We continue our ANOKHI LIFE Holiday Gift Guide 2021, and today we are looking at fab books from South Asian authors that make amazing presents for the book lover in your life!

Beyond Diversity: 12 Non-Obvious Ways To Build A More Inclusive World

By Rohit Bhargava & Jennifer Brown



Written by Rohit Bhargava a former marketing strategist for Ogilvie & Leo Burnett and author of several best selllers, and diversity & inclusion expert Jennifer Brown, this book asks the question: What if we could go beyond the conversation about diversity and take real action? These solutions are compiled into one groundbreaking volume organized into twelve powerful themes to paint a revealing picture of the world, how it is, how it could be and what needs to happen for us to get there.

Hana Khan Carries On By Uzma Jalaluddin



This new rom-com is set in two competing halal restaurants. Sales are slow at Three Sisters Biryani Poutine, the only halal restaurant in the close-knit Golden Crescent neighbourhood. She also pours her thoughts and dreams into a podcast, where she forms a lively relationship with one of her listeners. But soon she’ll need all the support she can get: a new competing restaurant, a more upscale halal place, is about to open in the Golden Crescent, threatening Three Sisters. As life on the Golden Crescent unravels, Hana must learn to use her voice, draw on the strength of her community and decide what her future should be. This book has been listed on various top 10 lists, including The Washington Post’s Best Romance Books in 2021 List and has been optioned by Mindy Kaling and Amazon Studios.

Both/And: A Life In Many Worlds By Huma Abedin

In this beautifully written and propulsive memoir, Huma Abedin — Hillary Clinton’s famously private top aide and longtime advisor — emerges from the wings of American political history to take command of her own story. Both/And is a candid and heartbreaking chronicle of Abedin’s marriage to Anthony Weiner, what drew her to him, how much she wanted to believe in him, the devastation wrought by his betrayals — and their shared love for their son. It is also a timeless story of a young woman with aspirations and ideals coming into her own in high-pressure jobs and a testament to the potential for women in leadership to blaze a path forward while supporting those who follow in their footsteps.

Destination Wedding By Diksha Basu

When Tina Das finds herself at a crossroads both professionally and personally, she wonders if a weeklong trip to Delhi for her cousin’s lavish wedding might be just the right kind of escape. But it’s far from it. Infused with warmth and charm, Destination Wedding grapples with the nuances of family, careers, belonging, and how we find the people who make a place feel like home.

Misfit In Love By S.K. Ali

In this fun and fresh sequel to Saints and Misfits, Janna hopes her brother’s wedding will be the perfect start to her own summer of love, but attractive new arrivals have her more confused than ever.

World War C (signed edition): Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic

and How to Prepare for the Next One By Sanja Gupta

CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Sanjay Gupta, MD, offers an accessible, data-packed answer to our biggest questions about Covid-19: What have we learned about this pandemic and how can we prepare for — or prevent — the next one?

Sari Not Sari By Sonya Singh



This rom-com follows the adventures of a woman trying to connect with her South Asian roots and introduces readers to a memorable cast of characters in a veritable feast of food, family traditions, and fun. Coming out in January 2022, you can pre-order this book now as a great holiday gift!

Instant Pot Vegan Indian Cookbook: 80 Quick And Easy By Meena Agarwal



Filled with amazing recipes perfect for your Instant Pot. This vegan cookbook has all sorts of delish recipes includign tips and tricks to make the most of your Instant Pot.

Lifepass: Drop Your Limits, Rise To Your Potential By Payal Kadakia-Pujji

A unique method of goal setting from the founder of ClassPass that will help you hone in on your feelings, screen out unnecessary distractions, and live a successful and fulfilling life based on your deepest desires.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.amazon.com