Desai Foundation Unveils Girl Rising Partnership And Menstrual Health Initiative At Diwali On The Hudson Celebration

NYC’s Diwali on the Hudson celebrated in style as The Desai Foundation unveiled a Girl Rising partnership and a new menstrual health initiative for Indian schools.

From celebrity guests and dazzling Diwali festivities to a powerful mission empowering women and girls in rural India, New York City’s Diwali on the Hudson proved that the brightest celebrations are those that give back.

ANOKHI LIFE is a proud Media Partner.

New York City was glowing with more than just festive lights as The Desai Foundation hosted its 13th annual Diwali on the Hudson, bringing together more than 400 philanthropists, celebrities, entrepreneurs, artists and changemakers for an unforgettable evening of culture, community and giving back.

Held on October 22, 2026, at HK Hall in New York City, the star-studded celebration marked an extraordinary milestone for the nonprofit organization: more than 13 million lives impacted across rural India!

And while the evening delivered everything you’d expect from a fabulous Diwali celebration, from delicious South Asian flavours and music to dancing and celebrity sightings, its true sparkle came from the powerful mission at its heart.

A Star-Studded Celebration Of Culture And Community

Now in its 13th year, Diwali on the Hudson has become one of New York City’s longest-standing Diwali celebrations, welcoming guests from all backgrounds to experience the magic of the Festival of Lights while supporting a meaningful cause.

Previously featured on Good Morning America and named one of the city’s Top 10 places to celebrate Diwali by Time Out in 2025, the annual gala has established itself as a standout celebration on New York’s cultural calendar.

This year’s guest list brought together an exciting mix of entertainment personalities, cultural influencers and community leaders.

Among the notable attendees were Grammy Award-winning musician Falu and Gaurav Shah, Broadway actress Lauren Mariasoosay, who is currently portraying Eliza Hamilton in Hamilton, beauty creator Arshia Moorjani and Vishal Moorjani, former senior advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris Opal Vadhan, and Kunal Merchant of Indo Warehouse.

The event’s host committee included Sindhya Valloppillil and Nikhil Kalghatgi, Hitha Palepu, Miraj Patel and Ami Sheth, Arianna Afsar, Falu and Gaurav Shah, and Sree Srinivasan, among others.

Together, they helped bring New York’s vibrant South Asian community and its supporters under one roof for a celebration that went far beyond the festivities.

13 Million Lives, 4,000 Villages And A Mission That Keeps Growing

Beyond the glamour, the evening shone a spotlight on the remarkable work of The Desai Foundation, which has spent more than 15 years empowering women and children in rural India through initiatives focused on health, livelihood opportunities and menstrual equity.

The numbers tell an extraordinary story.

The Desai Foundation’s Impact At A Glance:

13 million+ lives impacted across rural India.

4,000+ villages reached across eight Indian states, with expansion into a ninth underway.

33 community programs supporting health, livelihood and menstrual equity.

13 million sanitary napkins produced through five women-run production units under its Asani menstrual equity initiative.

2.1 million+ women reached through Asani.

716,000 people reached through anemia awareness and testing.

193,000 people served through health camps.

These aren’t simply impressive statistics. They represent women gaining economic independence, girls receiving essential menstrual health resources, and communities accessing opportunities that can transform generations.

“Diwali is about bringing light to the people around you. Diwali on the Hudson has always been open to anyone who wants to celebrate, whether you grew up with the festival or are experiencing it for the first time, and every guest who walks through the door is helping a woman or girl in rural India build a brighter future,” shared Megha Desai, President of The Desai Foundation.

Breaking Barriers And Building Brighter Futures For Girls

This year’s celebration also highlighted two major initiatives that will help expand the Foundation’s impact.

The first is a new partnership with Girl Rising, announced as a Clinton Global Initiative Commitment to Action.

The collaboration will support the Foundation’s expansion into West Bengal, helping girls remain in school, manage menstruation with dignity and access opportunities to pursue their ambitions.

The Foundation also announced an ambitious mission to help thousands of schools across India comply with the Supreme Court of India’s recognition of menstrual health as part of the constitutional right to life and dignity under Article 21.

Alongside this initiative, a campaign will educate girls about their rights and empower them to advocate for themselves.

It’s a powerful reminder that menstrual equity isn’t simply about access to products. It’s about education, opportunity, dignity and ensuring that no girl’s future is limited by something as natural as her period.

The Foundation’s achievements also received recognition from U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who sent a special Diwali message congratulating the organization on its milestone of impacting more than 13 million lives.

Her letter celebrated the Foundation’s commitment to uplifting women and children while encouraging attendees to carry the spirit of Diwali into their own communities.

From Flaming Paan To Diya-Shaped Cupcakes: A Feast For The Senses!

Of course, what’s a Diwali celebration without incredible food, fabulous experiences and a little festive indulgence?

Diwali on the Hudson delivered plenty of memorable moments throughout the evening.

One of the night’s most eye-catching installations came courtesy of Baked by Melissa, which created a spectacular diya-shaped display featuring Diwali-inspired cupcakes.

Guests were also treated to a theatrical culinary experience from Mr. Paanwala, whose signature flaming paan added an extra spark to the festivities.

The delicious lineup continued with artisanal ice cream from Malai, South Asian favourites from Desi Galli, and comforting chai from Kolkata Chai.

Adding a touch of Bollywood glamour to the beverage offerings was D’YAVOL, the luxury spirits brand associated with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan.

Between the music, dancing, immersive experiences and delicious treats, the evening was a vibrant celebration of South Asian culture in all its colourful glory.

A Little Diwali Gifting Magic!

No festive celebration is complete without gifts, and guests were treated to special offerings from an impressive lineup of South Asian and global brands.

The gifting partners included Tribe Bohemian, RANAVAT, NAVAA, Rampur Whiskey, 1947, Doosra, Aaji’s, MA Cosmetics, Burlap & Barrel, MCoBeauty, Pareva Beauty, Lladró, Gold House, AND SALUTE among others.

With everything from beauty and lifestyle to artisanal offerings represented, the gifting experience celebrated creativity, entrepreneurship and the growing influence of South Asian brands.

Celebrating The Light We Create For Others

As the evening came to a close, Diwali on the Hudson left guests with something far more lasting than the memories of a glamorous night out.

It reinforced the importance of community-driven change and the extraordinary difference that can be made when people come together for a shared purpose.

With more than 13 million lives already impacted and ambitious new initiatives underway, The Desai Foundation continues to demonstrate how meaningful progress can begin with empowering one woman, supporting one girl or uplifting one community at a time.

Because while Diwali is traditionally celebrated with diyas, fireworks, sweets and festivities, its deeper message has always been about the triumph of light over darkness.

And at this year’s Diwali on the Hudson, that light shone brightest through the lives being transformed thousands of miles away.

To learn more about The Desai Foundation and its initiatives, visit www.TheDesaiFoundation.org.

You May Also Like:

More Than A Gala: How Diwali On The Hudson Sparks Real Change