COVER STORY: POWER. INFLUENCE. IMPACT. The 13 South Asian Newsmakers Of 2026
Cover Stories Nov 06, 2026
Discover ANOKHI LIFE’s 13 South Asian Newsmakers of 2026, from historic achievements in technology, entertainment and sports to political influence and controversy.
South Asians are shaping the world’s political conversations, building the technologies that will define tomorrow, taking our culture to global stages and challenging institutions to uphold justice and accountability. Across continents and generations, South Asians influence not only the industries we work in, but also how the world thinks, creates, and moves forward. In 2026, that influence has been reflected in groundbreaking achievements, historic milestones, bold leadership and, at times, controversy and debate.
The scale of this contribution extends far beyond any single list. This article spotlights 13 individuals whose work, influence, or actions have made headlines this year. From record-breaking performances and technological breakthroughs to political decisions and landmark contributions to international justice, their stories reflect the many ways South Asians are shaping global conversations.
They represent different countries, disciplines, and perspectives, yet their journeys reveal a shared truth: South Asian influence is global, multifaceted, and still evolving. This is a recognition of thirteen notable stories, and an acknowledgment of the much larger community whose contributions continue to shape our collective future.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY
1. Jayshree Ullal: The Woman Who Built A $200 Billion AI Networking Giant
“Memory is the new gold.”
Jayshree Ullal
Country: USA
Industry: Business and Technology
In a world increasingly powered by artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and massive data infrastructure, Jayshree Ullal has become one of the most influential leaders in enterprise technology. As chairperson and CEO of Arista Networks, she has helped build a company that develops networking technology for some of the world’s largest cloud and AI environments, including technology giants Meta and Microsoft. Under her leadership, Arista has grown from a specialist networking company into a major force in the technology sector, with a market capitalization exceeding US$200 billion.
Ullal’s significance in 2026 extends beyond corporate growth. In August, Arista reported its first US$3 billion revenue quarter, representing a 37.7% increase year-over-year, and raised its full-year revenue forecast to US$12.6 billion amid growing demand for AI infrastructure. The company also introduced advanced 1.6-terabit networking technology designed to support increasingly powerful AI systems.
Her leadership earned her the No. 31 position on Fortune’s 2026 Most Powerful Women in Business list, further cementing her standing among the world’s influential business leaders.
As demand for AI infrastructure accelerates, Ullal’s leadership places her at the center of this transformation, demonstrating how South Asian talent continues to shape the infrastructure behind the digital economy.
2. Satya Nadella: The Microsoft CEO Who Took Its Cloud Computing Platform, Azure, Past $100 Billion And Called For AI Safeguards
“Every meaningful model action must leave tamper-proof human readable evidence. If it can’t be observed, it can’t be trusted!”
Satya Nadella
Country: USA
Industry: Business and Technology
As Microsoft’s chairman and CEO, Satya Nadella continues to shape how Microsoft develops, deploys, and integrates artificial intelligence into everyday life. His leadership has repositioned Microsoft around cloud computing, AI-powered productivity, and enterprise technology, making the company a central player in the global race to build increasingly capable AI systems.
In October 2026, Nadella also brought renewed attention to AI safety and accountability. He argued that advanced models must include safeguards that let humans monitor, contain, and stop their actions when necessary. His intervention reflects a growing recognition that technological progress must be accompanied by responsibility, transparency, and meaningful human oversight. For South Asians watching global technology evolve, Nadella represents both the scale of our community’s influence and the importance of leadership in shaping how innovation serves society.
ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTS
3. Diljit Dosanjh: The First Punjabi Singer To Headline Wembley Stadium
“I feel good. I feel happy. And I feel good for my people. I feel good for the next generation.” Diljit Dosanjh
Country: India
Industry: Music and entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh has become one of the most recognizable ambassadors of Punjabi music and culture on the international stage. By combining music, film, fashion, and a distinctive stage presence, he has brought Punjabi-language performance to audiences across continents without diluting its cultural roots. His success illustrates how regional-language music can cross borders and command the attention of mainstream global audiences.
In 2026, Dosanjh’s Aura World Tour reinforced his status as a global force in live entertainment. His North American leg sold out 15 concerts, attracting more than 225,000 fans and grossing US$32 million, breaking his own record for the highest-grossing North American tour by a Punjabi artist.
