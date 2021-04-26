You Need To Be Here! The Open Chest Confidence Academy Breaks Registration Records With Raj Girn’s First Free Masterclass
Work Life Apr 26, 2021
Starting today, Monday April 26, Raj Girn founder and CEO of The Open Chest Confidence Academy will be holding an exclusive free masterclass for her global audience. Titled “The 6-Step Guide That Celebrities Use To Guarantee World-Class Brand Presence + Dispelling The 4 Myths That Will Stop You From Getting It Right!” this FREE masterclass which is spread out in six 90 minutes sessions for two weeks. Here are all the details on why you need to be here.
Founder & CEO of The Open Chest Confidence Academy, Raj Girn will be bringing her incredible 20+years in publishing, marketing, event management and branding to her global audience for this exclusive free masterclass which will be covering key areas of marketing, branding and creating an identity that attracts valuable people to your offers. Her first exclusive session has broken attendance records reaching a whopping 1000 registrants from all over the world, truly a global audience, who will be taking in their respective 90 minute sessions up through and including May 5th.
Did You Know?
*93% of people say the first purchase usually decides if they will continue their relationship with a brand.
*77% of B2B marketers say building a strong brand is key to their company’s growth.
*82% of investors want the companies they invest in to have a strong brand.
When you enroll in one of her 90 minute sessions you will …
*Learn the secrets that celebrities and world-renowned companies use to create meaningful brands.
*Develop an identity that effortlessly attracts the right people into your offers.
*Become a powerful authority in your industry by building a brand around the values that matter to your clients/audience.
This training is for you if you’re ready to:
*Inspire the world with your message with clarity, ease, and confidence.
*Be the go-to authority in your field without question.
*Effortlessly attract the right people just by being you.
*Command your presence and demand your value by knowing your worth.
*Skyrocket your company’s growth by spreading your mission to the right people.
*This free masterclass is worth it’s weight in gold.
In a nutshell, here’s what you need to know . . .
*Because this is a free masterclass, you have nothing to lose & everything to gain.
*The topic is essentially about building brand collateral and doing it right.
*We have 6 time slots that we will be running this masterclass for, with the first one being this upcoming Monday, April 26th and the last one being next Wednesday, May 5th — at different times to accommodate the world market.
*I will be sharing a 6-step process that I coach my clients on, to build the right brand for the right audience.
*I’ll also be sharing the 4 myths that hold people back from getting it right.
*My team will be sending out a free workbook closer to the date, to follow along and make notes.
*Only attendees will be given access to ask me questions about their own brands in a free, private Q&A session after the masterclass.
*Registrants will be first in line for the next masterclass’ pre-public announcement for priority registration.
*The platform that we are hosting the masterclass on has a cap on the amount of people that we can host, so sign up now if you’re planning on attending, to avoid disappointment.
*All registrants who stay till the end will be given a thank you gift for doing so, to set them up to further expand their journey with their brand. Each masterclass session of 90 minutes takes place in various time zones to accommodate a global audience. Once you have registered a workbook will be provided to you and there’s a free gift for those who complete the session. This is going to be an incredible session with information that you won’t get anywhere else.
GO AHEAD AND CLICK HERE TO REGISTER!
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
