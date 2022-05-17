We Tell You Why You Need To Check Out The Dallas/Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival (DFWSAFF)

We are thrilled that festivals and screenings are now coming back to in-person events. The Dallas Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival is one of them! Get the full details below!

The 8th annual Dallas/Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival (DFWSAFF), produced by Texas-based media conglomerate, JINGO Ventures, will run from May 20 to 22, 2002.

Founder and Festival Director Jitin Hingorani said, “After two years of virtual festivals and a COVID-conscious, socially-distanced, scaled-down festival, we are excited to be BACK and BIGGER than ever. To celebrate our complete return to live events, we have chosen to host all of our screenings in the world-class Galaxy Theatres, at the newest shopping, dining and entertainment destination in Northwest Dallas.”

There are 33 films (the most that the 8 year festival has shown at one time), that will be screened throughout the festival showing an incredible variety in cinema storytelling, perfect for any type of cinephile. Here are the key events that we have marked down below. For more detailed information on tickets, films that are screened and dates click visit: www.dwfsaff.com

OPENING FILM

Texas premiere of American filmmaker Iman Zawahry’s rom-com is American-ish. This film follows the joys and tribulations of career-driven sisters Maryam and Sam Khan, and their fish-out-of-water cousin, Amber. Set in Jackson Heights, Queens, New York, the film follows a relatable and endearing storyline offering a fresh perspective on classic rom-com tripes.



CENTERPIECE

This the North American premiere of Sushrut Jain’s Bollywood drama The Tenant. Bharat is a 13-year-old boy struggling with adolescence in a conservative Mumbai suburb. When Meera, a beautiful cosmopolitan woman from the big city, moves in next door, she immediately causes a stir. Bharat is drawn to her and pursues an unlikely friendship. Meera, lonely and vulnerable, finds Bharat’s innocence a welcome change in a sea of ogling, Indian men. When she introduces him to jazz and teaches him how to dance with a woman, Bharat glimpses a world of possibilities he is eager to experience. But when he stumbles upon a dark secret from Meera’s past, Bharat is forced to choose.





CLOSING FILM

Dallas premiere of Pan Nalin’s flight is Last Film Show. Seen as an ode to cinema by Nalin himself, this story is about a mischievous nine-year-old boy Samay, who gets into the habit of visiting the rundown local movie theater against his father’s wishes. Without the money to attend, he strikes up a deal with the laissez-faire projectionist, who welcomes him into the projection booth in exchange for home-cooked meals. Samay’s fascination with movies inspires him and his friends to start their own secret screening operation, but when the 35mm theater’s future is threatened , they must struggle to maintain their new connection to cinema.

Congrats to the Dallas Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival for coming back live and wishing you a fabulous fest!

