Culture & Lifestyle Nov 08, 2019

Geeta Wahab

Staying connected has become second nature to those of us who are attached to our devices, whether its social media, the immediate access to information, or using connectivity to keep an eye your home, technology and security is literally at your fingertips. Check out how you can make your home smarter with these cool AI accessories! 

Dimmers have been around for decades to help control the lighting of any room, however, thanks to the latest tech dimmers along with numerous other home appliances have gotten the wireless touch. Many of the options listed here can just swap out the preexisting items.

Tiny Touches, Big Impact

Connectivity can happen in any home, from the condo to multi-level, there are so many gadgets available for a home of any size. If you are in a condo, a rented space, or working with a tight budget consider some small swaps that will update your space.

The Switchmate Home Voice Activated Wire Free Smart Outlet ($59.99 CDN) gets plugged straight into any outlet, no rewiring required. Features multiple outlets and USB ports and works with Google Assistant to connect.

AI accessories for the home
AI Accessories For The Home: Switchmate Home Voice Activated Wire Free Smart Outlet. Photo Credit: Lowes

This little vacuum has been gaining popularity for its ability to catch dust bunnies in all nooks and corners. The iRobot Roomba 960 Vacuum Cleaning Robot ($699.99 CDN) is the perfect cleaning pal, just set it from your smart phone and let it clean while you are out.

 

AI accessories for the home
AI Accessories For The Home: iRobot Roomba 960 Vacuum Cleaning Robot. Photo Credit: Hudson’s Bay

 

Small but Mighty Permanent Upgrades

However, if you plan on calling this place home for a while, consider some of these more permanent pieces for an upgrade. Lots of telecom companies now feature security options that can be connected right to your home but consider adding a few more pieces to enhance those features.

The Google Nest Hello Doorbell ($229.00 CDN) is a great addition to the front door which features an inconspicuous camera that lets you see exactly who is at the door.

AI accessories for the home
AI Accessories For The Home: Google Nest Hello Doorbell. Photo Credit: Home Depot

Any doorbell would pair greatly with the Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Door Lock ($249.99 CDN). Manage your lock right from your phone with the use of the Schlage. Be able to lock or unlock the door, and manage the comings and goings, all this lock needs is a wifi connection.

AI accessories for the home
AI Accessories For The Home: Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Door Lock. Photo Credit: Schlage

If you live in an area where it can go from sunny and toasty to chilly in a matter of hours, the Honeywell T5+WiFi Thermostat ($179.99 CDN) lets the thermostat sense your phone’s location for adjustment based on weather, so you’re always coming home to a comfortable temperature.

 

AI accessories for the home
AI Accessories For The Home: Honeywell T5+WiFi Thermostat. Photo Credit: Canadian Tire

 

Big Appliances

Regardless of where you are living, major appliances and wireless technology have been paired for years. Major appliance companies have branched out to include smart appliances that can be controlled from apps on your phone.

Check out the latest Samsung Family Hub 36″ 24.2 cu. ft. Stainless-steel French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub ($2,994.99 CDN) which features a touchscreen which connects to the internet.

 

AI accessories for the home
AI Accessories For The Home: Samsung 36 in. 24.2 cu. ft. Stainless-steel French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub. Photo Credit: Costco

Although, not a big appliance, the Nespresso Prodigio Smart Coffee and Espresso Maker is a game changer, its a fresh brew at your fingertips. This nifty little coffee maker allows you to stock pods, reminds you when its time to descale, and programs when to make your next cup all from its app, so you can always wake up to a hot coffee.

 

AI accessories for the home
AI Accessories For The Home: Nespresso Prodigio Smart Coffee and Espresso Maker. Photo Credit: Nespresso

 

Main Image Photo Credit: @currys.co.uk, @canadiantire @switchmate @google

Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...

