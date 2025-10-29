From Startup To 670% Growth: How ‘Biller Genie’ Co-Founder Garima Shah Is Revolutionizing FinTech

In the ever-evolving world of financial technology, better known as FinTech, where innovation meets relentless pressure, Garima Shah stands as both a disruptor and a nurturer: a South Asian woman rewriting what leadership looks like in the digital finance space.

As the President and Co-Founder of Biller Genie, a rapidly growing SaaS company helping small and mid-size businesses (SMBs) get paid faster through AI-powered automation, Shah blends business acumen with an unwavering commitment to empowerment and inclusion.

What began as a straightforward mission – solving the disconnect between accounting software and payment systems – has evolved into a revolutionary platform transforming how entrepreneurs manage cash flow. Today, Biller Genie shortens the average payment cycle from 47 to just 9 days and has grown by over 670% in two years, a testament to Shah’s innovation-driven mindset and resilience as a leader.

A South Asian Woman Leading The FinTech Charge

Shah’s career is a story of determination, community, and representation. As one of the few South Asian women in FinTech leadership, she continues to push boundaries in a male-dominated sector while building pathways for others to follow.

Her professional accomplishments span nearly two decades of leadership in payments and digital finance – culminating in multiple recognitions, including Forbes’ Next 100 Entrepreneurs Redefining the American Dream, NYC FinTech Women’s CEO of the Year, and Orlando Magazine’s Woman of the Year. Yet, beyond the accolades, her true legacy lies in creating access and visibility for women of colour in tech.

Brown Girls On A Mission: Empowerment Through Community

In 2024, Shah founded Brown Girls On A Mission, a nonprofit that brings South Asian women together to serve the Orlando community through education, mentorship, and philanthropy. What began as an idea among friends has evolved into a growing network of women from diverse professional backgrounds who volunteer, fundraise, and mentor others to bridge the gap between representation and real-world impact.

The organization regularly hosts community drives, leadership circles, and networking events where South Asian women – often first- or second-generation professionals – can connect, collaborate, and give back. Its mission is rooted in Shah’s belief that empowerment multiplies when women invest in one another.

Leading With Heart And Intention

Within her company, Shah has become known for her values-driven leadership. She prioritizes mindset and attitude in her hiring philosophy and invests heavily in mentoring women both at Biller Genie and through programs like the Tory Burch Foundation.

Under her leadership, Biller Genie has become a model for how artificial intelligence can be ethically and effectively integrated into nearly every business process, empowering SMBs to automate their finances and reclaim valuable time.

Bootstrapping Success, Building Without Borrowing

Unlike many startups that rely heavily on external funding, Shah has built Biller Genie through bootstrapped growth – an approach that reflects her creativity, discipline, and long-term vision. Her entrepreneurial journey began early; she sold her first company at 22 and went on to hold senior roles in payment technology and corporate development before co-founding her own firm.

This independence-first mindset has shaped not only her business philosophy but her mentorship message—encouraging founders to think strategically, stay lean, and innovate sustainably.

#GabWithGarima

Beyond the boardroom, Shah reaches a broader audience through her LinkedIn livestream series, #GabWithGarima, which attracts over 100,000 viewers. Each episode offers candid conversations about leadership, entrepreneurship, imposter syndrome, and the messy reality behind success.

Through storytelling and practical advice, Shah connects with her audience, especially women and minorities navigating corporate or startup worlds, by demystifying topics like negotiation, team building, and confidence. Her openness and authenticity have turned the show into a trusted platform for real-world business wisdom and community dialogue.

Representation That Inspires

Today, Garima Shah is more than a FinTech executive – she’s a mentor, a community builder, and a voice for women of colour in technology. Through her professional work, nonprofit leadership, and digital presence, she continues to create space for candid dialogue around leadership, resilience, and representation.

Her journey reflects the power of bringing South Asian values of resilience, empathy, and collaboration into the modern corporate landscape.

