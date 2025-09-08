The Unfiltered Guide To LinkedIn Etiquette For South Asian Professionals
Business Sep 08, 2025
In today’s interconnected world, LinkedIn is more than just a resume – it’s your digital handshake, your professional narrative, and a powerful networking tool. For South Asian professionals, navigating this platform with cultural awareness and strategic intent can significantly enhance career growth. The key is to maintain a professional, informative, and engaging presence without blurring the lines with social media platforms like Facebook.
Why Professionalism Matters On LinkedIn
LinkedIn serves a distinct purpose: professional networking and career development. Unlike Facebook, where personal updates and casual interactions are the norm, LinkedIn is where potential employers, collaborators, and mentors assess your professional brand. A polished and professional profile demonstrates your commitment to your career and respect for the platform’s objectives.
Here’s why it’s crucial:
First Impressions: Your LinkedIn profile is often the first impression a recruiter or potential business partner has of you. A professional profile immediately conveys credibility and seriousness.
Credibility & Trust: Maintaining a professional tone in your posts, comments, and messages builds trust. It shows you understand industry standards and value professional discourse.
Networking Opportunities: Professionals are more likely to connect and engage with individuals who present themselves in a sophisticated and career-focused manner.
Crafting an Informative & Engaging Profile
Your LinkedIn profile should be a dynamic and comprehensive overview of your professional journey. Think of it as your living resume and portfolio combined.
Here’s how to do it:
Profile Picture & Banner: Use a high-quality, professional headshot. Avoid selfies or overly casual photos. Your banner image can subtly reflect your industry or professional interests.
Compelling Headline: Beyond just your job title, craft a headline that highlights your expertise and what you bring to the table. For example, instead of “Marketing Manager,” try “Marketing Manager | Driving Digital Growth & Brand Strategy in Tech.”
Detailed Experience & Education: Clearly articulate your roles, responsibilities, and, most importantly, your achievements. Use quantifiable results whenever possible. For education, include degrees, institutions, and any relevant honors or activities.
Skills & Endorsements: Populate your skills section with relevant keywords. Seek endorsements from colleagues and managers to validate your expertise.
Recommendations: Request recommendations from former supervisors, colleagues, or clients. These testimonials are powerful social proof of your capabilities and work ethic.
Engaging Without Turning Into Facebook
This is where many professionals, particularly those new to the platform, can stumble. While engagement is vital, the type of engagement differentiates LinkedIn from other social media sites.
Do’s:
✅ Share Industry Insights: Post articles, research, and thought leadership pieces relevant to your field. This positions you as a knowledgeable expert.
✅ Engage Thoughtfully: Comment on others’ posts with insightful observations, constructive feedback, or additional valuable information. Avoid generic “great post!” comments.
✅ Celebrate Professional Milestones: Share your own career achievements, new certifications, or project successes.
✅ Network Strategically: When sending connection requests, always include a personalized message explaining why you want to connect.
✅ Participate in Groups: Join industry-specific groups and contribute to discussions, offering your expertise and learning from others.
Don’ts:
❌ Avoid Oversharing Personal Life: While a touch of personality is fine, refrain from sharing excessive details about your family, personal opinions on non-work-related topics, or vacation photos. These belong on platforms like Facebook or Instagram.
❌ Steer Clear of Political & Religious Debates: LinkedIn is not the forum for polarizing discussions. Keep your interactions focused on professional topics.
❌ No Chain Mail or Memes (Unless Industry-Specific & Professional): While humor has its place, ensure it aligns with professional standards and is relevant to your industry. Generic memes are usually a no-go.
❌ Don’t Use it as a Dating App: LinkedIn is strictly for professional networking. Any attempts at personal romantic overtures are inappropriate and can damage your reputation.
❌ Avoid Vague or Unprofessional Posts: Every post should have a clear professional purpose.
Cultural Nuances for South Asian Professionals
For South Asian professionals, there might be a natural inclination to bring community-oriented sharing to professional platforms. While our cultures value strong personal connections, it’s essential to adapt this to LinkedIn’s professional context.
Focus on Professional Identity: While family and community are central to South Asian identity, on LinkedIn, prioritize showcasing your individual professional achievements and aspirations.
Balance Humility With Visibility: Many South Asians are taught to let hard work “speak for itself.” On LinkedIn, however, achievements must be shared to be recognized. Frame accomplishments as contributions to your team, industry, or community impact to maintain humility while still gaining visibility.
Language & Tone Matters: Avoid overly formal or jargon-heavy language. Instead, use concise, action-oriented phrasing that makes your expertise approachable and clear to a global audience.
Respect Hierarchy, But Reach Out: Deference to seniority is ingrained in our cultures, but LinkedIn encourages accessibility. It’s appropriate to connect with and message senior leaders, provided your approach is respectful and personalized.
Community Pride, Professionally Framed: Sharing about cultural events or values is welcome when tied to professional takeaways — for example, how organizing a Diwali networking event sharpened your leadership skills, or how cultural perspectives shape your approach to teamwork.
Navigating Endorsements and Recommendations: Be proactive in seeking these, as they are crucial for Western professional recognition. Don’t shy away from asking for what you’ve earned.
Understand Digital Etiquette: Keep interactions professional. Avoid repeated connection requests, informal messages, or mixing personal favors into professional networking.
Build a Global Network: While it’s natural to stay within South Asian circles, expanding connections across industries and geographies signals adaptability and creates new opportunities for collaboration. Leverage LinkedIn to connect with professionals not just within your local South Asian community but globally, broadening your horizons and opportunities.
By adhering to these guidelines, South Asian professionals can effectively leverage LinkedIn to build a robust professional brand, expand their network, and unlock new career opportunities, ensuring their digital presence is a powerful asset rather than a liability.
Suggested Reading:
How Generative AI Is Assisting South Asians In Overcoming The English Barrier – One Prompt At A Time
Opportunity vs. Exploitation: The Gig Economy & South Asians
Author
Kartikey Bhargava is a Toronto-based marketer, writer, and performer with a unique voice at the intersection of technology, history, and culture. An immigrant with a background in marketing and AI, he is the creator of the History of Bharat series a widely read, narrative-driven chronicle reclaiming...
