Where Beauty Met Culture: Inside LANGTON PR’s 3-Event Diwali Extravaganza

LANGTON PR’s expanded Love & Light festivities brought together South Asian creators, media personalities, entrepreneurs and beauty brands for two days of cultural celebration over three events.

Toronto’s Diwali celebrations received an extra dose of glamour this year as LANGTON PR transformed its annual Love & Light festivities into an immersive two-day, three-event affair, bringing together some of the city’s most influential names in beauty, entertainment, media and business.

Held October 27–28, 2026, at ICON Studio in Toronto, the celebration was hosted by LANGTON PR Inc., led by President and CEO Daniel Pillai, with POND’S as presenting partner and ANOKHI LIFE as Official Media Partner.

Under the theme Our Collective Spark, the festivities expanded beyond the traditional Diwali party format to introduce three distinct experiences:

1. The inaugural LANGTON Diwali Beauty Studio Powered by POND’S

2. An exclusive LANGTON Diwali Soirée

3. The second annual LANGTON Love & Light Diwali Social Presented by POND’S.

Together, the events celebrated South Asian heritage, beauty innovation, entrepreneurship and the power of community, with plenty of festive fashion, indulgent experiences and memorable moments along the way.