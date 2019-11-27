Culture & Lifestyle / Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won’t Break The Bank!

Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won’t Break The Bank!

Culture & Lifestyle Nov 27, 2019

Sidra Sheikh

by  

When it comes to this time of year we usually split up our holiday shopping into two categories. The official Christmas shopping and the shopping we do when we’re visiting family abroad which usually happens over winter break or early in the New Year!. As we haven’t officially started our Christmas shopping (keep your eye on this space for our official Holiday Gift Guide!) this is the perfect time to focus on the latter with our list of gifts for abroad that won’t break the bank! Check this off of your list, so you can carry on with your other holiday errands! 

When most people travel to visit family abroad, they probably make a checklist of things they will need for the trip, but when my family travels we make a checklist of all the people we need to take gifts for.

I’m not sure if this is common among other cultures, but in most South Asian cultures if someone is planning to go back home for a visit, they feel the need to take gifts for all those they will be visiting. Now, it is no secret that most South Asian families tend to be quite large, and so this translates into a large number of gifts and expenses.

Having gone through this situation a few times myself, over the years I have learned a few tricks to check everyone off our list at a price that won’t break the bank! If this sounds like a situation you often find yourself in check out the tips below plus some gift ideas your South Asian family will love!

1. Shop The Holidays

If you know that you will be going on a trip abroad at any point in the year, starting the family shopping right now would be a good idea. Leading up to the holidays and even after the holidays there is an abundance of gift options available. Gift sets are only available at select times of the year and this is one of the major times. Gift sets are loved by all and are usually cheaper than if buying the items individually. If you do not have a preference for the kind of sets and as a result no fear of a specific one selling out, waiting until after the holidays helps save even more money as all of the remaining gift sets are marked down exponentially.

Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won't Break The Bank!
Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won’t Break The Bank: Quo Pucker Up Lip Gloss Set $20 CAD Photo Credit: Shoppers Drug Mart

 

Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won't Break The Bank!
Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won’t Break The Bank: Quo Luxe Links Brush Set $75 CAD. Photo Credit: Shoppers Drug Mart
Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won't Break The Bank!
Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won’t Break The Bank: Fresh Beauty 6 Days of Surprises Gift Set $129 CAD.  Photo Credit: Fresh Beauty
Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won't Break The Bank!
Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won’t Break The Bank: Charlotte Tillbury Mini Hot Lips Charms $30 CAD.  Photo Credit: Charlotte Tillbury

 

Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won't Break The Bank!
Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won’t Break The Bank: L’Occitane Hand Indulgences $29 CAD. Photo Credit: L’Occitane

 

2. Sale! Sale! Sale!

One of the keys to ensuring you do not break the bank when buying gifts to take on your trip is to buy gifts throughout the year instead of all at once. When you do make your purchases make sure you are buying them during sales or promotions. There are numerous sales year-round whether they be for the different holidays or just promotions certain retailers run at points of the year. For example, days like Black Friday and if you are planning on travelling in the New Year, don’t forget Boxing day, in January and February when retailers put on sales due to the slow down after the holidays and so on.

Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won't Break The Bank!
Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won’t Break The Bank. Take advantage of all the sales! Photo Credit: Justin Lim on Unsplash

 

3. Think Outside The Box

While most of us think of a product when thinking of a gift, try and think outside the box especially when buying for a lot of people. Over the years, I have learned those in South Asian countries love to receive candy, chocolate and even cookies because even if the brand is offered in their country the taste varies! Follow the above two tips for this and try to buy these items on sale or during the holidays as there are value packs available then, but even if you don’t get to, these items are not that pricey year-round!

Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won't Break The Bank!
Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won’t Break The Bank: Mars Chocolate Variety Pack, 95-pk $15.99 CAD. Photo Credit: Canadian Tire

 

Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won't Break The Bank!
Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won’t Break The Bank: Purdy’s Chocolatier Festive Grove Tin $25 CAD.  Photo Credit: Purdy’s Chocolatier

 

Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won't Break The Bank!
Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won’t Break The Bank: Godiva Assorted Chocolate Biscuit Gift Box, 32 pc. $33 CAD.  Photo Credit: Godiva

 

Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won't Break The Bank!
Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won’t Break The Bank: Maynards 90 Fun Treats $15.99 CAD. Photo Credit: Canadian Tire

So go ahead and finish that travel gift giving list before you start your own official holiday shopping!

Main Photo Image Credit: Ekaterina Shevchenko on Unsplash

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Sidra Sheikh

Sidra Sheikh

Author

Sidra Sheikh (@sidra.sheikh_) is a journalist who loves creating fashion, beauty and lifestyle content. She is currently exploring the world of freelance writing and editing. Previously she was the associate editor at SHE Canada Magazine where she initially found her love for magazines and the publi...

COMMENTS

Fashion Heals For SickKids Showcased Support For The Wonderful Work At The Hospital For SickKids

Priya's Shakti: The Comic Book Series That Battles Rape, Acid Attack and Human Trafficking

Priya's Shakti: The Comic Book Series That Battles Rape, Acid Attack and Human Trafficking

India Is Studying Happiness And Here's Why We Should Too!

India Is Studying Happiness And Here's Why We Should Too!

A Healing Tool Or A Marketing Myth: Is Reiki For Real?

A Healing Tool Or A Marketing Myth: Is Reiki For Real?

Save Your Money & The Environment With These Cool Eco-Friendly Home Accessories

Save Your Money & The Environment With These Cool Eco-Friendly Home Accessories

A Novel Idea: The Jaipur Literature Festival Comes To Toronto With A Glam 3 Day Event

A Novel Idea: The Jaipur Literature Festival Comes To Toronto With A Glam 3 Day Event

A Chat With Human Rights Activist & Bangladeshi Journalist Shahidul Alam On His Battle For Freedom To Dissent

A Chat With Human Rights Activist & Bangladeshi Journalist Shahidul Alam On His Battle For Freedom To Dissent

Mississauga's Square One Glittered With The Premiere Of Their Own Diwali Market

Mississauga's Square One Glittered With The Premiere Of Their Own Diwali Market

Hot November Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

Hot November Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

Why We Should Never Forget India’s SuperMom & Political Powerhouse Sushma Swaraj

Why We Should Never Forget India’s SuperMom & Political Powerhouse Sushma Swaraj

Make Your Place Smarter With These Cool AI Accessories For The Home

Make Your Place Smarter With These Cool AI Accessories For The Home

Apsara Reddy, India Congress' First Transgender National General Secretary & Her Dreams For LGBTQI Rights In India

Apsara Reddy, India Congress' First Transgender National General Secretary & Her Dreams For LGBTQI Rights In India

Our Exclusive Look: Porsche Ignites The Auto World With Their Fully Electric Taycan

Our Exclusive Look: Porsche Ignites The Auto World With Their Fully Electric Taycan

Getting Inspired: Our 5 Fave Speakers From Elevate Tech Fest 2019

Getting Inspired: Our 5 Fave Speakers From Elevate Tech Fest 2019

Holiday Hot Spots: Rediscover These South Asian Cities This Winter

Holiday Hot Spots: Rediscover These South Asian Cities This Winter

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!

openchest Logo

MONTHLY 'REAL TALK' SHOW

AIRING

LAST TUES: 6 PM PST / 9 PM EST
LAST WED: 2 PM GMT / 6:30 PM IST

LISTEN HERE

Recent Shows

openchest Logo

Weekly Celebrity Talk Show

Airing

Every Tues: 6 pm PST / 9 pm EST
Every Wed: 2 pm GMT / 6:30 pm IST

Listen Here

Recent Shows