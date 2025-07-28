Healing Through Purpose: How One Woman Turned Heartbreak Into A Global Pet Wellness Brand

Healing through purpose: Learn how Smriti Pratishruti turned her heartbreak into a global pet wellness brand that’s improving dogs’ lives with care, science, and heart. In the bustling pet industry, PawzNDogz is making waves for all the right reasons. Known for its vibrant, high-quality snuffle mats that combine fun, feeding, and mental stimulation, the brand has quickly become a trusted name among dog parents, trainers, and pet retailers across the globe.

But behind the success of this fast-growing brand is Smriti Pratishruti, a South Asian woman who is quietly, but powerfully, transforming the pet accessories space – one snuffle mat at a time.

A Brand Born From Love & Innovation

PawzNDogz isn’t just another pet product company. Smriti founded the brand after losing her beloved dog, Princess, to cancer. That loss sparked a mission: to create safer, more enriching products that support dogs’ mental health and physical well-being. Through meticulous research, Smriti developed carcinogen-free, environmentally conscious snuffle mats designed to slow eating, reduce anxiety, and provide daily mental challenges.

Today, PawzNDogz is not only a global brand sold in over 1,200 retail locations, but also a community-driven platform that promotes canine enrichment and education. With bright colours, durable materials, and purpose-driven design, each product reflects Smriti’s dedication to creating happier, healthier lives for dogs.

Navigating The Industry As a South Asian Woman

Smriti’s journey is remarkable not just because of her entrepreneurial success, but because she’s doing it as an immigrant South Asian woman in a male-dominated industry. The pet accessories market, especially in North America, is overwhelmingly led by men, with few women of colour at the forefront.

Coming from a background in computer science engineering and corporate HR, Smriti’s pivot into pet entrepreneurship challenged cultural expectations. For many South Asian families, particularly among immigrants, the pursuit of safe, traditional careers is strongly encouraged. Launching a niche business in a competitive global market was a bold departure.

Yet, Smriti’s story is exactly what representation looks like: a South Asian woman leading, innovating, and thriving on her own terms. Her success is creating space for other women of colour to envision themselves in industries where they’ve historically been excluded.

The Power Of Purpose-Driven Growth

What sets PawzNDogz apart is not just the quality of the products, but the mission behind them. Smriti actively partners with dog trainers, pet retailers, and industry experts to promote the importance of enrichment in a dog’s daily routine. Her leadership has positioned PawzNDogz as more than just a pet brand – it’s a movement advocating for dogs’ mental and emotional well-being.

The brand’s impact was recognized at the 2025 Canadian Business Awards, where PawzNDogz earned accolades for:

Best Woman-Led Pet Accessories Brand

Leading Provider of Canine Enrichment Products

These honours solidify PawzNDogz’s place as a trailblazer in the pet space and affirm Smriti’s role as a change-maker.

Our Exclusive Chat With PawzNDogz Founder, Smriti Pratishruti

ANOKHI: What inspired you to create PawzNDogz, and how did your personal experience with Princess shape the brand’s vision?

SMRITI: After I moved to Canada in 2018, I really wanted to start my own business. The only thing we knew apart from our professional backgrounds was dogs, so the choice of the pet industry was a clear choice. I loved spending time with my golden retriever, Princess, and she became my inspiration. Seeing her intelligence and how she enjoyed sniffing, foraging and using her problem-solving skills outdoors made me want to create something that would tap into those basic instincts.

When I did my initial research, I realized there was a gap in the market when it came to high-quality, durable snuffle mats (a combination of puzzle toys and slow feeders) that incorporated science to maximize cognitive, olfactory and sensory enrichment for dogs. So I set out to create products that would go beyond what was available and would tackle these issues.

ANOKHI: As a woman of colour and immigrant entrepreneur, what challenges did you face breaking into the pet accessories industry, and how did you overcome them?

SMRITI: Building PawzNDogz hasn’t been easy. There have been tears, laughter, challenges, and victories, but every moment has been worth it.

