Where Beauty Met Culture: Inside LANGTON PR’s 3-Event Diwali Extravaganza
Culture Nov 05, 2026
LANGTON PR’s expanded Love & Light festivities brought together South Asian creators, media personalities, entrepreneurs and beauty brands for two days of cultural celebration over three events.
Toronto’s Diwali celebrations received an extra dose of glamour this year as LANGTON PR transformed its annual Love & Light festivities into an immersive two-day, three-event affair, bringing together some of the city’s most influential names in beauty, entertainment, media and business.
Held October 27–28, 2026, at ICON Studio in Toronto, the celebration was hosted by LANGTON PR Inc., led by President and CEO Daniel Pillai, with POND’S as presenting partner and ANOKHI LIFE as Official Media Partner.
Under the theme Our Collective Spark, the festivities expanded beyond the traditional Diwali party format to introduce three distinct experiences:
1. The inaugural LANGTON Diwali Beauty Studio Powered by POND’S
2. An exclusive LANGTON Diwali Soirée
3. The second annual LANGTON Love & Light Diwali Social Presented by POND’S.
Together, the events celebrated South Asian heritage, beauty innovation, entrepreneurship and the power of community, with plenty of festive fashion, indulgent experiences and memorable moments along the way.
“For so long, our stories were boxed in or treated as an afterthought in mainstream spaces.” said Daniel Pillai. What we’re doing is rewriting that narrative—celebrating our culture not just as a trend, but as a vibrant, living force that drives modern lifestyle and entertainment. When we come together to honor our roots, our joy, and our community, we aren’t just throwing a party; we’re taking up space unapologetically and showing the next generation what true representation looks like.”
“For over two decades, ANOKHI has been the heartbeat of South Asian representation, championing our stories when mainstream spaces wouldn’t. Having them as our media partner to amplify these celebrations makes it all the more powerful—because honoring our culture isn’t just about throwing a party, it’s about amplifying the legacy and the voices that paved the way.”
EVENT 1: The Inaugural LANGTON Diwali Beauty Studio — An Intimate Beauty & Wellness Masterclass
Tuesday, October 27, 2026 | ICON Studio, Toronto
The festivities began with the first-ever LANGTON Diwali Beauty Studio Powered by POND’S, an intimate, hands-on beauty experience designed to help guests perfect their festive glamour through professional makeup techniques, skincare education and traditional wellness rituals.
Unlike the evening celebrations that followed, this daytime event focused specifically on beauty education, personalized treatments and interactive learning, with guests participating in a two-part masterclass led by renowned professional makeup artist and on-air beauty expert Shobana Lakkavally.
Inside The Experience
The experience began with an exploration of skincare preparation, spotlighting POND’S iconic Cold Cream Cleanser, a longstanding staple in South Asian households that has experienced renewed popularity among younger beauty enthusiasts.
Guests learned about cleansing, hydration and skin barrier care before moving into festive makeup artistry, where Lakkavally demonstrated techniques for achieving luminous, long-lasting Diwali looks.
The afternoon also incorporated holistic beauty traditions, including Ayurvedic-inspired hair oiling and scalp massages led by wellness consultant Amrit Singh.
To complete the experience, guests received personalized editorial portraits by photographer Osato Erebor, capturing their finished festive looks.
Brands & Experiences Featured
- POND’S — Skincare & Skin Preparation: Demonstrations featuring its iconic Cold Cream Make-Up Remover and Refreshing Cleanser and Dry Skin Cream.
- Q-tips — Cleansing & Makeup Application: Newly launched 100% Cotton Facial Towels for gentle cleansing, alongside precision makeup application and touch-ups.
- Vasanti Cosmetics — Festive Makeup: Custom lip shades, complexion products, vibrant pigments and personalized shade matching.
- Fable & Mane — Ayurvedic Hair Care: Hair oiling essentials and holistic scalp care rituals.
- Clairol — Hair Colour Touch-Ups: Root touch-up solutions for polished festive hairstyles.
