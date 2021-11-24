Holiday Gift Guide 2021: 9 Fab Books By South Asian Authors
Showbiz Nov 24, 2021
We continue our ANOKHI LIFE Holiday Gift Guide 2021, and today we are looking at fab books from South Asian authors that make amazing presents for the book lover in your life!
Beyond Diversity: 12 Non-Obvious Ways To Build A More Inclusive World
By Rohit Bhargava & Jennifer Brown
Written by Rohit Bhargava a former marketing strategist for Ogilvie & Leo Burnett and author of several best selllers, and diversity & inclusion expert Jennifer Brown, this book asks the question: What if we could go beyond the conversation about diversity and take real action? These solutions are compiled into one groundbreaking volume organized into twelve powerful themes to paint a revealing picture of the world, how it is, how it could be and what needs to happen for us to get there.
Hana Khan Carries On By Uzma Jalaluddin
This new rom-com is set in two competing halal restaurants. Sales are slow at Three Sisters Biryani Poutine, the only halal restaurant in the close-knit Golden Crescent neighbourhood. She also pours her thoughts and dreams into a podcast, where she forms a lively relationship with one of her listeners. But soon she’ll need all the support she can get: a new competing restaurant, a more upscale halal place, is about to open in the Golden Crescent, threatening Three Sisters. As life on the Golden Crescent unravels, Hana must learn to use her voice, draw on the strength of her community and decide what her future should be. This book has been listed on various top 10 lists, including The Washington Post’s Best Romance Books in 2021 List and has been optioned by Mindy Kaling and Amazon Studios.
Both/And: A Life In Many Worlds By Huma Abedin
In this beautifully written and propulsive memoir, Huma Abedin — Hillary Clinton’s famously private top aide and longtime advisor — emerges from the wings of American political history to take command of her own story. Both/And is a candid and heartbreaking chronicle of Abedin’s marriage to Anthony Weiner, what drew her to him, how much she wanted to believe in him, the devastation wrought by his betrayals — and their shared love for their son. It is also a timeless story of a young woman with aspirations and ideals coming into her own in high-pressure jobs and a testament to the potential for women in leadership to blaze a path forward while supporting those who follow in their footsteps.
Destination Wedding By Diksha Basu
When Tina Das finds herself at a crossroads both professionally and personally, she wonders if a weeklong trip to Delhi for her cousin’s lavish wedding might be just the right kind of escape. But it’s far from it. Infused with warmth and charm, Destination Wedding grapples with the nuances of family, careers, belonging, and how we find the people who make a place feel like home.
In this fun and fresh sequel to Saints and Misfits, Janna hopes her brother’s wedding will be the perfect start to her own summer of love, but attractive new arrivals have her more confused than ever.
World War C (signed edition): Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic
and How to Prepare for the Next One By Sanja Gupta
CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Sanjay Gupta, MD, offers an accessible, data-packed answer to our biggest questions about Covid-19: What have we learned about this pandemic and how can we prepare for — or prevent — the next one?
This rom-com follows the adventures of a woman trying to connect with her South Asian roots and introduces readers to a memorable cast of characters in a veritable feast of food, family traditions, and fun. Coming out in January 2022, you can pre-order this book now as a great holiday gift!
Instant Pot Vegan Indian Cookbook: 80 Quick And Easy By Meena Agarwal
Filled with amazing recipes perfect for your Instant Pot. This vegan cookbook has all sorts of delish recipes includign tips and tricks to make the most of your Instant Pot.
