Showbiz / 5. Why ‘Period. End Of Sentence.’ Is The Most Important Movie That You Need To See Now

5. Why ‘Period. End Of Sentence.’ Is The Most Important Movie That You Need To See Now

Showbiz Dec 30, 2019

Matthew Currie

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , ,

Matthew Currie

Matthew Currie

Author

A long-standing entertainment journalist, Currie is a graduate of the Professional Writing program at Toronto’s York University. He has spent the past number of years working as a freelancer for ANOKHI and for diverse publications such as Sharp, TV Week, CAA’s Westworld and BC Business. Currie ...

COMMENTS

'Because We Are Girls' Doc Explores The Trauma Of Being Assaulted By A Male Relative

TIFF 2019: One-On-One With 'Hala' Director Minhal Baig

TIFF 2019: One-On-One With 'Hala' Director Minhal Baig

December 2019-Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond

December 2019-Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond

ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Get Lit With These Cool Books By Desi Authors

ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Get Lit With These Cool Books By Desi Authors

TIFF 2019: Riz Ahmed Drums Up A Winner In 'Sound Of Metal'

TIFF 2019: Riz Ahmed Drums Up A Winner In 'Sound Of Metal'

South Asian TV Stars: Desis Who Dominated Prime Time In 2019

South Asian TV Stars: Desis Who Dominated Prime Time In 2019

Gurinder Chadha On The Timeless Story Of Empowerment In "Bend It Like Beckham: The Musical"

Gurinder Chadha On The Timeless Story Of Empowerment In "Bend It Like Beckham: The Musical"

8. Twitter War: Celebs From India And Pakistan Sound Off On Article 370

8. Twitter War: Celebs From India And Pakistan Sound Off On Article 370

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!

openchest Logo

MONTHLY 'REAL TALK' SHOW

AIRING

LAST TUES: 6 PM PST / 9 PM EST
LAST WED: 2 PM GMT / 6:30 PM IST

LISTEN HERE

Recent Shows

openchest Logo

Monthly Celebrity Talk Show

Airing

Every Tues: 6 pm PST / 9 pm EST
Every Wed: 2 pm GMT / 6:30 pm IST

Listen Here

Recent Shows