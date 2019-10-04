House of Nonie, Rupi Kaur & Telus Join Forces To Battle Cyberbullying At Panel Discussion During NYFW
Culture & Lifestyle Oct 04, 2019
Nina Kharey of Canadian fashion brand, House of Nonie hosted an intimate panel discussion and lunch during their SS20 preview at NYFW where they announced their collab with Telus and noted author Rupi Kaur to join forces and fight cyberbullying.
It is a busy month for fashion aficionados around the world. No prizes for guessing the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) correctly. At a time when each brand is outdoing the other with innovative runway patterns — we had the chic, Calgary-based contemporary womenswear brand, House of Nonie showcasing minimalistic fashion over an intimate lunch setting.
Besides just browsing through the Spring/Summer 2020 collection, the audience also engaged in an inspiring panel discussion. The panelists along with founder of House of Nonie, Nina Kharey, included world-renowned poet and guest of honour, Rupi Kaur, Seema Bansal Chadha, the founder of luxury flower delivery brand Venus Et Fleur. The panel was moderated by entrepreneur and producer, Komal Minhas.
The afternoon was also an opportunity to announce House of Nonie’s new partnership with Telus, a world-leading Canadian communications and information technology company. The two brands together launched the “Love Gives Freedom” T-shirt, in support of the fight against cyberbullying.
It is a special year for Nina Kharey and why not? Her collection premiered at the NYFW for the third consecutive year. The designs reflect her childhood and take her back to the roots. “This collection was very nostalgic for me. I was used to wearing a lot of layers and wraps from a young age, so you’ll see a lot of tying, wrapping, and draping in colours that bring a certain youthfulness to the collection,” the designer told us.
Looking for office wear? This set will fit the bill perfectly. “The ensemble is casual, or otherwise known as streetwear, which is approachable as opposed to intimidating or too casual for workwear. So, I landed on making softer, more feminine versions with bold style. In some of the pieces, I took everyday uniform type clothing and softly modernized them,” said Kharey.
Sporting the “Love Gives Freedom” T-shirt at the event, Kharey told us that the collaboration with Telus was personal. “I’ve been deeply impacted by bullying and working with young kids has brought a lot of peace into my life. I lost my brother to violence and hate, several years ago, which sparked my desire to begin this journey as a designer and leave my formal life as an engineer.
If I could inspire at least one child to lead with love, rather than fear and hate, then I’ve brought positivity to my brother’s death. I wanted to help create something that reminded people how powerful love can be for our mental state. The T-shirt I designed does just that,” she informed.
Interestingly, Jill Schnarr, Vice President, Corporate Citizenship and Communications of Telus shared that the T-shirt celebrates diversity and builds on their long-term commitment to making the digital world a safer and friendlier place. “Our partnership with Nina Kharey is the latest in Telus’ #EndBullying campaign. Nina’s design combined with her passion for creating a kinder world made for a great collaboration. Fashion is a powerful form of expression and we believe it has the ability to connect with people in a meaningful way to inspire conversation and action,” She said.
She also added that 42% of kids aged between 12 and 18 have experienced online bullying in the last four weeks alone. “We are not okay with this and we believe we have a responsibility to contribute to solving this crucial issue,” She insisted.
As part of the panel discussion, Rupi Kaur touched upon various subjects including Indian Women in entertainment, fashion, and lifestyle, the digital community and achieving success. Kaur took a lot of pride in saying how diverse the entertainment industry has become. Sharing her insights, she said, “I think we’re really lucky to have a batch of women in entertainment who are speaking up and supporting each other. What we see in the media today, with #metoo to #timesup, hasn’t been seen before so we have turned a corner. I see different races, classes, groups of women supporting each other and that leaves me with hope.”
Main Image Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Nonie
Mrinalini Sundar
Author
Mrinalini Sundar (new_girl_in_to) has worked with various Indian national, international publications including Times Of India and is currently based out of Toronto. She's constantly in search of high adventure, exotic food, and new experiences. If she's not filing stories, you'll probably find her ...
