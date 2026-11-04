DIWALI MAGIC AT DISNEY! 500+ Dancers Take Over Walt Disney World With A Special Performance By Tesher

Over 500 dancers brought Diwali magic to Walt Disney World Resort at Diwali Dance Fest 2026, featuring a special performance by Canadian-Indian star Tesher.

It was a whole new world of Diwali magic at Walt Disney World Resort! More than 500 dancers from around the globe brought the colours, rhythms and infectious energy of South Asian culture to one of the world’s most iconic entertainment destinations for the fourth annual Diwali Dance Fest.

Held from October 22–25, 2026, the celebration brought together dancers, families and cultural enthusiasts for an unforgettable festival of music, dance, fashion and community across three Disney theme parks in Florida.

Produced by Jashn Productions and its founder, Jeanie Beri, the event featured everything from a festive Diwali Mela at EPCOT to a grand parade through Magic Kingdom Park and an international dance showcase at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. And adding some serious star power to the festivities? Canadian-Indian singer, songwriter and producer Tesher, who delivered a special live performance!

A Little Diwali Magic At EPCOT!

The festivities kicked off with the Jashn-E-Magic Diwali Mela at EPCOT, bringing dancers and their families together to celebrate the Festival of Lights in true Disney style.

The gathering set the tone for a weekend dedicated to cultural pride, connection and celebration, giving performers from different parts of the world an opportunity to come together through their shared love of dance and South Asian traditions.

The evening wrapped up with guests enjoying EPCOT’s nighttime spectacular, Luminous: The Symphony of Us, adding an extra touch of Disney magic to the Diwali celebrations.

500+ Dancers Bring Desi Glam To Main Street, U.S.A.!

One of the weekend’s biggest highlights was the Grand Diwali Parade at Magic Kingdom Park, where more than 500 performers transformed Main Street, U.S.A. into a vibrant celebration of Indian culture.

Dressed in colourful traditional attire, dancers filled the iconic street with festive music, energetic choreography and dazzling displays of South Asian heritage, with the magnificent Cinderella Castle providing a picture-perfect backdrop.

For the young performers, it was more than just a parade. It was an opportunity to showcase their cultural identity on a globally recognized stage, surrounded by cheering family members, friends and visitors.

And for the South Asian community, seeing Diwali celebrated in such an iconic setting carried an even deeper significance.

From Bollywood Beats To Tesher’s Global Sound!

The celebrations continued at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, where 25 international dance studios came together for the International Dance Showcase.

Hosted by CBS News correspondent Shanelle Kaul, the showcase highlighted a diverse range of South Asian dance styles, bringing traditional and contemporary performances together in a celebration of artistic expression.

The excitement reached another level when Canadian-Indian music sensation Tesher, best known for his global hit Jalebi Baby, took to the stage for a special live performance.

Known for blending South Asian musical influences with Western pop sounds, Tesher brought his signature cross-cultural energy to the festival, making for a memorable finale to the showcase.

For the artist, the opportunity to combine his love of Disney with a celebration of his heritage was especially meaningful.

“Celebrating Diwali at Walt Disney World is something I genuinely never imagined I’d get to do,” said Tesher. “I’ve been a Disney fan my whole life, so the fact that I get to perform there while celebrating a part of my culture makes this an incredibly special moment.”

More Than A Festival: A Celebration Of South Asian Representation

Behind the colourful costumes, spectacular performances and Disney magic lies a larger mission: creating meaningful opportunities for South Asian performing artists to shine on mainstream stages.

Founded by award-winning South Asian American dancer and dance educator Jeanie Beri, Jashn Productions was created by dancers, for dancers, with a focus on expanding the visibility of South Asian arts and culture.

With more than 35 years of training and teaching experience, Beri has dedicated her career to celebrating dance and creating opportunities for performers to share their talents with broader audiences.

Now in its fourth year, Diwali Dance Fest has grown into an international celebration that brings together dancers and their families while inspiring the next generation to embrace their cultural heritage with pride.

Reflecting on the festival’s continued growth, Beri shared:

“Bringing Diwali to Walt Disney World Resort with dancers from all over the world has truly become so much more meaningful than we ever imagined. The sheer joy that the dancers had as they paraded down Main Street USA along with their families & friends cheering for them really feels like our South Asian community is finally seen and celebrated!”

That sense of visibility and belonging is at the heart of Diwali Dance Fest. Beyond the performances, the festival creates a space where young dancers can celebrate their roots, connect with fellow performers and experience the pride of seeing their culture embraced on an international platform.

The Diwali Magic Returns In 2027!

And the celebrations are far from over!

Following this year’s festivities, Jashn Productions has already announced that Diwali Dance Fest: The 5th Anniversary will return to Walt Disney World Resort from October 21–24, 2027.

With four years of bringing South Asian culture to Disney’s world-famous stages, the upcoming milestone promises another opportunity for performers and families to come together in celebration of their heritage.

From 500-plus dancers parading past Cinderella Castle to Tesher bringing his global sound to the stage, Diwali Dance Fest 2026 was a reminder that cultural representation can be both spectacular and deeply meaningful.

Because when the next generation gets to celebrate its heritage on a stage as iconic as Disney, the magic goes far beyond the fireworks!

For more information about Diwali Dance Fest and its upcoming fifth anniversary, visit www.jashnproductions.com.

Photo Credit: Geo Media Co.

Neerja Public Relatons

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