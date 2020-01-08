It’s time to kick off a fresh new year of cinema. With this month bringing forth some pretty great films, check out our list of January 2020 hot South Asian films from Bollywood and beyond.

Bhangra Paa Le

Director: Sneha Taurani

Cast: Sunny Kaushal, Rukshar Dhillon and Shriya Pilgaonkar

Release Date: Jan 3, 2020

The younger brother of Vicky Kaushal (Bombay Velvet, Sanju and Manmarziyan) Sunny Kaushal (My Friend Pinto, Gunday and Love At First Sight) is kicking off the year with this Punjabi dance number. The film is a mix of traditional Punjabi dance meeting western dance from all over the world. As per hit films there is a love story twist between the main characters but to add to the confusion the two lead characters come from cities that hate each other. How will this dance competition move forward? Kaushal shows us some amazing dance moves within the trailer of the film but it is also made clear there is some deeper stories mixed in within the script.

Shimla Mirchi

Director: Ramesh Sippy

Cast: Hema Malini, Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh

Release Date: Jan 3, 2020

When you send a love letter you must make sure it ends up in the right hands. This was not the case in Shimla Mirchi when Avinash a shy boy, sends a letter to a girl he is love with and it ends up in her mother’s hands. Freshly divorced Rukmani played by the beautiful Hema Malini (Veer Zaara, Baghban and Baabul) decides to give it a go and date a younger man and that’s when the comedy really kicks in. The film was actually shot back in 2015 but due to not having a buyer it sat on the shelf for almost 5 years.

Tanhaji

Director: Om Raut

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and Sharad Kelkar

Release Date: Jan 10, 2020

The first biographical historical film of 2020 comes in the form of Tanhaji starring Ajay Devgn (Singham, Shivaay and De De Pyar De) and Saif Ali Khan (Laal Kaptaan, Kal Ho Na Ho and Race 2) in the lead roles. The film is based in the 17th century when the Battle of Sinhagad takes place to decide the fate of South India. The film was due to release earlier however due to filming issues it was postponed. Interestingly Devgn has said this is the first film in a new franchise named the Unsung Warriors where he will play different wartime warriors who have been forgotten about.

Chhapaak

Director: Meghna Gulzar

Cast: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey

Release Date: Jan 10, 2020

Based on a real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, Deepika Padukone (Chennai Express, Om Shanti Om and Padmaavat) takes on the emotional lead role of Malti who survives an acid attack and now has to come to terms with her new look as well as try and fight to prove that beauty is from within and help other victims who have survived similar attacks. Malti is helped by a social activist Amol who is based on Laxmi’s former partner Alok. Chhapaak is a very emotional film for many reasons, acid crime has become more talk about in recent years with survivors actually coming forward to talk about their story rather than hide away and as an audience, we must understand these are not victims but survivors. The nature of the film also causes graphic and disturbing scenes that we must accept as an audience.

Sarileru Neekevvaru

Director: Anil Ravipudi

Cast: Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj and Satya Dev

Release Date: Jan 11, 2020

Sarileru Neekevvaru translates as nobody can match you is a Telugu film starring Mahesh Babu (Naani, Arjun and Businessman) in the lead role as an Army major and it is based on what he does after coming to Rayalaseema to help out a friend. It is said that the director of the film has said that this will be Mahesh Babu’s biggest film release of his career to date.

Jai Mummy Di

Director: Navjot Gulati

Cast: Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygal, Poonam Dhillon and Supriya Pathak

Release Date: Jan 17, 2020

There have been many films where a young couple fall in love and their families object to the marriage and Jai Mummy Di has a very similar storyline. Puneet and Saanjh have fallen in love but the only problem is their mothers do not like each other and keep butting heads. This is a light-hearted comedy where Puneet and Saanjh must find out why their mothers do not get along and stop their mums from hating each other or forget each other forever. The film has two songs it has borrowed from previous releases. Sunanda Sharma’s Jaani Teri Naa has been rehashed as Mummy Nu Pasand and the hit by The Doorbean and Ragini Lamberghini has been renamed Lamborghini with Neha Kakkar on the vocals alongside Meet Bros. Just from the trailer alone it looks like this is going to be a hilarious start to 2020.

Street Dancer 3D

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana

Release Date: Jan 24, 2020

It was originally thought this would be a sequel to Disney’s ABCD 2 starring Varun Dhawan (Student Of The Year, Dilwale and Judwaa 2) Shraddha Kapoor (Baaghi, Half Girlfriend and Stree) and Prabhu Deva (ABCD, Devi 2 and Dabangg 3) however, that is not the case. The film is based in the UK whereas you guessed there are two rival dance groups who are always at each other’s throats competing wherever they can. One is from Pakistan helmed by Inayat and the other India with Sahej in charge and they come together when they realize they both have one goal and one thing in common, to stand for the people of Asian descent. There is awesome dance moves, rivalry, love and a huge competition to be won, everything that is needed to make an epic dance film. Dhawan’s look for the film was inspired by YouTube sensation Danish who passed away in a car accident in December 2018.

Happy Hardy and Heer

Director: Raka

Cast: Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Mann

Release Date: Jan 31, 2020

Bollywood love their love triangles and the title gives away the fact that this is a love story revolved around Happy, Hardy and Heer. Happy and Heer grew up together and Happy has fallen in love with Heer, when she moves to London he pretends he has a job there and follows her. In the meantime, Heer has met entrepreneur Hardy who has swag and sophistication but when she finds out Happy also loves her who will she choose? To help promote the film the filmmakers have decided to up the game by holding concerts to promote its release.

Jawaani Jaaneman

Director: Nitin Kakkar

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaia Furnitrewala

Release Date: Jan 31, 2020

This should be an interesting film where roles could be reversed. Not a lot has been revealed about the plot of Saif Ali Khan’s (Ta Ra Rum Pum, Kal Ho Na Ho and Salaam Nameste) brand new comedy Jawaani Jaaneman but we do know the following. He plays the role of a forty-year-old father, his daughter is played by Pooja Bedi’s daughter, Alaia Furniturewala and judging by the trailer this father never grew up, he loves to party and woman are his main target when out partying. We will see Khan dance along to his hit song Ole Ole as he plays the role of a player. The co-producer of the film has said “A father-daughter relationship is universal. I don’t know about how different it is but the one depicted in Jawaani Jaaneman is definitely very unique, as well as new-age and contemporary.”

Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com