Lata Mangeshkar (1929-2022): Celebs Pay Tribute To India’s “Nightingale Of Bollywood”
Showbiz Feb 07, 2022
Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on early Sunday, has touched the lives of a multitude of generations. And when news spread of her passing, social was flooded with commemorations by Bollywood. From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan and more, see how celebs paid tribute to the ‘nightingale of India’.
Having sung 30,000 songs in 36 languages, her 8-decade career spanned multi-generations, having started at the age of 13. Also known as India’s “Didi”, Mangeshkar was admitted to hospital in January with COVID and passed away on Febraury 6th due to organ failur at the age of 92.
A state funeral was arranged with various politicos including Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath and broad swath of Bollywood stars who also paid tribute personally as well as dedicating their social posts to Mangeshkar.
“So many legends together in one frame at the premiere of dadaji’s Awara
Rest in Glory Lata Ji
The Nightingale of India 🌺❤️🙏🏼”
Anupam Kher
“It is often the biggest smile hiding the saddest heart!” I could feel #Asha Ji’s sense of loss of her beloved sister through her sad smile! For me too it was thereputic to talk to her about #LataDidi. We shared some smiles and some tears. 🙏💔😍 #Sisters #LataMangeshkar #AshaBhonsle #Legends #Music “
AR Rahman
“Love, respect and prayers🌹”
Salman Khan
“U will be missed our nightingale. But ur voice shall live with us forever … #RIPLataji
Katrina Kaif
“Legend ❤️❤️❤️#RIP”
“Immortal ♥️”
Celebs also flooded to Mangeshkar’s house and the funeral procession to pay their respects.
