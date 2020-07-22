ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 11

How Anti-Black Racism Is Engrained In South Asian Culture

Hosted By Hina P. Ansari & Ruchika Bindra Anand

In Episode 11 of ANOKHI UNCENSORED, “How Anti-Black Racism Is Engrained in South Asian Culture”

👀 A Look At The Black Lives Matter Movement

🗣 How We Have Been Historically Anti-Black Through Our Shadist Practices

👀 Why Do We Love To Appropriate Black Culture?

🙌 Educational Tools To Help Us Be The Right South Asian Ally

