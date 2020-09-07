ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 15: Meet MissMalini — India’s Most Famous Blogger & How She Built A World Class Brand
Anokhi Uncensored Sep 07, 2020
ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 15
Meet MissMalini — India’s Most Famous Blogger & How She Built A World Class Brand
Hosted By Hina P. Ansari & Ruchika Bindra
Welcome to #ANOKHIUNCENSORED! Thank you so much for your support for our amazing radio show by ANOKHI LIFE.
We are excited to announce that our monthly talk show ANOKHI UNCENSORED gets its official weekly spot every Monday at 8pm PST & 11pm EST and Tuesday at 4am GMT & 9.30am IST.
In Episode 15 of ANOKHI UNCENSORED, Meet Miss Malini — India’s Most Famous Blogger & How She Built A World Class Brand Anti-Black Racism Is Engrained in South Asian Culture”
We are excited to have MissMalini aka Malini Agarwal, Founder & Creative Director of MissMalini Entertainment, as well as Founder of Malini’s Girl Tribe, joining #AnokhiUncensored with Hina + Ruchika, for an informative hour of learning about Malini’s incredible rise to becoming India’s first & most successful blogger brand, best-selling author, and multi-platform ambassador in India.
From early on, she understood the value of a multi-platform digital presence even when it wasn’t widely adapted by other online storytellers. Her intuitive business acumen propelled her to be at the top of her game giving her a chance to expand her vision into a world-class brand. She also uses her global platform to champion and launched various initiatives to help South Asian women in her female-first vision.
You can catch the show on www.rukusavenueradio.com the South Asian channel on Dash Radio as well as Spotify, every Monday.
Click here to listen to this episode as well as our past episodes as well!
Shukri Kayeh
Author
Shukri Kayeh is the newest addition to the ANOKHI team. She is a Vancouver Community College graduate in the Administrative Assistant program and Legal Administrative Assistant program. Shukri enjoys writing, reading, and singing on her free time.