His achievements included two sold-out nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden, a crowd of approximately 55,000 at Vancouver’s BC Place, and a historic sold-out performance at London’s Wembley Stadium, where he became the first South Asian artist to headline the iconic venue.
These milestones demonstrate not only the extraordinary international reach of Punjabi music but also Dosanjh’s role in bringing South Asian culture to some of the world’s biggest stages.
4. Namit Malhotra: The Producer Behind India’s First “Filmed For IMAX” Epic, The $500 Million RAMAYANA
“What is the best way to try and bring something that originates in Indian culture that is something we are proud of, and how do we say that to the world where people start to really appreciate our culture, our civilization, and where we come from?” Namit Malhotra, during an ANOKHI UNCENSORED With Raj Girn Interview
Country: India
Industry: Film and entertainment
Producer and entrepreneur Namit Malhotra is behind one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious undertakings: a two-part adaptation of the Ramayana with a reported combined budget of approximately US$500 million (₹4,000 crore). Produced through Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the epic is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The production also brings together Academy Award-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, marking their first collaboration.
In 2026, Malhotra’s vision reached a major milestone as Ramayana became the first Indian production to receive the prestigious “Filmed for IMAX” designation, with Sony Pictures securing international distribution. Backed by DNEG, the Oscar-winning visual effects company behind films including Dune, Interstellar and Inception, the project celebrated its world premiere in Los Angeles on October 27, ahead of its November 5 theatrical release.
With its second instalment planned for 2027, Malhotra is positioning one of India’s most enduring cultural epics as a global cinematic event, demonstrating the growing scale, technical expertise and international ambitions of Indian filmmaking.
5. Shreya Ghoshal: The First Indian Female Artist To Sell Out London’s O2 And Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena
“To experience that kind of love from an audience so far from home was incredibly moving.” Shreya Ghoshal
Country: India
Industry: Music and entertainment
Few contemporary Indian playback singers have built the lasting connection with audiences that Shreya Ghoshal has. With a career spanning multiple Indian languages, film soundtracks, live performances, and independent music, she has become one of modern Indian music’s defining voices. Her versatility has allowed her to move across musical traditions while staying instantly recognizable to listeners. By October 2026, her digital reach had grown to more than 56 million monthly Spotify listeners, reflecting her extraordinary global appeal.
In 2026, Ghoshal’s Unstoppable Tour marked a historic chapter in her career. She became the first Indian female artist to sell out London’s iconic O2 Arena, performing for more than 17,000 fans, followed by sold-out shows in Manchester and Birmingham. In September, she achieved another milestone with a sold-out performance at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, drawing thousands of fans and selling out within a day of presales opening. Her 12-city North American tour also included sold-out performances in Newark, Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles, among others.
With a further 14-city India tour announced for November 2026 through April 2027, Ghoshal continues to demonstrate the remarkable international reach of Indian music and its ability to connect audiences across generations and continents.
HUMAN RIGHTS AND INTERNATIONAL JUSTICE
6. Navi Pillay: The South African Jurist Who Won The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize
“I know it’s a personal award, but for me, it’s for all the institutions I served on as well, all the people I worked for.” Navi Pillay
Country: South Africa
Industry: Human rights and international justice
Navanethem “Navi” Pillay has spent decades confronting discrimination and advancing accountability under international law. Born into a family of Indian Tamil origin in apartheid-era South Africa, she became a pioneering lawyer and judge, defending anti-apartheid activists, including Nelson Mandela, and helping secure legal rights for political prisoners. In 1995, she became South Africa’s first non-white female High Court judge, later serving as president of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, where she helped establish groundbreaking legal precedents recognizing sexual violence as an act of genocide. She subsequently served as United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.
In October 2026, Pillay was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace and international law. The recognition brought renewed attention to a lifetime of work on human rights, justice, and accountability. Her achievement is particularly significant as international legal institutions face intense political pressure and questions about their authority.
Pillay’s career demonstrates the enduring importance of independent institutions and the principle that justice must apply regardless of a person’s power or position.
