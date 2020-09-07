ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 15

Meet MissMalini — India’s Most Famous Blogger & How She Built A World Class Brand

Hosted By Hina P. Ansari & Ruchika Bindra

We are excited to announce that our monthly talk show ANOKHI UNCENSORED gets its official weekly spot every Monday at 8pm PST & 11pm EST and Tuesday at 4am GMT & 9.30am IST.

In Episode 15 of ANOKHI UNCENSORED, Meet Miss Malini — India’s Most Famous Blogger & How She Built A World Class Brand Anti-Black Racism Is Engrained in South Asian Culture”

We are excited to have MissMalini aka Malini Agarwal, Founder & Creative Director of MissMalini Entertainment, as well as Founder of Malini’s Girl Tribe, joining #AnokhiUncensored with Hina + Ruchika, for an informative hour of learning about Malini’s incredible rise to becoming India’s first & most successful blogger brand, best-selling author, and multi-platform ambassador in India.

From early on, she understood the value of a multi-platform digital presence even when it wasn’t widely adapted by other online storytellers. Her intuitive business acumen propelled her to be at the top of her game giving her a chance to expand her vision into a world-class brand. She also uses her global platform to champion and launched various initiatives to help South Asian women in her female-first vision.

