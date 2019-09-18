Our Desi Deep Dive: ANOKHI LIFE Launches ANOKHI UNCENSORED Radio Podcast Where Two Generations Tackle Important Issues That Concerns The Global South Asian Community!
Culture & Lifestyle Sep 18, 2019
September 24, 2019 marks the premiere episode of ANOKHI UNCENSORED, the only new product being launched after the recent rebrand of ANOKHI MEDIA to ANOKHI LIFE. This monthly show will tackle today’s hot topics through the lens of two journalists from two distinct generations: The Gen-X and the Millennial.
In keeping with the exciting 4th iteration of ANOKHI — from ANOKHI VIBE to ANOKHI MAGAZINE to ANOKHI MEDIA and now to ANOKHI LIFE, it’s only natural that the new mandate is to go deeper than ever before, bringing forth a next level multimedia enterprise to serve the global South Asian community.
And it is in that spirit that we decided that it was time to really talk with our tribe with our new radio podcast, ANOKHI UNCENSORED.
ANOKHI UNCENSORED marks a collaboration between Dash Radio’s only South Asian radio station, Rukus Avenue Radio station, allowing the show to reach a global audience from the free Dash Radio app or at www.rukusavenueradio.com.
Dash Radio was created in 2014 by world-renowned DJ Skee and is currently the world’s largest all-original digital broadcaster. Listeners will also be able to tune in and listen to compelling and timely conversations about various topics relating to the South Asian diaspora such as feminism, politics, relationships, business and LGBTQ issues. Other celebrities who have curated stations or voice their own shows on DashRadio include Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne and Kylie Jenner.
Making its debut on Tuesday September 24th and airing on the last Tuesday of every month, you can catch ANOKHI UNCENSORED at 6pm PST and 9pm EST. The following Wednesday it will air on 2pm GST and 6:30pm IST.
As the Editor-In-Chief of ANOKHI Magazine, I along with ANOKHI’s red-carpet reporter Ruchika Bindra-Anand, will be co-hosting this show and we’ll be honing in on everyday issues that matter to the global Desi woman. What’s unique about this combination is that ANOKHI UNCENSORED will be bringing two unique perspectives from two vastly different generations to the show: I will be presenting my analysis as a Gen-Xer while Bindra-Anand will be countering through her Gen Y (Millennial) lens when it comes to tackling the issues of our world.
The topic of ANOKHI UNCENSORED’s debut episode does exactly that:
“Making Love, Intimacy & Shutting Up The Shamers … Why Don’t We Talk About What Goes On In Between The Sheets?”
In the premiere episode of ANOKHI UNCENSORED, we will be taking a closer look at how Bollywood & Hollywood’s portrayal of sex has contributed to our own upbringing when it comes to our sexual intelligence. How did our parents and friends educate us on sexuality? What did we learn from pop culture? Did Bollywood destroy your ideas of sexuality? Is the sexual intimacy being redefined in today’s cultural atmosphere? Are we truly aware and intelligent when it comes to navigating the world of sexuality?
ANOKHI LIFE Founder & CEO Raj Girn who conceived of the idea, recognized that having an authentic platform to dissect current issues that play an important role in today’s global South Asian community is now more important than ever.
“My goal with this launch is to offer people an opportunity to tune into a completely uncensored environment when it comes to discussing and debating all aspects of South Asian life in today’s silo communities, as a community at large, and as it relates to the global community around the world,” Girn explained. “The best way to do this is through real conversation between people, who exchange in a non-judging atmosphere. I couldn’t think of a better way to accomplish this, than to launch the brand into the world of podcast stations to reach audiences that we don’t already reach.”
This unique combination of two generations being represented is something that Girn was cognizant of when it came to finding the right voices to helm ANOKHI UNCENSORED.
“I wanted equal representation from the Gen-X and Millennial demos of women, so I invited Hina as ANOKHI Magazine’s Editor-In-Chief, because she is so widely informed on current news and affairs, and our red-carpet correspondent, Ruchika because she has her pulse on today’s hot button topics, to come together to help me create this show and to host it.”
The hour-long monthly podcast will tackle a myriad of issues that effects everyone including exploring our cultural biases when it comes to addressing our mental health, the pressures of trying to find the “perfectly suitable” career to the never-ending search for happiness. With many more issues to come. We want to take look at such issues and examine how our culture plays can play a positive and a negative role when it comes to our collective progression in society.
Our goal is not only to share these two generational voices to the conversation, we’re also looking forward to active global engagement with not only the ANOKHI UNCENSORED community —but with the ANOKHI LIFE collective —at large. Throughout our show we actively encourage our listeners to connect with us by tagging #ANOKHIUNCENSORED so that we can connect directly with our listeners. We want to hear your stories, your experiences and hey, if we’ve completely missed the mark, we want to hear that too!
“As a journalist and storyteller, sharing and listening to other people’s stories is at the heart of what I do,” Bindra-Anand adds. “I’ve explored various mediums: print, broadcast and digital, so podcasts was something I was eagerly itching to get into. This medium has no boundaries. I can connect, reach and share stories with people from all over the world. When I think about how amazing that is — in bringing people together — and the potential of being able to share their journey, I couldn’t resist.”
According to Rukus Avenue Founder & CEO Sammy Chand, ANOKHI UNCENSORED is a perfect fit to their overall strategy. “As Rukus Avenue Radio becomes the most listened to South Asian radio station in North America, it is shows like ANOKHI UNCENSORED that help evolve our dialogue with our community. Edgy and riveting, but with a ripe sense of engagement that helps move us forward.”
Tune into the premiere episode, “Making Love, Intimacy & Shutting Up The Shamers … Why Don’t We Talk About What Goes On In Between The Sheets?” on Rukus Avenue Radio on Dash Radio app or at www.rukusavenueradio.com. Airing on September 24, 2019 at 6pm PST and 9pm EST. It also airs on the following Wednesday at 2pm GST and at 6:30pm IST.
Feel free to connect with us directly with your comments, story ideas or just say “Hi!” by tagging us at #ANOKHIUNCENSORED. You can always email us directly (yes, the emails actually do land in our inboxes) at [email protected] .
Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI LIFE
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
Hot Ticket! The 6th Annual Oakville Diwali Gala Is Set To Raise Funds For Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital
Thousands Vibed Pure Bollywood at Canada's Largest South Asian Festival--#BollywoodMonster Mashup 2019
