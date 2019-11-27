Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won’t Break The Bank!

When it comes to this time of year we usually split up our holiday shopping into two categories. The official Christmas shopping and the shopping we do when we’re visiting family abroad which usually happens over winter break or early in the New Year!. As we haven’t officially started our Christmas shopping (keep your eye on this space for our official Holiday Gift Guide!) this is the perfect time to focus on the latter with our list of gifts for abroad that won’t break the bank! Check this off of your list, so you can carry on with your other holiday errands!

When most people travel to visit family abroad, they probably make a checklist of things they will need for the trip, but when my family travels we make a checklist of all the people we need to take gifts for.

I’m not sure if this is common among other cultures, but in most South Asian cultures if someone is planning to go back home for a visit, they feel the need to take gifts for all those they will be visiting. Now, it is no secret that most South Asian families tend to be quite large, and so this translates into a large number of gifts and expenses.

Having gone through this situation a few times myself, over the years I have learned a few tricks to check everyone off our list at a price that won’t break the bank! If this sounds like a situation you often find yourself in check out the tips below plus some gift ideas your South Asian family will love!

1. Shop The Holidays

If you know that you will be going on a trip abroad at any point in the year, starting the family shopping right now would be a good idea. Leading up to the holidays and even after the holidays there is an abundance of gift options available. Gift sets are only available at select times of the year and this is one of the major times. Gift sets are loved by all and are usually cheaper than if buying the items individually. If you do not have a preference for the kind of sets and as a result no fear of a specific one selling out, waiting until after the holidays helps save even more money as all of the remaining gift sets are marked down exponentially.

2. Sale! Sale! Sale!

One of the keys to ensuring you do not break the bank when buying gifts to take on your trip is to buy gifts throughout the year instead of all at once. When you do make your purchases make sure you are buying them during sales or promotions. There are numerous sales year-round whether they be for the different holidays or just promotions certain retailers run at points of the year. For example, days like Black Friday and if you are planning on travelling in the New Year, don’t forget Boxing day, in January and February when retailers put on sales due to the slow down after the holidays and so on.

3. Think Outside The Box

While most of us think of a product when thinking of a gift, try and think outside the box especially when buying for a lot of people. Over the years, I have learned those in South Asian countries love to receive candy, chocolate and even cookies because even if the brand is offered in their country the taste varies! Follow the above two tips for this and try to buy these items on sale or during the holidays as there are value packs available then, but even if you don’t get to, these items are not that pricey year-round!

So go ahead and finish that travel gift giving list before you start your own official holiday shopping!

Main Photo Image Credit: Ekaterina Shevchenko on Unsplash