- Auracle — Wellness & Beauty: Luxury ear seeding experiences.
- Osato Erebor — Editorial Portraits: Professional photography capturing guests’ completed Diwali transformations.
For POND’S, the event also celebrated the brand’s generational connection to South Asian beauty traditions.
“For generations, POND’S has held a cherished place on the vanities of South Asian households—passed down through mothers, grandmothers, and daughters as a trusted ritual of care,” said Aruna Punn, Marketing Lead of POND’S.
Photo Credit: Damindu Singith
EVENT 2: The LANGTON Diwali Soirée — An Exclusive Gathering Of Industry Tastemakers
Tuesday, October 27, 2026 | Toronto
Following the daytime beauty masterclass, LANGTON PR shifted gears to host the exclusive LANGTON Diwali Soirée, an invitation-only evening dedicated to bringing together influential personalities and decision-makers from Canada’s entertainment, media, fashion, beauty and lifestyle industries.
Where the Beauty Studio was about education and hands-on experiences, the soirée was about connection, conversation and celebrating South Asian talent and entrepreneurship.
Curated by Daniel Pillai, the intimate gathering created an opportunity for established industry personalities, emerging creatives and business leaders to connect in a festive setting.
Inside The Event
The evening brought together a cross-section of notable personalities, including ANOKHI LIFE Founder and CEO Raj Girn, musician and entertainer Rup Magon, media personality Meera Estrada and beauty expert Shobana Lakkavally.
Guests mingled over elevated South Asian cuisine, enjoyed festive fashion and shared behind-the-scenes moments across social media.
The soirée also spotlighted South Asian-owned businesses through specially curated activations, blending hospitality, wellness and indulgent treats with opportunities for professional networking.
A culinary highlight was The Host Fine Indian Cuisine, the renowned restaurant group founded by Sanjeev Sethi and now entering a new chapter under the leadership of his son, Ashish Sethi.
The father-son legacy reflected the evening’s wider celebration of South Asian entrepreneurship, heritage and generational success.
Brands & Experiences Featured
The Host Fine Indian Cuisine — Culinary Partner: Elevated Indian cuisine celebrating authentic flavours, traditional techniques and the restaurant group’s longstanding culinary legacy.
Auracle — Luxury Ear Seeding: A wellness experience offered by the South Asian-founded business.
KUL Creamery — Ice Cream Bar: An indulgent frozen dessert experience from the South Asian-founded brand.
For Raj Girn, whose ANOKHI LIFE served as Official Media Partner, the evening represented an important example of authentic cultural engagement.
“For over two decades, ANOKHI has championed the visibility, commercial power, and cultural evolution of the South Asian diaspora, and what Daniel and the LANGTON team have built with this two-day celebration is a masterclass in authentic cultural alignment,” said Girn.
“By weaving together legacy global brands, South Asian–founded disruptors, and the powerhouse talent shaping media and entertainment today, LANGTON isn’t just hosting an event—they are elevating the standard for how mainstream industries engage with and celebrate our community.”
Photo Credit: Damindu Singith
EVENT 3: The LANGTON Love & Light Diwali Social — A Grand Celebration Of Beauty, Culture & Community
Wednesday, October 28, 2026 | Toronto
The two-day festivities culminated in the second annual LANGTON Love & Light Diwali Social Presented by POND’S, the flagship celebration that brought together creators, entrepreneurs, media personalities and invited community guests for an evening of immersive brand experiences, festive entertainment and South Asian hospitality.
Unlike the intimate Beauty Studio or the industry-focused soirée, the Love & Light Social was a larger, multi-brand experiential celebration, with guests moving between interactive beauty stations, gifting lounges, cultural activities, culinary experiences and entertainment.
Inside The Celebration
The evening transformed the venue into a festive playground of beauty, fashion, food and cultural experiences.
Guests explored dedicated skincare, makeup, hair care and wellness stations, discovered new products, received personalized beauty services and indulged in a curated gifting experience featuring a diverse roster of global and South Asian-founded brands.