Our Exclusive Chat With Garima Shah

ANOKHI LIFE: Biller Genie was born from identifying a gap in how small businesses manage their payments. What motivated you to take on this challenge, and how did your earlier career experiences prepare you to lead in such a fast-evolving space?

GARIMA SHAH: We never set out to build an Accounts Receivable Automation company. We’ve spent our careers in payments—merchant acquiring, gateway integrations, and partnerships—so when we launched Biller Genie, our goal was simply to build another payments company with strong software. But very quickly, we realized the software was the real star.

Our peers in payments kept telling us the same thing—they needed a way to deliver true value to their customers beyond just payment acceptance. Our platform bridges that gap by connecting payments, accounting, and invoicing systems, helping small businesses get paid 40–50 days faster.

Because we understood the entire payments ecosystem, we saw where small businesses were being left behind—lacking automation, integration, and predictability. That’s when we pivoted. Biller Genie became about giving SMBs an “Amazon-style” experience—fast, seamless, and automated.

My earlier roles helped me recognize market inefficiencies, build trusted relationships across the payments landscape, and, most importantly, scale a fintech business quickly and efficiently.

ANOKHI: As a South Asian woman leading in FinTech, what barriers have you faced, and how have you turned your cultural background and lived experiences into assets in your leadership style?

GARIMA SHAH: The biggest barriers often started from within. Being the only woman—and the only minority—in the room can be daunting. Imposter syndrome is real. Early in my career, I’d walk into a boardroom and think, Do I belong here? Should I speak up? My cultural background taught me humility, respect, and to listen first—but navigating corporate FinTech required me to also find my voice.

Instead of letting imposter syndrome silence me, I turned it into fuel. As Angela Chee says, “Being the only is not a limitation—it’s a superpower.” That mindset changed everything. I leaned into authenticity and embraced what made me different. Being the “only” can be powerful—it makes you visible, it makes you memorable, and it gives you the courage to redefine the space for those who come next.

I draw strength from my South Asian heritage—the sense of family, community, and education, paired with the relentless drive of a first-generation immigrant. My parents left everything behind to build a better life for us. If they had the courage to cross an ocean with no safety net, I can find the courage to stand out, speak up, and break barriers.

That perspective shapes my leadership. I lead with empathy, expect excellence, and encourage my team to bring their full selves to work. Diversity isn’t a checkbox—it’s our greatest advantage. My lived experiences allow me to see the gaps others miss and lead with an inclusive, mission-driven mindset: bold, authentic, and all in.

ANOKHI: Tell us about how your nonprofit, Brown Girls On A Mission, came to be. What inspired you to start it, and how are South Asian women in your community coming together through this platform to make a difference?

GARIMA SHAH: Brown Girls on a Mission was born from a simple question I couldn’t shake: Where’s the real work? I’ve served on so many nonprofit boards, attended the galas and silent auctions, and while the intentions were good, so much of it felt performative—more about social status than service. It’s easy to write a check or pose for a photo; it takes grit to show up, get your hands dirty, and make a difference.

I wanted to build something real—a movement where South Asian women could come together, roll up their sleeves, and create tangible change in our communities. Because when minority women unite around a purpose, we don’t just talk about change—we make it happen.

As a mother of two daughters, this mission is deeply personal. I want to raise them to be strong, kind humans who understand that volunteerism isn’t optional—it’s just part of life. Service, or seva, isn’t charity; it’s gratitude in action.

If each of us gave just two to four hours a month to help others, imagine the ripple effect. That’s what Brown Girls on a Mission stands for—women coming together to give their time, their resources, and their hearts. South Asian women bring ambition, resilience, and powerful networks, and through this platform, we’re channeling all of it into service—transforming not just our communities, but the example we set for the next generation.

ANOKHI: You’re known for taking a different approach to hiring – prioritizing mindset and potential over credentials. Can you share what you look for in a new team member, and how that philosophy has shaped your company culture?