POLITICS AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS
7. Anita Anand: The Canadian Foreign Minister Rebuilding Ties With India After A Diplomatic Crisis
“The tide does not wait. You must move with it.” Anita Anand
Country: Canada
Industry: Politics and foreign policy
As Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anita Anand holds a pivotal role amid significant international uncertainty. A lawyer and former academic, Anand has held several senior federal cabinet portfolios, including national defense and public services and procurement. Her experience in domestic policy and national security has shaped her approach to Canada’s international relationships.
In 2026, Anand’s diplomatic work has included delivering Canada’s national address at the 81st United Nations General Assembly, advancing Arctic and maritime security, supporting Ukraine, and strengthening international partnerships. Her efforts to rebuild Canada–India relations have been particularly significant, including high-level negotiations with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on trade, energy and defence cooperation. By October, the two ministers had met 11 times since September 2025, reflecting sustained diplomatic engagement. Anand also signed a defence and security cooperation agreement with Kuwait and advanced discussions on a strategic partnership with Türkiye.
Her emphasis on strategic autonomy and cooperation with a wider range of international partners reflects the changing realities of Canada’s place in the global order. As a South Asian Canadian serving in one of the country’s most consequential cabinet roles, Anand also represents the expanding presence of diverse voices in public leadership.
8. Kash Patel: The FBI’s First Indian-American Director, Whose Leadership Faces Scrutiny Over Controversial Agent Dismissals
“We will rebuild an FBI the American people can be proud of.” Kash Patel
Country: USA
Industry: Politics, public service and law enforcement
Kash Patel became the ninth director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in February 2025. The son of Indian immigrants who settled in the United States after leaving East Africa, Patel has held senior roles in national security, intelligence, and government. His appointment put an Indian American at the head of one of the world’s most powerful federal law-enforcement agencies.
Throughout 2026, Patel’s leadership has remained at the center of intense political controversy and debate over the FBI’s independence, accountability, and public trust. His dismissal of experienced FBI personnel, including agents involved in previous investigations of President Donald Trump, drew congressional scrutiny and accusations that the bureau was being politicized. Patel defended the changes as necessary to eliminate political bias within the agency. He also faced questions over the FBI’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and his use of government resources. In October, the FBI commissioned a classified internal review, dubbed the “Patel Report,” examining alleged institutional failures under previous leadership, further intensifying debate over the bureau’s direction.
His tenure illustrates how representation and accountability can coexist in complex public institutions, even as his decisions and leadership remain under political scrutiny.
9. Zohran Mamdani: New York’s First South Asian Mayor And His Historic Rent Freeze
“Raising a family in the wealthiest city in the wealthiest country should never be the source of fear, stress and worry.” Zohran Mamdani
Country: USA
Industry: Politics and public affairs
Zohran Kwame Mamdani became New York City’s 112th mayor on January 1, 2026, marking a historic moment in the city’s political life. Born in Uganda to an Indian-heritage family and raised in New York, Mamdani built his political profile around affordability, housing, public services, and the cost of living. His election brought a new generation of leadership, and a South Asian Muslim voice, to one of the world’s most influential cities.
In his first year in office, Mamdani has placed those priorities at the center of city policy. In June, New York City’s Rent Guidelines Board approved a rent freeze affecting approximately one million rent-stabilized apartments, fulfilling a major campaign pledge while drawing criticism from property owners. His administration also advanced plans for universal childcare, announcing in October that more than 10,000 children from low-income families would be moved off the city’s childcare voucher waitlist.
That same month, the City Council voted 40–7 to phase out horse-drawn carriages by June 2028, with Mamdani backing legislation named in memory of Romanch Mahajan, an 18-year-old Indian tourist who died following a carriage accident in Central Park. The measure brought together animal welfare, public safety, workers’ livelihoods, and questions about the future of a longstanding city tradition.
Mamdani’s mayoralty will be watched closely as a test of whether an ambitious affordability agenda can translate into tangible results.
SCIENCE, SPACE AND AEROSPACE
10. Pawan Kumar Chandana: The Former ISRO Scientist Who Made History With India’s First Private Orbital Rocket
“Space is going to be the future civilization.” Pawan Kumar Chandana
Country: India
Industry: Science, space and aerospace
Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder and CEO of Skyroot Aerospace, is helping transform India’s role in the commercial space industry. A former Indian Space Research Organisation engineer, Chandana co-founded Skyroot with Naga Bharath Daka to develop launch vehicles and expand access to space for satellite operators. His work reflects a broader shift in India’s space sector, where private companies increasingly contribute capabilities once associated primarily with government agencies.
