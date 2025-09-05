What’s Trending In South Asian Men’s Fashion This Fall

Kurtas are always on trend, as they’re a versatile staple, and that’s no different for Fall 2025. What makes this season stand out, however, is the way designers are reinterpreting the kurta through layering. At Lakmé Fashion Week 2025, we saw textured outerwear, tailored blazers, and structured jackets paired with kurtas, a look that India Today notes is redefining how South Asian men approach festive and casual dressing this year.

Similarly, Tasva’s 2025 style report highlights the rise of fusion silhouettes and tonal layering – think an earthy olive kurta with a hand-embroidered jacket in burgundy or navy, both perfect fall hues. This kind of styling not only adds depth and modernity but also lets you play with rich fabrics and autumnal patterns while keeping the look effortlessly South Asian.

Layered Kurtas & Jackets

Kurtas are always on trend, as they’re a versatile staple, and that’s no different for fall 2025, making them perfect for both casual and festive occasions. This fall, it’s all about layering the kurta. Whether that’s with a tailored blazer, jacket, or textured outerwear, it’s up to you to add depth, modernity, and your own flair to this traditional fit.

Additionally, you can experiment with the earthy tones of the season, rich fabrics, and gorgeous patterns to create a layered look that will make you look fresh and trendy.

Designers like Kunal Rawal and Tarun Tahiliani are already showcasing layered kurtas with sharply tailored jackets and textured outerwear in their Fall 2025 collections, confirming that this is one of the season’s most defining looks.

Sherwanis For Every Occasion This Fall

Similar to kurtas, sherwanis are always in style, but this fall, they’re getting a fresh, modern twist for men. Picture this: rich, seasonal colours like deep navy, olive, burgundy, and earthy browns. Then, add some layers that elevate the look, such as lightweight jackets or textured scarves. You can’t miss with this trend, as it’s seemingly effortless, timeless, and offers a more modern vibe. Designers such as Rohit Bal, Tarun Tahiliani and Manish Malhotra have presented sherwanis this season in earthy tones, complemented with layered jackets and statement scarves. Their runway edits show just how versatile and modern the sherwani has become.

Step It Up With Footwear

When it comes to putting together an outfit, it’s all about the accessories for me. This fall, one of the finishing touches that will bring every outfit together is definitely footwear! I mean, how can you go wrong with juttis and mojari-inspired sneakers? These pieces of footwear are perfect for kurtas, sherwanis, or casual jackets, as they blend tradition with contemporary comfort. To really stand out with every step you take, you can opt for more detailed juttis, for instance, and seasonal colours. Footwear labels like Needledust are leading this space, with mojari-inspired sneakers and embroidered juttis in fall tones that are designed to complement both festive and everyday looks.

Statement shawls

Statement shawls are a key trend for fall 2025, as they offer both warmth and a whole lot of razzle-dazzle to men’s outfits. You’ll want to stick to autumnal colours, such as burgundy, olive, and deep navy, with bold patterns or textured fabrics. Draped over kurtas, jackets, or sherwanis, these shawls will instantly elevate any outfit, adding sophistication and a touch of seasonal flair.

Both Rohit Bal and Ismail Farid have incorporated statement shawls into their latest menswear lines, using bold prints and luxe fabrics to make them the star accessory of Fall 2025.