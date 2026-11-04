DIWALI MAGIC AT DISNEY! 500+ Dancers Take Over Walt Disney World With A Special Performance By Tesher
Community Spotlight Nov 04, 2026
Over 500 dancers brought Diwali magic to Walt Disney World Resort at Diwali Dance Fest 2026, featuring a special performance by Canadian-Indian star Tesher.
It was a whole new world of Diwali magic at Walt Disney World Resort! More than 500 dancers from around the globe brought the colours, rhythms and infectious energy of South Asian culture to one of the world’s most iconic entertainment destinations for the fourth annual Diwali Dance Fest.
Held from October 22–25, 2026, the celebration brought together dancers, families and cultural enthusiasts for an unforgettable festival of music, dance, fashion and community across three Disney theme parks in Florida.
Produced by Jashn Productions and its founder, Jeanie Beri, the event featured everything from a festive Diwali Mela at EPCOT to a grand parade through Magic Kingdom Park and an international dance showcase at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. And adding some serious star power to the festivities? Canadian-Indian singer, songwriter and producer Tesher, who delivered a special live performance!
A Little Diwali Magic At EPCOT!
The festivities kicked off with the Jashn-E-Magic Diwali Mela at EPCOT, bringing dancers and their families together to celebrate the Festival of Lights in true Disney style.
The gathering set the tone for a weekend dedicated to cultural pride, connection and celebration, giving performers from different parts of the world an opportunity to come together through their shared love of dance and South Asian traditions.
The evening wrapped up with guests enjoying EPCOT’s nighttime spectacular, Luminous: The Symphony of Us, adding an extra touch of Disney magic to the Diwali celebrations.
500+ Dancers Bring Desi Glam To Main Street, U.S.A.!
One of the weekend’s biggest highlights was the Grand Diwali Parade at Magic Kingdom Park, where more than 500 performers transformed Main Street, U.S.A. into a vibrant celebration of Indian culture.
Dressed in colourful traditional attire, dancers filled the iconic street with festive music, energetic choreography and dazzling displays of South Asian heritage, with the magnificent Cinderella Castle providing a picture-perfect backdrop.
For the young performers, it was more than just a parade. It was an opportunity to showcase their cultural identity on a globally recognized stage, surrounded by cheering family members, friends and visitors.
And for the South Asian community, seeing Diwali celebrated in such an iconic setting carried an even deeper significance.
From Bollywood Beats To Tesher’s Global Sound!
The celebrations continued at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, where 25 international dance studios came together for the International Dance Showcase.
Hosted by CBS News correspondent Shanelle Kaul, the showcase highlighted a diverse range of South Asian dance styles, bringing traditional and contemporary performances together in a celebration of artistic expression.
The excitement reached another level when Canadian-Indian music sensation Tesher, best known for his global hit Jalebi Baby, took to the stage for a special live performance.
Known for blending South Asian musical influences with Western pop sounds, Tesher brought his signature cross-cultural energy to the festival, making for a memorable finale to the showcase.
For the artist, the opportunity to combine his love of Disney with a celebration of his heritage was especially meaningful.
“Celebrating Diwali at Walt Disney World is something I genuinely never imagined I’d get to do,” said Tesher. “I’ve been a Disney fan my whole life, so the fact that I get to perform there while celebrating a part of my culture makes this an incredibly special moment.”
More Than A Festival: A Celebration Of South Asian Representation
Behind the colourful costumes, spectacular performances and Disney magic lies a larger mission: creating meaningful opportunities for South Asian performing artists to shine on mainstream stages.
Founded by award-winning South Asian American dancer and dance educator Jeanie Beri, Jashn Productions was created by dancers, for dancers, with a focus on expanding the visibility of South Asian arts and culture.
With more than 35 years of training and teaching experience, Beri has dedicated her career to celebrating dance and creating opportunities for performers to share their talents with broader audiences.
Now in its fourth year, Diwali Dance Fest has grown into an international celebration that brings together dancers and their families while inspiring the next generation to embrace their cultural heritage with pride.
