Check Out These August 2021 Movies From Bollywood & Beyond!

This August 2021 there is something for everyone. Check out these solid films that are hitting your fave theatre or streaming service!

Mimi

Director: Laxman Utekar

Cast: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar and Manoj Pahwa

Release Date: July 26th, 2021

Streaming on: Netflix

This film didn’t have their release date confirmed until the last week of July. And because it’s such a good film we couldn’t resist including it in our August list. Mimi is based on the concept of couples searching for cheap surrogacy by looking for Indian nationals who are strapped for cash. A couple from America travel to Rajasthan hoping to find a surrogate when they meet Mimi. Mimi has dreams of becoming a Bollywood star but does not have the money so decides she will be their surrogate. The film has a number of twists and turns but it is done in a comical way which makes it very interesting.

Dial 100

Director: Rensil D’Silva

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar

Release Date: Aug 6th, 2021

Streaming on: Zee5

Manoj Bajpayee’s character is working in a call centre where the dial number is 100. He receives a strange phone call from a woman who is mourning the loss of her son and she is seeking justice. She tells him she has a gun that she is going to use and although others in his team feel it may be a prank call he is convinced there is more to this. She also knows a lot about him including where he lives and turns up at his house unannounced and uninvited. He must now rush to save his own family before it is too late.

Shershaah

Director: Vishnuvardhan

Cast: Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Release Date: Aug 12th 2021

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

This biopic is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, the Indian army officer who fought for his country with pride and after passing away was awarded the Param Vir Chakra award for his actions during the 1999 Kargil war. This is the highest and most prestigious award that can be given. Siddharth Malhotra will play the fallen soldier but in a double role as he also plays Vikram’s twin brother Vishal as well.

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Director: Abhishek Dudhaiya

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar and Sonakshi Sinha

Release Date: Aug 13th, 2021

Streaming on: Disney + Hotstar

Bhuj: The Pride of India is another war film based in India but this time it has a twist. It is based on the Indo-Pakistani war in 1971 where the IAF squadron leader Vjay Karnik has been put in charge of protecting the airport in Bhuj. He recruits 300 local women to help him do so. They must now fight to survive.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Director: Duvyang Thakkar

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey and Boman Irani

Release Date: Aug 27th, 2021

Streaming on: Theatrical Release

Ranveer Singh plays the lead role in this film where he is depicted as a Gujrati man who believes in equal rights for both men and women. Not a lot has been released about the film apart from the fact that it helms from the prestigious Yash Raj camp.

200

Director: Sarthak Dasgupta

Cast: Amol Palekar, Barun Sobti, Rinku Rajguru and Sahil Khattar

Release Date: August (date tbc)

Streaming on: Zee5

200 is a film inspired by true events. It is a complex and rivetting story about the injustices Dalit women have suffered making them turn and take matters into their own hands. A specific incident which took place led 200 women working towards justice against a gangster, serial killer, robber and serial rapist all in an open court.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.9xmovies.page, www.newsbugs.com, www.oneumore.in