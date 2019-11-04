Culture & Lifestyle / Mississauga’s Square One Glittered With The Premiere Of Their Own Diwali Market

Mississauga’s Square One Glittered With The Premiere Of Their Own Diwali Market

Culture & Lifestyle Nov 04, 2019

Marriska Fernandes

by  

Square One, one of the biggest neighbourhood hubs in Mississauga decided to shine bright with their first Diwali Market! Check out the highlights here! 

 

Diwali Market At Square One
Diwali Market At Square One: Diwali Market brings the Festival of Lights to Square One for the first time. Photo Credit: Brown Rice Photography

Mississauga hosted its first ever Diwali Market at Square One last week. The event was hosted by Culture Market Co., a growing events production company focused on creating culturally-inspired events and expos celebrating ethnic customs and traditions. The market was held in support for Seva Food Bank, a not-for-profit organization in Mississauga that provides safe, nutritious, and culturally appropriate food to low-income families.

Visitors who attended the one-of-a-kind event to celebrate the Festival of Lights to life, were treated to samples of the food and fashion, while being entertained by the beauty, dance, and traditions of Diwali. In spirit of giving back associated with Diwali, attendees were asked to donate a non-perishable food item to Seva Food Bank upon entering the market.

Diwali Market At Square One
Diwali Market At Square One: Toronto Raptors/905 Ambassador &  Superfan Nav Bhatia enjoys the festivities. Photo Credit: Brown Rice Photography

On the opening night (October 17), Nav Bhatia, Toronto Raptors/and 905 ambassador, kicked off the festivities with a special guest appearance. He stopped by the market to make a donation to Seva Food Bank at 7:00 p.m. and took photos as he toured the market. DJ Andre 905, the official DJ of Raptors 905, helped bring the market to life with the beats.

Diwali Market At Square One: Nav Bhatia donates food to the Seva Food Bank. Photo Credit: Brown Rice Photography

On Friday night, Laadliyan, a not for profit focused on South Asian girls, was on-site at the market to create a  community painting promoting female empowerment in the South Asian community

One of the highly anticipated events scheduled was the panel entitled “How I Built My World Class Business Using Teachings From My Culture” hosted by ANOKHI LIFE on Saturday afternoon. Panel members included  our very own Founder, President and CEO of ANOKHI LIFE, Raj Girn, beauty entrepreneur and founder of Dress Your Face, Tamanna Roashan and the President and CEO, The Gupta Group and Easton’s Group of Hotels, Reetu Gupta.

Diwali Market At Square One
Diwali Market At Square One: (L-R) Anita Saini, founder of Culture Market Co. introduces the panel which includes Raj Girn, Tamanna Roashan and Reetu Gupta. Photo Credit: Brown Rice Photography

The panel opened up a discussion about women in business and entrepreneurship in South Asian culture. And plenty of wisdom was shared with the audience including their own personal stories of being a female entrepreneur, the challenges and the rewards.

Anita Saini, founder of Culture Market Co.“Culture Market Co. is dedicated to driving meaningful connections through culture and we are thrilled to be hosting Square One’s first Diwali Market in support of Seva Food Bank,” said “Drawing from my upbringing as a first-generation Canadian in a Hindu household, my aim with this market is to deliver an immersive, fun, and interactive Diwali celebration that showcases customs and traditions that shoppers will truly enjoy. We hope that the market sparks giving and generosity in the community, underscoring the spreading of light that Diwali is known for.”

The event was also attended by top influencers and media in the South Asian community, as well as movers and shakers in the food, beauty, and lifestyle space. Key Partners and Vendors included Seva Food Bank, ANOKHI LIFE, Vasanti Cosmetics, Mani Jassal, Served Co., MeeraMeera Rental Studios Inc., Sonia Danielle Jewellery Collection, Banglez, Candy Crate Events,Workeefy, Nasrin Henna Design, Tarana Dance Centre, and Brars.

Diwali Market At Square One
Diwali Market At Square One: (L-R) Anita Saini, Raj Girn, Tamanna Roashan and Reetu Gupta. Photo Credit: Brown Rice Photography

 

Main Image Photo Credit: Brown Rice Photography

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Marriska Fernandes

Marriska Fernandes

Author

Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...

COMMENTS

The ANOKHI Blog

FROM THE EIC-HELP HAITI

FROM THE EIC-HELP HAITI

Padma Lakshmi In Top 20 of Askmen.com's Top 99 Women Of 2010

Padma Lakshmi In Top 20 of Askmen.com's Top 99 Women Of 2010

My Healthy Valentine

My Healthy Valentine

May 2010 Fashion Teaser

May 2010 Fashion Teaser

ANOKHI Magazine Is A Proud Sponsor Of The Upcoming DIL Gala Fundraiser-Mughal Nights Set To Shine In Toronto

ANOKHI Magazine Is A Proud Sponsor Of The Upcoming DIL Gala Fundraiser-Mughal Nights Set To Shine In Toronto

We Want YOU! Sexy & Successful 2011 Nomination Call!

We Want YOU! Sexy & Successful 2011 Nomination Call!

ANNOUNCEMENT! AnokhiPulse.tv Goes Live!

ANNOUNCEMENT! AnokhiPulse.tv Goes Live!

ANOKHI Magazine Is A Proud Sponsor Of The TELUS MOSAIC 2010

ANOKHI Magazine Is A Proud Sponsor Of The TELUS MOSAIC 2010

Shaadi.com Opens Its First Ever Shaadi.com Centre In Mississauga Ontario

Shaadi.com Opens Its First Ever Shaadi.com Centre In Mississauga Ontario

Fabulous VIP Gala Held For The 5th Annual Telus MOSAIC Festival

Fabulous VIP Gala Held For The 5th Annual Telus MOSAIC Festival

Comfortable In Her Own Skin

Comfortable In Her Own Skin

Pakistan's Flood Disaster: They Need Our Help! We Need To Act Now!

Pakistan's Flood Disaster: They Need Our Help! We Need To Act Now!

NetIP Rings In 20 Years With Their Annual Conference In Seattle!

NetIP Rings In 20 Years With Their Annual Conference In Seattle!

Hello From The Director Of Consumer Engagement!!

Hello From The Director Of Consumer Engagement!!

ANOKHI WOMENS' CLUB Presents Our Highly Anticipated 2nd Interactive Seminar & Event & YOU'RE Invited!

ANOKHI WOMENS' CLUB Presents Our Highly Anticipated 2nd Interactive Seminar & Event & YOU'RE Invited!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!

openchest Logo

MONTHLY 'REAL TALK' SHOW

AIRING

LAST TUES: 6 PM PST / 9 PM EST
LAST WED: 2 PM GMT / 6:30 PM IST

LISTEN HERE

Recent Shows

openchest Logo

Weekly Celebrity Talk Show

Airing

Every Tues: 6 pm PST / 9 pm EST
Every Wed: 2 pm GMT / 6:30 pm IST

Listen Here

Recent Shows