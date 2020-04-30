Iconic actor Rishi Kapoor and a scion of the legendary Kapoor dynasty passed away in Mumbai after his brief battle with Leukemia. With so much sorrow we thought that taking a look back at some of his iconic songs would be a great way to remember him by.

Upon hearing of the passing of this beloved Bollywood star at the age of 67, friends and family flooded social with loving memories. As we say goodbye to ChintuJi, who was a lover of film, food, music and life, we thought what better way to commemorate his incredible contribution to film than by listing some of our favourite Rishi Kapoor songs. And that we did, in the spirit of his family’s wishes that “he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.”

Bobby (1973)

“Mein Shayar Tho Nahin”

Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

“Parda Hai Parda”

Kabhi Kabhie (1976)

“Tere Chere Se Nazar

Chandni (1989)

“Chandni O Meri Chandni”

Karz (1980)

“Om Shanti Om”

Laila Majnu (1976)

“Ek Reshmi Pazeb”

There are MANY songs to choose from. And it’s a great wa to pay tribute to the artist and the era of filmmaking. #RIPRishiKapoor.

Photo Credit: www.youtube.com