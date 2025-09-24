Tanishq & Bibhu Mohapatra Return To NYFW With Bold Tribute To Women
Fashion Sep 24, 2025
India’s iconic jewelry house Tanishq and designer Bibhu Mohapatra reunite at New York Fashion Week Spring 2026 with a powerful showcase celebrating women’s strength, heritage, and timeless beauty.
See a few runway photos at the end of this article.
At the Pierre Hotel in Manhattan on September 15th, a dazzling moment unfolded as India’s most celebrated jewelry brand Tanishq and globally renowned designer Bibhu Mohapatra returned to New York Fashion Week. Their Spring 2026 showcase was more than just a runway—it was a tribute to women who have shaped history, carried legacies, and continue to inspire the present.
Following the success of their debut partnership, this second collaboration built upon a shared vision: the meeting of timeless craftsmanship and modern couture. Together, Tanishq and Bibhu celebrated the strength, elegance, and leadership of women across generations, presenting fashion and jewelry as more than adornment—as powerful expressions of identity, heritage, and progress.
A Collection Rooted in Heritage and Modernity
For this collection, Mohapatra drew inspiration from the visionaries of 20th-century India, weaving their stories into contemporary silhouettes. Cargo pants and kurta, embellished tops, and statement gowns carried his signature mastery of drape and detail. Eveningwear stood out as the highlight, establishing him once again as a designer fluent in elegance and precision.
Complementing these looks were over 65 exquisite Tanishq creations:
- Romance of Polki, a revival of uncut diamonds.
- Enchanted Trails, a nature-inspired collection.
- Lure, a fresh and modern take on pearls.
Each piece reflected Tanishq’s ongoing mission – to celebrate women’s individuality and honor the stories behind every jewel.
Craftsmanship That Connects Generations
For Tanishq, this collaboration was a natural extension of its philosophy. As Amrit Pal Singh, Business Head of Tanishq USA, explained:
“Tanishq USA is honored to continue strengthening our partnership with an iconic designer like Bibhu Mohapatra. Bibhu’s work, like our own, honors tradition while embracing the modern, creating pieces that tell stories of heritage, resilience, and beauty. Together, we hope to celebrate craftsmanship that transcends generations while connecting with today’s global community in a way that feels both timeless and deeply personal.” – Amrit Pal Singh
Founded by the TATA Group, Tanishq has grown from a homegrown brand into a global symbol of trust and artistry. With more than 400 retail stores across India, North America, the Middle East, and the Far East, it has built a reputation for seamlessly blending traditional techniques with contemporary style.
Today, with eight stores already open in the United States, including Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, and more, Tanishq is bringing India’s legendary craftsmanship to new audiences while expanding its influence on the global luxury jewelry stage.
A Designer with Global Reach
For Mohapatra, this collaboration was just as personal and poetic. He described it as a union rooted in shared values and artistic resonance:
“It is a joy to collaborate once more with Tanishq Jewelry for Spring 2026, a partnership that feels less like an alliance and more like a shared language of beauty. Together, we celebrate the modern woman as a luminous force—resilient as the ocean, radiant as the moon, and timeless as the jewels she adorns. My designs and Tanishq’s creations meet at the intersection of heritage and innovation, weaving a narrative of strength, grace, and eternal allure. In this union, every piece becomes not just an ornament, but a testament to the brilliance of the feminine spirit.” – Bibhu Mohapatra
Born in Odisha, India, and based in New York, Mohapatra has long been celebrated for his ability to merge global trends with Indian-inspired artistry. His work has graced red carpets and global stages, with luminaries such as Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Viola Davis among his clientele. His reputation as a master of construction, drape, and detail has established him as a visionary who continuously bridges cultures through couture.
Fashion Meets Legacy
Together, Tanishq and Bibhu Mohapatra reaffirmed that heritage and modernity are not opposites, but rather complementary forces that, when united, create timeless beauty. This showcase was not just another fashion week event, it was a landmark collaboration between two creative forces, united by a devotion to craftsmanship, innovation, and the enduring brilliance of women.
Some Photos From The Runway
Photo Credits: Dilpreet Shah Singh
Farah Khan | Editorial Director
Author
Farah Khan manages the editorial department at ANOKHI LIFE, overseeing content production, publishing, and the annual editorial calendar, while also supporting operations, projects, systems, events, and vendor coordination.
COMMENTS
