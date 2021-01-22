ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 30: “How Casteism Played A Major Role In Shaping My Identity” By Meera Estrada
Anokhi Uncensored Jan 22, 2021
ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 30
“How Casteism Played A Major Role In Shaping My Identity” By Meera Estrada
Hosted By Raj Girn
- Meera Estrada is a beauty & culture expert, who appears on numerous radio and television outlets across Canada.
- She is the executive producer & host of The Kultur’D Show, a weekly pop culture radio show with a lens on diversity. She is the founder & former Editor-in-Chief of Fusia Media, a digital publication geared to the modern Canadian South Asian Woman.
- As a freelance writer, Meera has bylines in ELLE Canada, InStyle, Refinery29, FLARE, Chatelaine, Bustle, HuffPost, CBCLife, Global News and more.
- Armed with a degree from the Schulich School of Business paired with a post-graduate in Multimedia Journalism, Meera is a force of media savvy.
Meera is also one of the contributing authors of a book entitled “Untold: Defining Moments of the Uprooted” by Brown Girl Magazine and Mango And Marigold Press, releasing this month. The book explores defining moments of the uprooted in a collection of real life stories that explore the South Asian experience in the U.S., U.K., and Canada.
Meera’s story focuses on her experience being born an Untouchable or Dalit, and how her personal experiences with casteism in Canada have played a large role in shaping her identity.
This is a NOT-TO-BE-MISSED conversation. It’s the real life story of what happens when diversity and inclusion goes wrong and what needs to happen to fix it. Please share with everyone you know, because this is important!
You can catch the show on www.rukusavenueradio.com the South Asian channel on Dash Radio as well as Spotify, every Monday.
