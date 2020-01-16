Showbiz / 5 Pakistani Dramas Worth The Binge

5 Pakistani Dramas Worth The Binge

Showbiz Jan 16, 2020

Sidra Sheikh

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Sidra Sheikh

Sidra Sheikh

Author

Sidra Sheikh (@sidra.sheikh_) is a journalist who loves creating fashion, beauty and lifestyle content. She is currently exploring the world of freelance writing and editing. Previously she was the associate editor at SHE Canada Magazine where she initially found her love for magazines and the publi...

COMMENTS

December 2019-Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond

ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Get Lit With These Cool Books By Desi Authors

ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Get Lit With These Cool Books By Desi Authors

TIFF 2019: Riz Ahmed Drums Up A Winner In 'Sound Of Metal'

TIFF 2019: Riz Ahmed Drums Up A Winner In 'Sound Of Metal'

South Asian TV Stars: Desis Who Dominated Prime Time In 2019

South Asian TV Stars: Desis Who Dominated Prime Time In 2019

Gurinder Chadha On The Timeless Story Of Empowerment In "Bend It Like Beckham: The Musical"

Gurinder Chadha On The Timeless Story Of Empowerment In "Bend It Like Beckham: The Musical"

8. Twitter War: Celebs From India And Pakistan Sound Off On Article 370

8. Twitter War: Celebs From India And Pakistan Sound Off On Article 370

5. Why 'Period. End Of Sentence.' Is The Most Important Movie That You Need To See Now

5. Why 'Period. End Of Sentence.' Is The Most Important Movie That You Need To See Now

1. A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Have We Finally Convinced Hollywood That We Exist?

1. A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Have We Finally Convinced Hollywood That We Exist?

January 2020 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond

January 2020 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond

10 Desi Rappers To Watch Out For In 2020

10 Desi Rappers To Watch Out For In 2020

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!

openchest Logo

MONTHLY 'REAL TALK' SHOW

AIRING

LAST TUES: 6 PM PST / 9 PM EST
LAST WED: 2 PM GMT / 6:30 PM IST

LISTEN HERE

Recent Shows

openchest Logo

Monthly Celebrity Talk Show

Airing

Every Tues: 6 pm PST / 9 pm EST
Every Wed: 2 pm GMT / 6:30 pm IST

Listen Here

Recent Shows