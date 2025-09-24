Tanishq & Bibhu Mohapatra Return To NYFW With Bold Tribute To Women

India’s iconic jewelry house Tanishq and designer Bibhu Mohapatra reunite at New York Fashion Week Spring 2026 with a powerful showcase celebrating women’s strength, heritage, and timeless beauty.

See a few runway photos at the end of this article.

At the Pierre Hotel in Manhattan on September 15th, a dazzling moment unfolded as India’s most celebrated jewelry brand Tanishq and globally renowned designer Bibhu Mohapatra returned to New York Fashion Week. Their Spring 2026 showcase was more than just a runway—it was a tribute to women who have shaped history, carried legacies, and continue to inspire the present.

Following the success of their debut partnership, this second collaboration built upon a shared vision: the meeting of timeless craftsmanship and modern couture. Together, Tanishq and Bibhu celebrated the strength, elegance, and leadership of women across generations, presenting fashion and jewelry as more than adornment—as powerful expressions of identity, heritage, and progress.