ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 9: “The Hard Facts On Fitness & Nutrition: We Can Still Eat Butter Chicken Right?”
Anokhi Uncensored May 16, 2020
ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 9
The Hard Facts On Fitness & Nutrition: We Can Still Eat Butter Chicken Right?
(With Special Guest Host, Health & Wellness Expert Sonia Jhas)
Hosted By Hina P. Ansari & Ruchika Bindra Anand
Welcome to #ANOKHIUNCENSORED! Thank you so much for your support for our amazing monthly radio show by ANOKHI LIFE.
Tune in on Tuesdays at at 6PM PST and 9PM EST and on Wednesdays at 2PM GMT and at 6:30PM IST.
On www.rukusavenueradio.com the South Asian channel on Dash Radio on the 2nd and last Tuesday and Wednesday of each month. We are also on Spotify & iTunes.
In Episode 9 of ANOKHI UNCENSORED, “The Hard Facts On Fitness & Nutrition: We Can Still Eat Butter Chicken Right?”
We chat about . . .
👀 Sonia Jhas’ incredible fitness & nutrition journey
🗣 Tips on how to make healthy & delicious Desi food
👀 How to break that barrier and start a fitness routine that works for you
🙌 You won’t believe the stats & studies they found!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.unsplash.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