GARIMA SHAH: When I hire, I don’t just look at what’s on paper—I look for how people think. I prioritize mindset, drive, and adaptability over credentials. You can teach skills, but you can’t teach attitude. I want people who are curious, resourceful, and resilient—who see problems as opportunities and aren’t afraid to fail forward.

I’ve learned that the right mindset compounds faster than any résumé ever could. I’d rather hire someone hungry to learn than someone who’s done it all before but lost their spark. At Biller Genie, that philosophy has shaped everything about our culture.

We’re a team that values grit, creativity, and accountability. We celebrate ideas, not titles. We move fast, we experiment, and we lift each other up. The result is a culture of ownership—people feel empowered to take risks, speak up, and grow beyond what their job description says.

At the end of the day, you can have all the skills in the world, but if you don’t fit the culture or have the desire to be there, your work will suffer. It’s proven that happy people perform better. By hiring for mindset and keeping people in their zones of genius, you build an incredible team doing incredible things. And that’s exactly what we’ve done at Biller Genie.

ANOKHI: Through your involvement with the Tory Burch Foundation and other organizations, you’ve mentored many women in business. What lessons do you try to pass on, especially to women of colour navigating corporate or entrepreneurial spaces?

GARIMA SHAH: The biggest lesson I share is this: own your story. Be you and own your space. But none of that is possible if you don’t truly know who you are. Whenever I start working with a new mentee, I take them through a purpose exercise to help them uncover what truly fills their cup—what they’re meant to be doing, not just what they can do. I also have them complete a personal SWOT analysis. You have to know who you are and what you stand for before you can decide where you want to go and why. Find your superpowers and use them!

I tell women to be intentional about their growth. Know your “zone of genius,” double down on it, and stop trying to be great at everything. Build your network strategically—mentors are important, but sponsors are the ones who open doors for you when you’re not in the room.

Most importantly, create a plan—and know that it will change a million times, and that’s okay. The point is to have a plan. Break it down into smaller, manageable steps—one piece at a time, just like how you eat an elephant.

ANOKHI: Biller Genie integrates artificial intelligence throughout its operations. How do you see AI transforming small-business finance, and what role do women leaders play in ensuring that innovation is equitable and inclusive?

GARIMA SHAH: AI is fundamentally changing how small businesses operate. It’s not just about automation—it’s about intelligence. At Biller Genie, we use AI to analyze payment patterns, predict cash flow, and automate tedious tasks like invoice follow-ups and reconciliations. That means small businesses get paid faster, make smarter decisions, and spend less time chasing money and more time growing.

The real power of AI lies in accessibility. For too long, advanced financial tools were reserved for enterprise companies. Now, small businesses can access that same sophistication and insight—without needing a data science team or massive budget. That’s game-changing.

But with that opportunity comes responsibility. Women leaders—especially those from diverse backgrounds—play a critical role in ensuring AI innovation is equitable and inclusive. We bring different perspectives on how bias shows up in data, how technology impacts underserved communities, and how empathy must guide design.

And we also need to change the narrative around AI. So many people treat it like it’s an alien spaceship arriving to take over, but it’s not. AI is here to help us. By automating repetitive, time-consuming tasks, it frees humanity to focus on what we do best—creativity, connection, and the kind of innovation that only comes from being human.

When women are part of the AI conversation, we ensure progress doesn’t just move fast—it moves forward.

ANOKHI: You’ve scaled Biller Genie without taking on external debt, something rare in tech. What advice would you give founders who want to grow sustainably while maintaining control of their vision?

GARIMA SHAH: I’m what you’d call an “old” founder. I’ve run companies before and led M&A transactions throughout my career, so I’ve seen the full cycle—growth, scale, acquisition, and everything in between. I think a lot of new founders get caught up chasing size instead of value. Building a huge company and creating the most value are not the same thing—and often, they’re mutually exclusive. That mindset can lead to overhiring, layoffs, and poor financial outcomes for both founders and investors.

