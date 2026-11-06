Discover ANOKHI LIFE’s 13 South Asian Newsmakers of 2026, from historic achievements in technology, entertainment and sports to political influence and controversy.

South Asians are shaping the world’s political conversations, building the technologies that will define tomorrow, taking our culture to global stages and challenging institutions to uphold justice and accountability. Across continents and generations, South Asians influence not only the industries we work in, but also how the world thinks, creates, and moves forward. In 2026, that influence has been reflected in groundbreaking achievements, historic milestones, bold leadership and, at times, controversy and debate.

The scale of this contribution extends far beyond any single list. This article spotlights 13 individuals whose work, influence, or actions have made headlines this year. From record-breaking performances and technological breakthroughs to political decisions and landmark contributions to international justice, their stories reflect the many ways South Asians are shaping global conversations.

They represent different countries, disciplines, and perspectives, yet their journeys reveal a shared truth: South Asian influence is global, multifaceted, and still evolving. This is a recognition of thirteen notable stories, and an acknowledgment of the much larger community whose contributions continue to shape our collective future.