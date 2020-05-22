Activist and filmmaker Shreya Patel returns with her latest documentary Unity (set to launch on May 23 on YouTube) which shows the global resilience of humanity as well as #LOVESPREADS, to help fellow artists who are challenged by the COVID-19 induced economic uncertainty. Patel shares with us her thoughts on the global contribution to her film and the value of art during the time of Coronavirus.

Hina P. Ansari: Tell me about #LOVESPREADS. Tell us why you felt that creating a supportive platform for the arts during this time was important.

Shreya Patel: Founded during the COVID-19 epidemic by [myself] and Sachit Gupta, #LOVESPREADS was ideated to show that love spreads faster than a virus. During these unprecedented times, artists were largely out of work and opportunity dried up as everyone sheltered in place and stayed at home. Artists around the globe were disproportionately affected by this crisis through financial loss and career disruption.

#LOVESPREADS is a multi-medium platform for artists, by artists, designed to provide unity, support, collaboration, educational resources, and funding opportunities. It values opportunity, positivity and enthusiasm in the art world. We are less than two months old and we intend to evolve as the time passes.

HPA: What is #LOVESPREADS’ mission statement?

SP: Our mission is to raise funds for artists and through their work, highlight what is happening around the world and show that in times of division, we are all still united through love. Because #LOVESPREADS faster than a virus.

The vision of this platform is to provide a digital space for art of multiple mediums to be shared with the public and spread love. New and established artists will feature their creations, connect with other artists, build collaborations, and provide workshops for other artists on the platform. Viewers will have the opportunity to donate to support the artists.

HPA: Your documentary Unity, which is seen as an extension of #LOVESPREADS comes out tomorrow. Tell me about this project.

SP: Unity is a short 30-minute global documentary about the plight of the human spirit that tells the story of young folks from over 65 countries in six continents on how they are experiencing the minute-to-minute changes of this current global pandemic. It is highlighting resilience in the time of COVID-19.

While the documentary is largely positive, it does not shy away from issues such as poverty, the crushing anxieties that are appearing alongside coronavirus and the disparity that exists between industrialized and developing nations.

At its heart, though, Unity is simply about regular people trying to get by during a highly irregular time in human history.

HPA: What propelled you to do this film?

SP: Couple of days before our lockdown, I had an idea to bring together some of my global friends to send me what their streets look like in their countries and how their country is dealing with this pandemic as well as what they are up to during their quarantine. I expected about six to eight people to respond but it ended up attracting stories from more than 65 countries in a short time which felt so magical. Everyone that participated wanted their voices to be heard.

Also, I lost six gigs due to the pandemic and The Actors Fund Canada had my back. This is my way of giving back to them and supporting my arts community. Together we are raising funds to fuel a new renaissance and support today’s artists impacted by this pandemic globally.

We have partnered with The Actors Fund Canada and Artist Relief Fund to distribute the funds we raise from the documentary.

HPA: What do you hope people will get from this film?

SP: I hope people realize how small the world really is! No matter what your race is, what religion you follow, what cultural background you have, what country you come from, or what language you speak, I hope this film makes you realize that we are all one and we all feel the same things. We are just one plain, simple race which is human. This film taught me and showed me that. It was a powerful message that came to be while making it and I can’t wait to share it with the world.

One pandemic, many countries. One human race, many faces. Here is presenting to you…our world, one family’s Unity!

HPA: The importance of art has never resonated as much as it has now with people turning to music, film, literature, painting etc while in lockdown. Tell us about your perspective on how art plays a vital role in today’s society and culture.

SP: I wholeheartedly believe that when an artist creates art, it comes from the soul and when something is made from the soul, it has the power to impact and change the world even if it is as small as putting a smile on someone’s face or changing perceptions and impacting someone’s thinking which can be quite powerful.

Since the lockdown, everyone is turning to art because it is a soul’s work and a way of self expression.

HPA: I understand that #LOVESPREADS also has a podcast. Tell me about that. Have you launched it yet? Who is your first guest?

SP: Our podcast is yet to release but [it] will share stories of people that are doing good during these times along with stories of people around the world while creating the platform to bridge the gap between upcoming and establish artists.

If you are an artist that wants to spread love through their art in collaboration with #LOVESPREADS please send us a message on www.lovespreads.org.

Main Image Photo Credit: Shreya Patel