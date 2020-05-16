ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 9

The Hard Facts On Fitness & Nutrition: We Can Still Eat Butter Chicken Right?

(With Special Guest Host, Health & Wellness Expert Sonia Jhas)

Hosted By Hina P. Ansari & Ruchika Bindra Anand

In Episode 9 of ANOKHI UNCENSORED, “The Hard Facts On Fitness & Nutrition: We Can Still Eat Butter Chicken Right?”

We chat about . . .

👀 Sonia Jhas’ incredible fitness & nutrition journey

🗣 Tips on how to make healthy & delicious Desi food

👀 How to break that barrier and start a fitness routine that works for you

🙌 You won’t believe the stats & studies they found!