As a woman of colour in a very white, male-dominated industry, people doubt you and your abilities because you’re different. I had difficulty initially with building partnerships with distributors and manufacturers, but eventually, as our sales grew through word of mouth, the partnerships rolled in. As I networked and other pet accessory businesses saw our innovative, high-quality products, they gained more respect for me as a peer who deserved to be in the industry. I also hustled hard and participated in pet industry shows and events, which led to winning awards and building even more credibility.

From the immigrant perspective, I faced challenges such as not having any established networks, being unable to get investors, or having prior knowledge of the Canadian business landscape or culture. It was a steep learning curve, and I turned to a small business centre for mentorship to guide me with that. But much of it also came from self-learning. To overcome the business investment challenge, I had to rely on my husband’s personal savings, remortgaging the house and taking out a loan.

As a woman-led brand, I’ve learned that the key to success is believing in yourself, staying adaptable, and embracing both failures and wins with equal passion. Now we are proudly bootstrapped with zero debt in the company and are able to invest more in marketing, PR and business development.

ANOKHI: Snuffle mats are becoming more popular, what makes your designs stand out from the rest?

SMRITI: Our mats are designed with high-quality, durable materials that are designed to benefit a dog’s cognitive, olfactory and sensory development. Unlike many other snuffle mats, our mats are not a one-size-fits all; instead I designed them with varying sizes, colours and difficulty levels for different types of dogs based on their age, breed, temperament and circumstance. We even have a line of travel-friendly mats for the price-conscious customer!

Since the health and safety of dogs means so much to me, we also conduct third-party testing to ensure that the materials we use in our mats are as free as possible from harmful chemicals and carcinogens.

ANOKHI: How do you balance innovation, safety, and sustainability when developing new products?

SMRITI: I’m a science nerd at heart—I was a pre-med student, computer science engineer and completed my MBA— and have always used evidence-backed information to guide innovation. After my first dog, Princess, died of cancer in 2022, I was even more driven to ensure our mats were as safe as we could make them from a health perspective. While it costs extra time and money to do so, the peace of mind we get from it is worth it.

When it comes to sustainability, I wish we could switch from plastic packaging but at this time it isn’t feasible. Instead, PawzNDogz has partnered with an organization called rePurpose Global that allows us to be plastic-negative. That means we fund the recovery of twice as much plastic waste from nature that we use in our business.

ANOKHI: What has been the most surprising or rewarding feedback you’ve received from your customers or the pet community?

SMRITI: There are so many heartwarming comments and messages we have received in the past. Our snuffle mats have been helpful for rescue dogs, senior dogs and recuperating dogs. Every heartfelt message we receive is as special as the first one! Every review and support message means the world to us and our 600-plus 5-star reviews are testimony to that fact. It gives us solace to be able to make a difference rather than chasing dollars.

If dogs could talk, what do you think they would say about PawzNDogz snuffle mats?

SMRITI: I hope they would say, “This is so much fun! I love doing puzzles and sniffing to find my food. Plus, now I’m not bored anymore. My mom/dad is the best for taking care of me! I’m going to share it with all my pup friends!”

ANOKHI: What did winning the Canadian Business Award for Best Woman-Led Pet Accessories Brand mean to you personally, and how has it impacted your journey as an entrepreneur?

SMRITI: It was a great honour, and a testament to all the hard work that went into getting here. It’s particularly validating to be recognized in this way as a woman of colour in a male-dominated industry.

Since it’s a fairly recent award, it’s difficult to measure the impact, but it’s definitely a boost for me personally and validating that I’m on the right track as an entrepreneur.

ANOKHI: What advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs, especially those looking to enter niche industries?

SMRITI: If you’re thinking about starting a business, do it now! There’s never a perfect time—just take the leap. Resilience, perseverance, and an unstoppable fire in your belly will be your greatest allies.

For women entering a niche industry: Do your research, trust your instincts, and never hesitate to ask for help. Surround yourself with a strong support system and remember—your voice, vision, and passion deserve to be heard. There’s always opportunity and room for you to make a real impact, so go for it!

ANOKHI: Looking ahead, what’s next for PawzNDogz? Are there any upcoming products or collaborations you’re excited about?

SMRITI: I’m excited to continue growing and collaborating with partners to bring our snuffle mats to more retail locations across the world, particularly in Canada and Europe. I plan to continue advocating for dog enrichment and creating innovative snuffle mats.

