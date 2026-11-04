Community Spotlight / Desai Foundation Unveils Girl Rising Partnership And Menstrual Health Initiative At Diwali On The Hudson Celebration

Desai Foundation Unveils Girl Rising Partnership And Menstrual Health Initiative At Diwali On The Hudson Celebration

Community Spotlight Nov 04, 2026

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Farah Khan | Editorial Director

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Farah Khan manages the editorial department at ANOKHI LIFE, overseeing content production, publishing, and the annual editorial calendar, while also supporting operations, projects, systems, events, and vendor coordination.

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