In 2026, Skyroot made history when its Vikram-I rocket successfully reached orbit on its first attempt on July 18, becoming the first privately developed Indian rocket to achieve an orbital launch from Indian soil. The mission deployed two satellites into low Earth orbit, marking a major milestone for India’s emerging private space industry.
Earlier in May, Skyroot became India’s first space-tech unicorn, reaching a valuation of US$1.1 billion after raising US$60 million from international investors. By October, the company had also secured an agreement with US-based Reflect Orbital for two dedicated launches, signalling growing international commercial interest.
Chandana’s achievements demonstrate how scientific expertise and entrepreneurial risk-taking can help position India in a rapidly changing global space economy.
SPORTS
11 & 12. Ronan and Declan Sullivan: The Philadelphia-Born Football Twins Who Helped Bangladesh Secure A Historic Championship Victory Over India
“It would be awesome to go play, represent the country, become more part of the culture.” Ronan Sullivan
Country: USA/Bangladesh
Industry: Sport and football
Twin brothers Ronan and Declan Sullivan became unexpected sporting heroes in Bangladesh in 2026, helping the country’s under-20 national football team win the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-20 Championship. Raised in Philadelphia and eligible to represent Bangladesh through their mother’s heritage, the twins joined the team after a recruitment process that connected them with the country’s football community. Ronan made an immediate impact, scoring both goals in Bangladesh’s 2–0 victory over Pakistan in March, before helping the team secure the championship title.
Their contribution went beyond the tournament itself. On April 3, Ronan scored the decisive penalty with a daring Panenka-style chip, sealing Bangladesh’s 4–3 shootout victory over India in the final. The brothers’ success sparked celebrations among Bangladeshi fans and drew attention to the potential of diaspora athletes in strengthening national teams.
In October, Ronan earned his first call-up to Bangladesh’s senior national squad for the upcoming November SAFF Championship, marking another significant milestone. Their story captured sport’s emotional power to reconnect people with their roots and offered a compelling example of how heritage can bridge countries, generations, and sporting ambitions.
13. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: The 15-Year-Old Who Broke Sachin Tendulkar’s 37-Year-Old Record
“It felt like I was in my zone and I just backed my strengths.” Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Country: India
Industry: Sport and cricket
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has emerged as one of Indian cricket‘s most talked-about young talents. His remarkable performances at an unusually young age have attracted attention from fans, commentators and selectors, making him a symbol of the depth of cricketing talent emerging from India’s domestic system. His fearless batting has helped him stand out in a sport where pressure and expectation can be immense even for experienced professionals.
In 2026, Sooryavanshi made history with a record-breaking 175 runs off just 80 balls in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup final against England, helping India secure the championship and earning Player of the Tournament honours. He followed this with an extraordinary IPL season, scoring 776 runs in 16 matches for Rajasthan Royals and earning the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award.
In July, at just 15 years old, he became India’s youngest male international cricketer, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s longstanding debut-age record. Later that month, he became the youngest player to score a half-century in men’s T20 internationals, reaching the milestone in just 18 balls against Zimbabwe.
These achievements have made him one of the game’s most closely watched young players.
A Shared Story of Influence and Possibility
These 13 newsmakers represent different countries, generations and professional fields, but their achievements share a common thread: they demonstrate the breadth of South Asian influence on the world stage. Whether shaping international policy, building tomorrow’s technologies, bringing cultural stories to global audiences, defending human rights, or achieving sporting milestones, each has contributed to conversations that extend well beyond national borders. 2026 South Asians Newsmakers
This selection is only one glimpse of a much larger story. Across the world, countless South Asians lead, create, innovate, advocate, and open doors for others. Their work deserves recognition too. Together, these achievements remind us that our community’s influence isn’t confined to one industry, one generation, or one geography.
Our story is not just about how far we have come. It is about how much further we can go.
Author
Internationally celebrated, award-winning media personality and author of several business and lifestyle articles, Tushar Unadkat, is the CEO, Creative Director of MUKTA Advertising, Founder, and Executive Director of Nouveau iDEA, Canada. He holds a Master of Design from the University of Dundee, S...
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