Reflecting on the festival’s continued growth, Beri shared:
“Bringing Diwali to Walt Disney World Resort with dancers from all over the world has truly become so much more meaningful than we ever imagined. The sheer joy that the dancers had as they paraded down Main Street USA along with their families & friends cheering for them really feels like our South Asian community is finally seen and celebrated!”
That sense of visibility and belonging is at the heart of Diwali Dance Fest. Beyond the performances, the festival creates a space where young dancers can celebrate their roots, connect with fellow performers and experience the pride of seeing their culture embraced on an international platform.
The Diwali Magic Returns In 2027!
And the celebrations are far from over!
Following this year’s festivities, Jashn Productions has already announced that Diwali Dance Fest: The 5th Anniversary will return to Walt Disney World Resort from October 21–24, 2027.
With four years of bringing South Asian culture to Disney’s world-famous stages, the upcoming milestone promises another opportunity for performers and families to come together in celebration of their heritage.
From 500-plus dancers parading past Cinderella Castle to Tesher bringing his global sound to the stage, Diwali Dance Fest 2026 was a reminder that cultural representation can be both spectacular and deeply meaningful.
Because when the next generation gets to celebrate its heritage on a stage as iconic as Disney, the magic goes far beyond the fireworks!
For more information about Diwali Dance Fest and its upcoming fifth anniversary, visit www.jashnproductions.com.
Photo Credit: Geo Media Co.
Neerja Public Relatons
You May Also Like:
Diwali Dance Fest Lights Up Walt Disney World® Resort’s Magic Kingdom® Park
Farah Khan | Editorial Director
Author
Farah Khan manages the editorial department at ANOKHI LIFE, overseeing content production, publishing, and the annual editorial calendar, while also supporting operations, projects, systems, events, and vendor coordination.
COMMENTS
IFFSA TORONTO 2026: Kal Penn, Sayani Gupta & A Celebration Of Dharmendra Lead The Festival Highlights
Desai Foundation Unveils Girl Rising Partnership And Menstrual Health Initiative At Diwali On The Hudson Celebration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Desai Foundation Unveils Girl Rising Partnership And Menstrual Health Initiative At Diwali On The Hudson Celebration
-
RUNWAY REPLAY: The Showstopping Looks From IFE's 19th Toronto Edition!
-
IFFSA TORONTO 2026: Kal Penn, Sayani Gupta & A Celebration Of Dharmendra Lead The Festival Highlights
-
Malala-Backed Documentary Joins 77-Film Lineup For iSAFF 2026
-
Spotlight On Sarmad Khoosat, Hamza Haq, Nisha Pahuja & More At MISAFF 2026
-
CANADA’S CREATIVE ELITE ARE STEPPING OUT: Acclaimed Actor, Mena Massoud To Headline The Inaugural FECC Gala
-
THE ULTIMATE BOLLYWOOD SUMMER WEEKEND: Neeraj Shridhar, DDLJ & 3 Days Of Non-Stop Entertainment In Mississauga
-
Ever Been Called A "Coconut"? See How Award-Winning Canadian Play ‘bol, brown boy, bol’ Addresses This
-
FROM CANNES TO TRIBECA: Box Office Guru Media Launches New Production Arm & Expands Programming
-
A MUMBAI STORY IN TORONTO: Our Exclusive Look Inside The Play 'Elephant Song'
-
The Best Runway Moments: Inside IFE's 18th Edition Runway Showcase
-
When Sufi Meets the Dancefloor: A Global South Asian Collaboration Reimagines “Mast Qalandar”
-
Review: Behind the Moon — A Powerful Story of Immigrant Life Inside a Canadian Mughlai Restaurant
-
IFFLA 2026 Unveils Lineup Bringing The Best Of South Asian Cinema To Los Angeles
-
Exclusive Chat: Zaiba Baig On Her Return To Theatre With 'The Begging Brown Bitch Plays'
-
Exclusive Chat With Adi Arora: Cornell Student By Day, ‘The Voice’ Artist By Night
-
Groundbreaking Launch Of SASO Canada Aims To Elevate South Asian Voices In Film & TV
-
Ann Mukherjee Discusses Launch Of The First Indo-American Bengali Film 'Chheledhora', Starring Swastika Mukherjee
-
Exclusive: Sonya Singh On ‘The Fake Matchmaker’ & Writing South Asian Love Stories
-
Exclusive Chat: Ranbir Sidhu On His AGO Exhibition Debut, 'No Limits'
-
Indo Warehouse Makes History As The Only Indian-Origin Act At EDC Mexico 2026
-
Samay Raina Brings Indian Comedy To Infosys Theater At Madison Square Garden
-
“Art From the Eye of India” Debuts At Art Basel Miami Beach With Nina Magon, Rupi Kaur & Masaba Gupta
-
Heritage Meets Growth As Tanishq Jewellery Unveils New Stores Across The U.S.
