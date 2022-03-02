Check Out These March 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
Showbiz Mar 02, 2022
March brings forth a great selection of films! Check out our list here from Bollywood and beyond!
Director: Nagraj Manjule
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru
Release Date: Mar 4th, 2022
Jhund is a film based on the life of the inspiration story of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher who puts together an NGO called Slum Soccer. His focus is to take kids off the street and help them find other motivations to life a productive and fulfilled life through sport.
Director: Mridal
Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Rajiv Kapoor and Varun Buddhadev
Release Date: Mar 4th, 2022
This is another sports drama but this time based on snooker and tells the story of a father and son duo where Rajiv Kapoor is introduced as Toolsidas, an ace snooker player who claims he only plays for his son. His aim in life is to see his son become a champion and when Toolsidas junior loses a match and sees the look on his father’s face he vows to become a great snooker player.
Director: Radha Krishna Kumar
Cast: Prabhas and Pooja Hedge
Release Date: Mar 11th, 2022
This beautiful period drama is a story about love taking you back to the 1960s and 70s. It has a European backdrop and also tells the story of a palmist called Vikramaditya. The songs for the film were released earlier in preparation for the release and their paritcular song “Aashiqui Aa Gayi” has become a pop hit.
Director: Vivek Agnihotri
Cast: Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi
Release Date: Mar 11th 2022
After the success of The Tashkent Files, director Vivek Agnihotri decided to do his research into the genocide of Kashmiri Hindu Pandits back in 1990 for The Kashmir Files. The film will give the audience an insight into the terror and confusion the people of Kashmir felt at the time.
Director: Farhad Samji
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi
Release Date: Mar 18th, 2022
The film revolves around a gangster played by Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon who is a journalist with a dream of becoming a film director. This is an action-packed film in true Akshay style with some romance and comedy to round it all up.
Director: S. S. Rajamouli
Cast: N. T. Rama Rao Jr
Release Date: Mar 25th, 2022
Taking you back to 1920s, this period film is flcuses on two characters and their journey towards becoming legendary revolutionaries who are focused on fighting for their country.
Main Image Photo Credit: As listed above.
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
