ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 12

Dear Covid, Has Our Big Fat Indian Wedding Gone Extinct?

Hosted By Hina P. Ansari & Ruchika Bindra

Welcome to #ANOKHIUNCENSORED! Thank you so much for your support for our amazing radio show by ANOKHI LIFE.

Check Out Our New Day And Time!

We are excited to announce that our monthly talk show ANOKHI UNCENSORED gets its official weekly spot every Monday at 8pm PST & 11pm EST and Tuesday at 4am GMT & 9.30am IST.

To kick things off, co-hosts Hina P. Ansari and Ruchika Bindra are tackling the topic of Indian weddings and the lack thereof since COVID-19 has changed the entire way that we live today. They speak with one of North America’s premier fashion designers Mani Jassal, who has faced the wedding season both as a bride and as a vendor.

Tune in to hear what she had to say about the drastic shifts she had to make during shutdown for her business and for her wedding. If you are a wedding industry vendor or a soon-to-be bride, you don’t want to miss her candid and invaluable insights, because they may be exactly what you need to hear.

You can catch the show on www.rukusavenueradio.com the South Asian channel on Dash Radio as well as Spotify, every Monday.

Click here to listen to this episode as well as our past episodes as well!

Let us know what you think in the comments below or hit us up on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

We can’t wait to hear what you think!

You can always send us a DM or email us at [email protected]! And don’t forget to always tag us at #ANOKHIUNCENSORED!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.manijassal.com, www.unsplash.com