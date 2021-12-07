Check Out These December 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
Showbiz Dec 07, 2021
The festive season is on its way so check out these December film releases to keep you entertained.
Director: Milan Luthria
Cast: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria
Release Date: Dec 3rd, 2021
Tadap is a remake of the Telugu film RX 100. Ishana played by Ahan Shetty is an orphan who is happy with his life and has never really ventured out. His world is turned upside down when he meets Ramisa played by Tara Sutaria and thus their love story begins. Everything is going well until one day when Ishana learns that Ramisa got married overnight and moved to London. He decides his love is stronger then that and waits for her. She returns three years later but things are not what they seem.
Director: Diya Annapurna Ghosh
Cast: Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh
Release Date: Dec 3rd, 2021
Bob Biswas is a spin off from Sujoy Ghosh’s film Kahaani from 2012, the film left you memorized by all the plot twists and one character that stood out was Bob Biswas a contract killer who was originally played by Saswata Chatterjee. This crime thriller will now show Bob Biswas as the lead and his story will now be told.
Director: Abhishek Kapoor
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor
Release Date: Dec 10th, 2021
The songs from the film have already started creating buzz for this Ayushmann and Vaani starrer. The film title has been based on the popular Jassi Sidhu song with the same name and the track itself has been remixed for the film. The story is of a fitness instructor played by Khurrana and a Zumba teacher played by Kapoor. But this love story is not what it seems. Manvinder who is focused on becoming a champion meets Maanvi as she starts her classes in the same gym and falls in love with her almost immediately. But things take a massive turn when he finds out that Maanvi is actually transgender. Will this love story blossom?
Director: Sukumar
Cast: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna
Release Date: Dec 17th, 2021
Pushpa: The Rise is a film that has been much awaited by fans and has been helmed as a blockbuster before its release. The film plot is based around Red Sanders smuggling which is a type of tree that is native to the Seshachalam Hills in Rayalaseema in India. This has been a huge issue across Southern India for a while now as its very popular due to its rich colour and its illegal smuggling can be very rewarding.
Director: Kabir Khan
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva and Saqib Saleem
Release Date: Dec 24th, 2021
This biographical sports drama has been talked about for a while now. Starring real-life husband and wife Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, it is centered around the 1983 World Cup where a team that looked like it was struggling suddenly made it to the pass. The tournament was based in England and Wales and India was the reigning champions. The team was lead by captain Kapil Dev who will be played by Ranveer and his wife Romi Bhatia will be played by Deepika.
Director: Rahul Sankrityan
Cast: Nani, Sal Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian
Release Date: Dec 24th, 2021
Nani will essay the role of a revolutionary writer who fights for the rights of women and the teaser has already caused a stir amongst the fans. The film is so anticipated that the makers managed to make a huge profit just from the dubbing of the movie in other languages, including Hindi.
Director: Aanand L. Rai
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan
Release Date: Dec 24th, 2021
Sara Ali Khan will be seen wooing both Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in this three-way love triangle. When the trailer of the film was released it really caused a stir as people started commenting on the age gap between Sara Ali Khan and both her co-stars. However, director Aanand L. Rai said that “Aitrangi” means funnily weird and people should not judge until they have watched the full film. He wanted an actress that is fun loving and Sara fits the role perfectly.
Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur and Sharad Kelkar
Release Date: Dec 31st, 2021
This sports drama is a remake of the hit Telugu film with the same name. A man who loved cricket did not make it onto the national team due to politics and now he tries to pursue the sport once again to encourage his son to play aswell. The trailer shows a man needing money that his spouse will not give him, he tries to go door to door to ask for help but with no luck he steals from his wife instead.
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