Traditional Diwali touches were woven throughout the event, from intricate mehndi designs and colourful bangles to South Asian sweets, masala chai and festive music.
The celebration also welcomed community winners, extending the festivities beyond industry guests.
One of the evening’s major highlights was the Diwali gifting suite, with guests receiving curated gift bags valued at more than $500, featuring products from participating beauty, wellness and lifestyle brands.
Beauty, Skincare & Wellness Experiences
POND’S — Skincare Bar: Showcasing its iconic Cold Cream Cleanser, daily moisturizers and skin barrier hydration essentials.
St. Ives — Body Bar: Nature-inspired exfoliating scrubs and nourishing body lotions.
Vasanti Cosmetics — Lip Colour Bar: Personalized shade matching with inclusive lip colours.
Clairol — Root Touch-Up Bar: Hair colour refreshing and root-concealing products.
OPI & Wella Professionals — Luxe Beauty Bar: Nail lacquers, press-ons and professional hair care products.
Fable & Mane — Hair & Body Fragrance Bar: Ayurvedic-inspired hair care and fragrant hair and body mists.
Ghlee — Lip Care Bar: Ghee-based lip balms and nourishing treatments.
Atmana Spa — Spa & Wellness Experience: Holistic head spa rituals and rejuvenating self-care treatments.
Fashion, Culture & Festive Gifting
Banglez — Bangle Bar: Custom-fitted South Asian bangles to complement guests’ festive outfits.
Breath of Henna — Henna Bar: Intricate, hand-applied mehndi designs using natural henna.
Culture Market Co. — Festive Gifting Bar: Culturally inspired keepsakes, décor and South Asian gifts.
OG Ghee — Ghee Bar: Artisanal clarified butter highlighting traditional South Asian culinary and wellness practices.
Food, Drinks & Sweet Treats
The Host Fine Indian Cuisine — Diwali Catering: An elevated selection of authentic South Asian dishes, regional specialties and artisanal mithai curated under Ashish Sethi’s leadership.
Velour Coffee Cart — Matcha & Chai Bar: Freshly prepared ceremonial matcha and traditional masala chai.
Happy Pops & Tropical Treets — Dessert Bar: Gourmet ice pops and nostalgic South Asian-inspired frozen treats.
Greenhouse Juice Co., Drink Tamasha & Ginny — Beverage Partners: Cold-pressed juices, South Asian-inspired craft cocktails and zero-proof beverages.
Music, Photography & Entertainment
DARGAN — Music & Entertainment: South Asian fusion, Desi beats and global rhythms that kept the celebration going throughout the evening.
Osato Erebor — Diwali Portraits: Editorial-style photography capturing guests in their festive finery.
Photo Credit: Damindu Singith
Celebrating Culture, Community And The Power Of Connection
While the glamour, beauty experiences and festive celebrations provided plenty of memorable moments, the larger message behind LANGTON PR’s expanded Diwali programming was one of cultural connection and representation.
By bringing established global beauty brands together with South Asian-founded businesses, creators and industry leaders, the two-day celebration highlighted the growing influence of the South Asian community across Canada’s beauty, entertainment and lifestyle industries.
The festivities were supported by a wide network of partners, including POND’S, The Host Fine Indian Cuisine, ICON Studio Space, Simply Gorgeous Designs, The Rosarium Luxury Roses, Pixel Production, Designer Dance Floors, Mirror Mirror Activations, Osato Erebor, Damindu Singith and North Mile Films, alongside the participating experience and gifting partners.
With ANOKHI LIFE as Official Media Partner, the celebration also reinforced the importance of platforms that amplify South Asian voices, businesses and cultural achievements.
As LANGTON’s Love & Light celebration continues to evolve, its 2026 edition demonstrated how Diwali can be celebrated not only as a cherished cultural tradition but also as a powerful opportunity to bring communities, brands and creative industries together.
For more information, visit LANGTON PR and follow @langtonpr on Instagram.
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