensored Logo

WEEKLY REAL TALK SHOW

AIRING

EVERY TUES: 6PM PST / 9PM EST
EVERY WEDS: 2PM GMT / 6:30PM IST

ON
DASH RADIO X RUKUS AVENUE RADIO

LISTEN HERE

Recent Shows
openchest Logo

THE TRANSFORM YOUR CONFIDENCE SHOW

Airing

EVERY SUN: 9AM PST / 12PM EST
ON YOUTUBE AT

THE OPEN CHEST CONFIDENCE ACADEMY
& APPLE & ANDROID PODCAST
PLATFORMS EVERYWHERE

Recent Shows