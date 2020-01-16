It happens to the best of us and now more than ever. We sit down to watch just one episode of a show, but end up watching an entire season or seasons. Yes, we just love a solid binge-watching session. Check out these 5 Pakistani dramas worth the binge!

There are tons of streaming options available nowadays which has made it effortless to access complete series and watch them without much trouble or wait times. This makes it very easy to watch a whole season in one go, but that might not always be a great thing.

Don’t get me wrong, I am a fan of these streaming services – definitely did not enjoy commercials or waiting weeks for new episodes. However, personally I run out things to watch and am left scrolling through these platforms for hours just looking for something to start binging.

This happened to me over the holiday break and just as I was about to give up and actually do something productive, I discovered a whole new world of options.

I started seeing a lot of buzz about a south asian drama and while I usually stay away from them because of how stereotypical they are, I gave in out of desperation and I was pleasantly surprised.

These south asian dramas have come a long way, they are not just about the usual mother in law and daughter in law conflict anymore. Rather, they are quite complex now and showcase a variety of different story lines. What’s better is they don’t drag on and have numerous seasons, most of the dramas are one season, available to stream on YouTube and tell the whole story within 20-30 episodes.

Since then, I have been going back and forth between binging western tv shows and south asian dramas, so my first world problem of not having something to binge is now gone.

So check out these five dramas below that are worth the binge.

1. Meray Paas Tum Ho

Cast: Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Hira Mani, Anoushay Abbasi

This Urdu drama has been the talk of the town lately with its record breaking viewership, some episodes receiving the highest ratings of any Pakistani television show. The popularity is due in part to the dramas controversial story line. It revolves around the lives of a married couple and a wife’s unhappiness with her husband’s inability to meet her expectations. This drama is currently running, but will be releasing the final episode on January 25th concluding it with a total of 23 episodes.

2. Yaqeen Ka Safar

Cast: Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly, Hira Mani, Shaz Khan, Suhaee Abro

This is an Urdu drama which begins by sharing the stories of three unique families along with the struggles and journey which led them to become apart of one another’s lives. The drama has concluded and has a total of 29 episodes.

3. Khaas

Cast: Sanam Baloch, Ali Rehman Khan, Haroon Shahid, Anam Goher, Hira Tareen

This Urdu drama focuses on a young man who is a huge narcissist that cannot fathom the thought of anyone being better than him including his own wife. The drama recently concluded and contains 27 episodes.

4. Thora Sa Haq

Cast: Imran Abbas, Mashal Khan, Ayeza Khan, Saba Faisal

This Urdu drama shares the heartbreaking story of three individuals, Zamin, Seher and Hareem who each mean well, but fate and certain circumstances place them into tough situations. It is currently running with only 11 episodes aired so far and new episodes released every Wednesday.

5. Qismat

Cast: Minal Khan, Faizan Khuwaja, Kamran Jillani, Sharmeen Ali, Mariam Mirza, Shaheen Khan, Khalid Butt

The Urdu language story revolves around the life of a young woman whose life is turned upside down after a forced marriage. It is currently running with 20 episodes aired so far and new ones released every Saturday.

Main Photo Image Credit: HUM TV & ARY Digital