Lifepass: Drop Your Limits, Rise To Your Potential By Payal Kadakia-Pujji
A unique method of goal setting from the founder of ClassPass that will help you hone in on your feelings, screen out unnecessary distractions, and live a successful and fulfilling life based on your deepest desires.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.amazon.com
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
COMMENTS
The Team Behind "Emergence: Out Of The Shadows" Tell Us Why Parents Of LGBTQ+ Kids Need To Share Their Stories Too
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
This Is Why The South Asian Film Festival Of Montreal (SAFF Montreal) Should Be On Your List
-
Check Out These November 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Highlights From The New York City South Asian Film Festival (NYCSAFF)
-
TIFF 2021: We Tell You Why "Ali & Ava" Is Refreshingly Solid Romance For Grown Ups
-
TIFF 2021: One-On-One With Aliya Kanani Who Shines In Award-Winning Indie "Scarborough"
-
The Team Behind "Emergence: Out Of The Shadows" Tell Us Why Parents Of LGBTQ+ Kids Need To Share Their Stories Too
-
TIFF 2021: “Sort Of” Star/Co-Creator Bilal Baig Embraces The Power Of Trans Representation In Their Barrier-Breaking CBC Comedy
-
From The Slums To The Stage: “Call Me Dancer” Documentary Shares The Unique Journey Of Ballet Dancer Manish Chauhan
-
Check Out These Oct 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
TIFF 2021: Director Nithin Lukose Tells Us How His Grandmother's Stories Fuelled His Film "Paka (River of Blood)"
-
TIFF 2021: The Top South Asian Talent You'll See At The Toronto International Film Festival
-
Check Out These Sept 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Akshay Kumar Tells Us Why His Latest Film “Bell Bottom” Is The Spy Thriller Bollywood Needs Right Now
-
One-On-One With 'Sweet Tooth' Star Aliza Vellani
-
Abhay Deol & The Cast Of Disney's "Spin" Tells Us Why It's Better To Let Your Kids Chase Their Own Dreams
-
Check Out These August 2021 Movies From Bollywood & Beyond!
-
These Are The 9 Korean Dramas That Bollywood Can't Get Enough Of
-
Maitreyi's Mastery: Catching Up With Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Season 2 Of 'Never Have I Ever'
-
Binge On These July 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
You Need To Stream This Fresh Stock Of 6 Desi Shows
-
Check Out These June 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Save The Date! 'Sāvitri' A Contemporary Take On The Classic Opera Will Mesmerize You
-
Check Out These May 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Here Is All You Need To Know About Poet Rupi Kaur's Film "Rupi Kaur Live"
-
The 66th Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Awards 2021: Check Out The Full Winners Here!
-
Need A Binge Boost? You Have Got To Stream These Desi Shows
-
Bollywood On The Beach: 10 Celebs Who Rocked Serious Vacay Vibes In The Maldives
-
Check Out These April 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
You've Got To Check Out These Fab Celeb Pet Influencers On Instagram
-
Pooja Bhatt & 4 More Reasons Why You Need To Stream 'Bombay Begums'
-
Everything You Need To Know About Simone Ashley Who Will Play Kate Sharma In ‘Bridgerton’
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These March 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Award Season Fave: Golden Globe & SAG Award Nominee Riz Ahmed Talks To Us About His Turn In 'Sound Of Metal'
-
From Roveena To Roach Killa & More: You Need To Add These Fresh EPs To Your Playlist STAT
-
Binge On These 9 Desi Romantic Shows On Valentine's Day
-
If You Haven't Seen It Yet, Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Need To Watch "The White Tiger" Now
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These February 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
We Tell You Why The Film "I'll Meet You There" From Iram Parveen Bilal Can't Be Missed
-
Check Out These January 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Will Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Bring Down The Nepotistic Culture Of The Bollywood Mafia?
-
The Wanted's Siva Kaneswaran Asks If You're "Ready For This Love" In His Latest Hit Single
-
5 Replay-Worthy Moments From 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'
-
Interview: Tabu & Ishaan Khatter Dish On Mira Nair's Epic TV Drama 'A Suitable Boy'
-
Must See! Deepa Mehta's Much-Buzzed New Flick 'Funny Boy'
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These December 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
6 Reasons Why I've Added K-Pop To My Bollywood Playlist
-
Nazneen Contractor Makes History As The First South Asian Lead In The Hallmark Channel Film, "The Christmas Ring"
-
"Funny Boy" By Deepa Mehta Is Canada's Official Submission For Best International Feature Film At The 2021 Oscars
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These November 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
4 Reasons Why You Should Check Out "Bad Boy Billionaires: India" On Netflix
-
Check Out These 7 Lockdown Movies You May Have Missed
-
World Mental Health Day Special: Adi Tackles The Topic Of Suicide In India With His latest Release ".22"
-
Veena Sud Discusses Directing The Film 'The Lie'
-
Actress Sarita Choudhury Discusses Her New Film 'EVIL EYE'
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These October 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
8 Real-Life Dramas That You Need To Watch