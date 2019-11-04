Mississauga’s Square One Glittered With The Premiere Of Their Own Diwali Market
Culture & Lifestyle Nov 04, 2019
Square One, one of the biggest neighbourhood hubs in Mississauga decided to shine bright with their first Diwali Market! Check out the highlights here!
Mississauga hosted its first ever Diwali Market at Square One last week. The event was hosted by Culture Market Co., a growing events production company focused on creating culturally-inspired events and expos celebrating ethnic customs and traditions. The market was held in support for Seva Food Bank, a not-for-profit organization in Mississauga that provides safe, nutritious, and culturally appropriate food to low-income families.
Visitors who attended the one-of-a-kind event to celebrate the Festival of Lights to life, were treated to samples of the food and fashion, while being entertained by the beauty, dance, and traditions of Diwali. In spirit of giving back associated with Diwali, attendees were asked to donate a non-perishable food item to Seva Food Bank upon entering the market.
On the opening night (October 17), Nav Bhatia, Toronto Raptors/and 905 ambassador, kicked off the festivities with a special guest appearance. He stopped by the market to make a donation to Seva Food Bank at 7:00 p.m. and took photos as he toured the market. DJ Andre 905, the official DJ of Raptors 905, helped bring the market to life with the beats.
On Friday night, Laadliyan, a not for profit focused on South Asian girls, was on-site at the market to create a community painting promoting female empowerment in the South Asian community
One of the highly anticipated events scheduled was the panel entitled “How I Built My World Class Business Using Teachings From My Culture” hosted by ANOKHI LIFE on Saturday afternoon. Panel members included our very own Founder, President and CEO of ANOKHI LIFE, Raj Girn, beauty entrepreneur and founder of Dress Your Face, Tamanna Roashan and the President and CEO, The Gupta Group and Easton’s Group of Hotels, Reetu Gupta.
The panel opened up a discussion about women in business and entrepreneurship in South Asian culture. And plenty of wisdom was shared with the audience including their own personal stories of being a female entrepreneur, the challenges and the rewards.
Anita Saini, founder of Culture Market Co.“Culture Market Co. is dedicated to driving meaningful connections through culture and we are thrilled to be hosting Square One’s first Diwali Market in support of Seva Food Bank,” said “Drawing from my upbringing as a first-generation Canadian in a Hindu household, my aim with this market is to deliver an immersive, fun, and interactive Diwali celebration that showcases customs and traditions that shoppers will truly enjoy. We hope that the market sparks giving and generosity in the community, underscoring the spreading of light that Diwali is known for.”
The event was also attended by top influencers and media in the South Asian community, as well as movers and shakers in the food, beauty, and lifestyle space. Key Partners and Vendors included Seva Food Bank, ANOKHI LIFE, Vasanti Cosmetics, Mani Jassal, Served Co., MeeraMeera Rental Studios Inc., Sonia Danielle Jewellery Collection, Banglez, Candy Crate Events,Workeefy, Nasrin Henna Design, Tarana Dance Centre, and Brars.
Main Image Photo Credit: Brown Rice Photography
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