-
Exclusive: Arshad Khan On MISAFF’s Legacy & Vinod Kapri On The Soul of ‘Pyre’
-
How Surviving Stage 4 Blood Cancer Inspired Me to Create 'Chai & Hope'
-
'At The End of Kaliyuga': Toronto's Mythical Adventure For Curious Kids
-
Where Chokecherries & Bharatanatyam Collide: 'Takwahiminana' Premieres In Toronto Today
-
Why The South Asian Film Festival of Montréal Is the Cultural Event You Can’t Miss
-
“What If A Mother Divorced Her Dead Husband?” - 'The Roof Is Leaking' Play Explores Why
-
Hindu & Muslim Women Trapped By Partition: Anusree Roy's 'Trident Moon' Brings A Gripping Tale To Toronto
-
Jewelry Brand Tanishq Sparkles In The U.S. With Grand Openings In Atlanta And Seattle
-
Montreal Natyanjali: Celebrating 10 Years of Indian Classical Dance & Artistic Excellence
-
'Little Owl Stories' Celebrates South Asian Culture & Identity Through Personalized Children's Books
-
South Asian Writer/Filmmaker Forges Her Own Path In America
-
Event Alert: “Pardafash”-- A Stunning New Exhibit Is Focused On Amplifying Sikh Voices
-
EatSpreadLove Creates Dreamy Charcuterie Boards
-
Clutcheeet Elevates The Handbag Game With Personalized Designs
-
Here's Why You Can't Miss The Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival
-
Event Alert: Here's Why You Must See 'Svāhā!' by Nova Bhattacharya An "Epic Pageant Of Dance, Chant, And Ritual"
-
Care Hangers Online Thrift Store Gives Back To The Community
-
Event Alert: The Voice Gavel Club Charity Event Set To Raise Money To Support Children In Need
-
How Mubarak Cards Used Social To Become The Global Greeting Card
-
DIVERSEcity Helps Newcomers Build The Life They Want In Canada
-
Our 2021 Roundup: Tired Of Swiping? Click Matchmaking Brings A Personal Approach To Finding Your Soulmate
-
Desai Foundation Brought Back Their Iconic Diwali On The Hudson Gala
-
Here's How Plan U Will Help You Achieve Optimal Nutritional Health
-
Sign Up For BollyCORE's Movathon Fundraiser To Educate India's Underserved Children Through AIM for Seva
-
Gold Medal Powerlifter Grounded Due To COVID Gives His Time To Help Frontline Workers In Vancouver
-
SAGA Foundation Creates A Platform To Increase Awareness Of The Global South Asian Art World
-
Shayde Beauty Tackles Hyperpigmentation & Acne Scars For South Asian Skintones
-
The Beauty Market Offers Personalized Online Shopping & Virtual Beauty Consults For Those Looking To Amp Up Their Skincare
-
South Asian Sexual And Mental Health Alliance Wants To Shed Light On Taboo Topics For South Asian Youth
-
The Woodsman Beard Launches Balms & Oils For The Perfect Beard
-
Love Reconnected Aims To Teach Ways To Overcome Our Differences And Accept LGBTQ2+
-
Canadian Author Delights The Young & Young At Heart With Her Latest Book "'Twas The Night Before Diwali"
-
2RaysHope Guides NGOs In India On Ways To Build A Brighter Future For Children
-
Spirit Warrior Nation Will Enhance Your Brightest & Best Self With Online Daily Meditations & More
-
Kaur Voices Launches #MeTooSikh To Create Awareness & Support For Sikh Women
-
Joy Of Sharing Foundation Provides Free Hot Meals & Groceries For The Underserved In Southern California