A Look Back At South Asian Style Moments From TIFF50
Fashion Sep 18, 2025
The 50th Toronto International Film Festival was not only a milestone for cinema; it was also a stage for unforgettable style moments. The festival welcomed many South Asian stars who made their fashion presence felt on the red carpet. From dramatic gowns to tailored suits and dazzling accessories, the looks over the last two weeks reflected both individuality and global influence.
This year’s premieres proved that South Asian talent isn’t only redefining storytelling on screen, but they’re also looking fabulous while doing it. Check out some of our favourite standout fashion moments that stole the spotlight at TIFF’s 50th anniversary.
‘Homebound’ Cast
Vishal Jetwa, Jhanvi Kapoor, and Ishaan Khatter look stylish as ever at the premiere of Homebound.
Aziz Ansari – ‘Good Fortune’
Aziz Ansari looked fresh in his suit on the red carpet with his costars and his family!
Huma Qureshi – ‘Bayan’
TIFF 2025 Fashion Round Up. Photo Credit: www.instagram.com @iamhumaq @bikasmishra @shiladityaboraHuma Qureshi looked absolutely stunning in a more traditional look by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She was joined by the crew of the movie.
Huma Qureshi walked the red carpet in an absolutely gorgeous Schiaparelli number. The colour was everything!
‘Bandar’ Cast
Bobby Deol looked dapper as he posed with the crew.
As well, Sanya Malhotra was fabulous as ever in an Alberta Ferretti silver-grey gown with a gold border.
Pratik Gandhi – ‘Gandhi’
Pratik Gandhi posed with our very own CEO and Founder, Raj Girn, looking sharp in a brown suit that gave off a warm, sophisticated edge.
Pratik Gandhi, A.R. Rahman, and the rest of the team looked stylish yet relaxed in front of the TIFF sign.
A.R. Rahman reminded us of why he’s an icon in a deep green striped long coat paired with black pants and funky shoes, which were tied together by his signature sunglasses.
Seemab Gul – ‘Ghost School’
TIFF 2025 Fashion Round Up. Photo Credit: www.instagram.com @seemab_gulll @saniamaskatiya @cinelava_films
Seemab Gul absolutely slayed in a black-and-white Sania Maskatiya dress, and the rest of the team looked just as stylish!
‘Sholay’
TIFF 2025 Fashion Round Up. Photo Credit: www.instagram.com @dissdash_world @iambobbydeol @tiff_net Bobby Deol looked fresh in his striped suit and funky glasses.
‘In Search Of The Sky’ Team
The team behind In Search of the Sky looked absolutely fabulous and exuded good vibes, and it’s no wonder, as the film picked up the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film.
Riz Ahmed – ‘Hamlet’
Riz Ahmed looked smart in a simple dark brown pair of trousers and jacket combo.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com @iamhumaq
Devika Goberdhan | Fashion Editor
Author
Devika (@goberdhan.devika) is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Her passion and research throughout her graduate studies pushed her to learn about and unpack hot button issues. Thus, since starting at ANOKHI in 2016, she has written extensively about many challe...
