ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 10

Pride Month Special — Your Stories, Your Community, Your Rights

(with Special Guests, Mumbai filmmaker Faraz Arif Ansari and Toronto social justice activist, Parul Pandya)

Hosted By Hina P. Ansari & Ruchika Bindra Anand

Welcome to #ANOKHIUNCENSORED! Thank you so much for your support for our amazing monthly radio show by ANOKHI LIFE.

Tune in on Tuesdays at at 6PM PST and 9PM EST and on Wednesdays at 2PM GMT and at 6:30PM IST.

On www.rukusavenueradio.com the South Asian channel on Dash Radio on the 2nd and last Tuesday and Wednesday of each month. We are also on Spotify & iTunes.

In Episode 10 of ANOKHI UNCENSORED, “Pride Month Special — Your Stories, Your Community, Your Rights”

We chat about . . .

👀 History of Pride Month

🗣 How To Amplify The SA LGTBQIA+ Voices

👀 Creative Ways Of Social Activism

🙌 Their Personal Journeys Of Finding Their Truths

Click here to listen to this episode as well as our past episodes as well!

Let us know what you think in the comments below or hit us up on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

We can’t wait to hear what you think!

You can always send us a DM or email us at [email protected]! And don’t forget to always tag us at #ANOKHIUNCENSORED!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.unsplash.com