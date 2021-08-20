Akshay Kumar Tells Us Why His Latest Film “Bell Bottom” Is The Spy Thriller Bollywood Needs Right Now

Superstar Akshay Kumar loves taking cinematic risks. That’s evident with his impressive list of films he has taken on. Now with his hotly-buzzed latest, Bell Bottom, which after a few pandemic-related delays finally came out on Thursday, he’s now ready to tackle the spy thriller genre. We chat with him about his latest film, the allure of spy dramas and where patriotism fits in his filmmaking world. Check out the full interview right here!

Akshay Kumar plays an undercover agent from the Research and Analyze wing (RAW) who goes by the code name “Bell Bottom”. Based on two true events that happened in the 70s and 80s during Indira Gandhi’s leadership as Prime Minister, this action thriller puts Anush Malhotra (Kumar) in an unenviable position of working to free over 200 hostages from a hijacked airline in Amritsar. Set in 1984 and directed by first timer Ranjit M. Tewari the film (which will also be presented in 3D) the film co-stars Vaani Kapoor (a national chess-player who is also his wife) and Lara Dutta (whose turn as Indira Gandhi deserves a double-take), the film has been drawing interest for its vintage sets and pretty fabulous costumes.

Mrinalini Sundar: Your movie is one of the biggest movies getting a theatre release in almost one year. How do you think the business is going to be like for Bell Bottom?

Akshay Kumar: That nervousness before the release is back and swear to God I’ve missed it. Of course, it would’ve been a more favourable scenario had theatres in Maharashtra opened up, because anyway as per the norms it would’ve been 50% occupancy, so you’re already losing out a huge chunk and now with Maharashtra territory not opening up which accounts for nearly 30% of the business, it is going to be a tough battle. Think of it the current scenario as a wall and the first person who tries to break the wall will end up with a bloody nose. So it is definitely going to be a risk but Vashu ji [Vashu Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment] is a very brave man, he’d made up his mind that come rain or shine, this time we wouldn’t budge from the decided date. And so here we are, hoping for the best.

MS: What made you sign Bell Bottom?

AK: I’m a huge sucker for intelligent espionage thrillers, especially those based on real-life contexts, and Bell Bottom represents just that. It’s an original screenplay, set in 1984, inspired by true events which made it extremely exciting for me.

Bell Bottom takes us back to the 1980’s, an era infamous for several heinous airplane hijackings in India, with a focus on one such hijack. When you get to know an extraordinary incident actually took place, and that it is true, the intrigue and thrill of it increases tenfold. It is a roller-coaster ride from start to finish with what will hit you next being extremely hard to guess … how would I not want to make something so thrilling?

MS: Why did you think this movie needed to be in 3D?

AK: The idea of the film being in 3D rests with the profile of the film — its a perfect mix of high-octane action, suspense and tension, lots of high-stakes moments, whether that be in moments of combat or in the scenes filmed in a single quiet room with nail-biting suspense, and both are equally as gripping. It makes for a perfect 3D experience. What’s more is it’s the first Bollywood film to release theatrically after a long gap so we wanted to give our audiences the best cinematic experience possible, something they have missed for the last 1.5 years.

MS: You are shooting for so many more movies amidst a pandemic. How different was the experience?

AK: We have had to observe various protocols to ensure our safety and follow meticulous schedules and processes, which have changed the way we do certain things. We’re a lot more mindful about aspects such as maintaining a physical distance, washing our hands frequently, wearing a double mask, temperature testing etc. but that’s becoming the norm and as we progress with each film, the practices we are implementing are a lot more subconsciously now.

Besides medical-grade masks and face shields, the production house also made it mandatory for the cast and crew to wear a wrist watch that would constantly monitor their oxygen levels, body temperature, blood pressure, stress levels and pulse via a centralised dashboard. Along with that, everyone was instructed to live within the premises in bubbles, to minimise interaction with the outside world. I’ve had a lot of practice with the filming of Bell Bottom in the UK. In fact, I’ve completed five films during the pandemic.

MS: Bell Bottom is being directed by first-time director, Ranjit M. Tiwari. An experienced actor working with a first-timer. How does that work?

AK: You know earlier I used to work with new directors because big directors didn’t take me in their films (laughs). But the reason I continue to do so even now is that though the new directors lack experience, they make it up with their greed to do more, passion to do better and that is something I like surrendering to because I know while I may be working on multiple projects at one go, this person has only this one opportunity to get it right and they will give it their all. I have worked with Ranjit M. Tiwari for Bell Bottom he is an exceptional director. And in fact. I’m currently in London again for his next directorial with the same banner, Pooja Entertainment.

Tell us a little about convincing Lara Dutta for the Indira Gandhi makeover.

A: When Ranjit narrated the story to me, we knew the character of Indira Gandhi would be tricky to cast but we needed to get it right. I remember calling her up and telling her about this film that I was doing called Bell Bottom and that we were casting for the role of Indira Gandhi in it and I wanted her to consider it. And she started laughing, refusing to believe I was seriously asking her to consider it. For the longest time she thought I was playing a prank on her as she saw no similarity between the two whatsoever. Ranjit had however shown me some archived footage of Mrs. Gandhi, she had a certain body language and gravitas which I felt Lara could bring to the character and look at what an amazing job she has done. Congratulations to the makeup artist behind the look, Vikram Gaikwad and his team for pulling it off so convincingly.

MS: What do you prefer OTT streaming or a theatre release?

AK: Both are different experiences which have their merits in their own individual ways. I think films are made to be showcased to the audience, one way or another. With Covid, circumstances have certainly changed over the past year, meaning OTT streaming was the only viable means of consuming content, but I believe beyond that cinema theatres and OTT platforms can and will co-exist with great success.

A film like Bell Bottom is made to be showcased to an audience in a theatre where you are able to immerse yourself in the pictures, sounds and overall experience of being in front of the big screen. Given the circumstances, everyone is putting effort into making the theatre experience feel normal and safe again, whether that be staff or members of the public.

MS: We have all seen you share memes on social media. But what do you do when memes get hurtful or too political?

AK: I love a good laugh and I do have a good laugh courtesy a lot of the memes. Some of them are actually so funny. And to know that I’m popular with the memes actually feels great because that means I’m present in the memory of audiences be it a Neeraj Chopra meme or a “Hera Pheri” meme. Because the worst thing for an actor is to be absent from the audiences memory. So I’m very grateful to be a part of the meme culture. And the unpleasant ones are just trolls and to be dealt with in the same manner, ignored.

MS: What, according to you, has been the proudest moment of your career so far?

AK: The proudest moment of my career is to be in this industry for as many years as possible. I feel that every ten years there is a bus that leaves. You have to run and get into that bus, which will take you to the next ten years. Then you have to catch the bus again. So, you have to keep working hard and trying new things, experimenting so that you do not miss the bus. It’s just my way of explaining things. So, my proudest moment is when I get on that bus ☺

MS: Would you agree that you have a soft spot for patriotic movies?

AK: I pick and choose subjects which I find entertaining and what excites me. And what excites me are stories which are true. And along with that if they help in giving out a message to the audience, it’s icing on the cake. We are so rich in our stories and the idea is to make the audiences aware of the stories of our unsung heroes, who’ve done so much for the country, to honour them and instil a sense of pride for their achievements. If we manage to do that much, it’s mission accomplished.

Main Image Photo Credit: Sterling Global