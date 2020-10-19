ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 20

Veena Sud, Sarita Choudhury and Mamta Chail

Hosted By Raj Girn

The episode starts with a conversation with critically-acclaimed screenwriter / director Veena Sud, about her feature film ‘The Lie’, where she talks about how important it is for female led films and inclusion based projects to exist in today’s tumultuous times.

Next up, is a chat with veteran Hollywood actress Sarita Choudhury, who plays the lead in the Priyanka Chopra produced film ‘Evil Eye’, where they talk about karmic relationships and the bond between a South Asian mother and daughter. Both films are from Blumhouse and can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

The episode closes off with highlights from a conversation Raj had about mental health & wellness, with mental health advocate Mamta Chail.