Just like we teach our kids to live within their means and not rack up credit card debt, companies should be run the same way. Debt-fueled growth looks glamorous until the bill comes due. Sustainable growth, on the other hand, gives you control, freedom, and longevity.

At the end of the day, profit is like a little black dress—it’s always sexy.

ANOKHI: You’ve been recognized by Forbes, Orlando Magazine, and NYC FinTech Women, among others. How do these achievements reflect the broader impact you hope to make – as a leader, a woman in tech, and a voice for diversity in business?

GARIMA SHAH: Recognition is always an honor, but for me, it’s not about the spotlight—it’s about the signal. Every time a woman of color, an immigrant, or a working mom sees my name on one of those lists, I want them to think, If she can do it, so can I. That’s what matters most.

These awards reflect more than personal success—they represent the collective progress of so many people who’ve been told they don’t belong in tech, finance, or leadership. It’s proof that you can build a fast-growing company, stay true to your values, and still lead with empathy and authenticity.

I want my impact to extend far beyond Biller Genie. I want to normalize representation in fintech—so that seeing women, especially women of color, in leadership roles isn’t exceptional, it’s expected.

Ultimately, these recognitions are reminders that visibility has power. If my journey helps even one person believe they can build, lead, and thrive on their own terms, then every moment in the spotlight was worth it.

ANOKHI: You’re open about being both a mother and a CEO. How do you navigate time management, balance, and moments of self-doubt, especially in such a high-stakes industry?

GARIMA SHAH: Mom guilt is real—and so is founder guilt. There’s this constant pull between wanting to give 100% to your company and 100% to your family. The truth is, there’s no perfect balance—there’s only integration. It’s about making sure you’re where you need to be in each moment, and accepting that some days, that choice will be messy.

These are daily decisions, and you don’t always get them right. But I’ve learned to give myself grace. I focus on being intentional—doing what I need to do each day to stay aligned with my purpose and enjoy the journey.

Some days that means closing my laptop early to make it to a school event; other days, it means working late because the business needs me. Either way, I remind myself that both roles matter. Being a mother makes me a better leader, and being a founder makes me a better example for my daughters.

ANOKHI: South Asian culture often emphasizes humility, family, and collective success. How have those values shaped your leadership and the way you approach mentoring others?

GARIMA SHAH: Those values are at the core of who I am and how I lead. Humility keeps me grounded—I never forget where I came from or the sacrifices my parents made to get here. Family reminds me that leadership isn’t just about results; it’s about relationships, loyalty, and community.

Collective success is something deeply ingrained in South Asian culture, and it’s become a guiding principle in my leadership. I don’t believe in winning alone. My job is to create opportunities for others to rise with me—whether that’s through mentorship, collaboration, or giving someone their first big break.

In mentoring, I pass that forward. I tell people: when you win, take someone with you. Success is only meaningful when it multiplies. That mindset has shaped how I build teams, partnerships, and culture—it’s about creating an ecosystem where everyone feels seen, valued, and supported.

At the end of the day, those cultural values—humility, family, and community—aren’t just part of my upbringing; they’re my leadership strategy.

ANOKHI: What would you tell young South Asian women who dream of entering FinTech or launching their own startups but worry about breaking into male-dominated industries?

GARIMA SHAH: Go for it. Don’t wait for the perfect time, because it doesn’t exist. Don’t let perfection be the enemy of good. Just jump—it’s going to be hard, but that’s part of the process. The only way to figure it out is to start.

FinTech is such a broad industry—payments, development, compliance, marketing, sales, finance—so get clear on what you want to do within it. Do the work to understand your lane, then find people who’ve done it before. Reach out, ask questions, and learn from them. Most people are more willing to help than you think.

Breaking into any male-dominated space isn’t about fitting in—it’s about standing out. You bring a different lens, and that’s your advantage. So be bold, stay curious, and remember: confidence is built through action. The faster you start, the faster you’ll grow.

