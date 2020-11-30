ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 24

Is Art An Expression Of Identity? With Jenny Vyas

Hosted By Raj Girn

Jenny Vyas is a self-taught contemporary fine artist and muralist from the Chicagoland area. She is highly influenced by beauty in complex human emotions and attempts to reveal them through multiple nuances and expressions through her work. Her interest in human frailty shows in her paintings where she creates abstracts of human silhouettes and fluctuating forms in half-light; all drawn from reality, personal experiences and memories.

Raj chatting with Jenny about her journey to art, why she uses art as an expression, defining that expression, and the juxtaposition of that expression to her perspectives on identity, South Asian culture, and being a woman. Whether you’re a budding artist, expressionist, or looking to experience a deep and multi-layered conversation about identity, this episode is for you.

