Check Out These November 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!

Check out these amazing films that are coming out in November!

Paani Ch Madhaani

Director: Vijay Kumar Arora

Cast: Gippy Grewal, Neeru Bajwa

Release Date: Nov 4th, 2021

This Gippy Grewal starrer is based on the life of a flop singer Gulli and his group who use shortcuts to gain success. They then bring in a new recruit Sohni, who outshines all of them and leaves them feeling angry. The group buy a lottery ticket and to their surprise, they actually win, the only problem is they have misplaced the ticket.

No Means No

Director: Vikash Verma

Cast: Dhruv Verma, Gulshan Grover, Sylwia Czech, Sharad Kapoor and Deepraj Rana

Release Date: Nov 5th, 2021

This is an interesting Indo-Polish romantic thriller. The film is a cross-genre action-packed teenage musical romantic love story. A courtroom drama that has so many twists and turns it almost makes you feel like you are on a roller-coaster ride.

Sooryavanshi

Director: Rohit Shetty

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Jaaved Jaaferi

Release Date: Nov 5th, 2021

Delayed a year due to the pandemic, Sooryavanshi is part of Rohit Shetty’s franchise as the third installment which continues from Singham and Simmba where both Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn reprise their roles but this time with an addition. Akshay Kumar’s character was introduced towards the end of the film Simmba, and now he will play the lead role as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi alongside his wife Aditi played by the beautiful Katrina Kaif.

The three cops are part of the Anti-Terrorism Squad and they join hands to try and foil the plans of the terrorist group that are planning on attacking Mumbai.

Bunty Aur Babli 2

Director: Varun V. Sharma

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Siddhant Chauturvedi and Sharvari Wagh

Release Date: Nov 19th, 2021

The name gives away the fact that this film is a sequel to the original hit Bunty Aur Babli from 2005. Rani Mukherjee will reprise her role as Babli with Saif stepping into the Bunty role originally played by Abhishek Bachchan. This time Bunty and Babli are joined by a new younger con crew who go by the same names.

We already know the film is going to be full of laughter just like the original but they have added Pankaj Tripathi in the film as a cop who brings a whole load of new laughter.

Dhamaka

Director: Ram Madhvani

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash and Vikas Kumar

Release Date: Nov 19th, 2021

Dhamaka stars Kartik Aaryan as Arjun Pathak, a journalist who receives a threatening phone call after he exclusively interviews a terrorist. The terrorist is now threatening to blow up a bridge that his wife is on. Arjun must now choose between his career and personal life.

Satyameva Jayate 2

Director: Milap Zaveri

Cast: John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar

Release Date: Nov 25th, 2021

Satyameva Jayare 2 is a spiritual sequel of the original Satyameva Jayate from 2018 and this time John Abraham will be seen in a triple role. The film revolves around the misuse of power and the fight against injustice.

Antim: The Final Truth

Director: Mahesh Manjrekar

Cast: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana

Release Date: Nov 26th, 2021

Salman Khan plays the role of a cop in the film and Aayush Sharma will play the role of a farmers son who witnesses the suffering of his family and so rises to power and starts his journey as a gangster who spirals into a dark game of politics and power with a cop on his trail to try and stop him.