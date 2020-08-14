ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 12: Dear Covid, Has Our Big Fat Indian Wedding Gone Extinct?
Anokhi Uncensored Aug 14, 2020
ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 12
Dear Covid, Has Our Big Fat Indian Wedding Gone Extinct?
Hosted By Hina P. Ansari & Ruchika Bindra
Welcome to #ANOKHIUNCENSORED! Thank you so much for your support for our amazing radio show by ANOKHI LIFE.
Check Out Our New Day And Time!
We are excited to announce that our monthly talk show ANOKHI UNCENSORED gets its official weekly spot every Monday at 8pm PST & 11pm EST and Tuesday at 4am GMT & 9.30am IST.
To kick things off, co-hosts Hina P. Ansari and Ruchika Bindra are tackling the topic of Indian weddings and the lack thereof since COVID-19 has changed the entire way that we live today. They speak with one of North America’s premier fashion designers Mani Jassal, who has faced the wedding season both as a bride and as a vendor.
Tune in to hear what she had to say about the drastic shifts she had to make during shutdown for her business and for her wedding. If you are a wedding industry vendor or a soon-to-be bride, you don’t want to miss her candid and invaluable insights, because they may be exactly what you need to hear.
You can catch the show on www.rukusavenueradio.com the South Asian channel on Dash Radio as well as Spotify, every Monday.
Click here to listen to this episode as well as our past episodes as well!
Let us know what you think in the comments below or hit us up on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!
We can’t wait to hear what you think!
You can always send us a DM or email us at [email protected]! And don’t forget to always tag us at #ANOKHIUNCENSORED!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.manijassal.com, www.unsplash.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 11: How Anti-Black Racism Is Engrained In South Asian Culture
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 10: Pride Month Special — Our Stories, Our Community, Our Rights
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 9: "The Hard Facts On Fitness & Nutrition: We Can Still Eat Butter Chicken Right?”
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 8: "Unmasking The COVID-19 Pandemic"
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 7: "Real Talk: From Pitch To Peak To Pressures, Taking A Closer Look At Career Challenges”
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 6: "Custom-Made Children: Are Designer Babies The Future Of Fertility?"
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 5: "Are You Setting Goals The Right Way?"
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 4: "AL Stories Of 2019 That We Need To Talk About!"
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!