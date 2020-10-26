ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 21: 10 Mindful Hacks To Get You Through The Rest Of The Year
Anokhi Uncensored Oct 26, 2020
ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 21
10 Mindful Hacks To Get You Through The Rest Of The Year, With Special Guest, ANOKHI LIFE Mindfulness Blogger, Rachna Sethi
Hosted By Hina P. Ansari
With 2020 being quite the year, this is the perfect time for our ANOKHI LIFE Mindfulness Blogger Rachna Sethi to join host Hina P. Ansari and share her tips on how to stay sane during these insane times. From understanding the impact from the language we use, practicing self-compassion and how to allow ourselves to feel all the feels and more, you don’t want to miss the helpful and insightful conversation.
Shukri Kayeh
Author
Shukri Kayeh is the newest addition to the ANOKHI team. She is a Vancouver Community College graduate in the Administrative Assistant program and Legal Administrative Assistant program. Shukri enjoys writing, reading, and singing on her free time.
