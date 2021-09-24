Celeb Style Alert: Vidya Balan Strikes A Classic Note With Her Sari Style

When it comes to embracing traditional wear Vidya Balan loves to embrace it all. Even though she has been taking risks when it comes to avant garde looks, we just love it when she strikes a classic note especially with her sari style.

In one picture, she celebrated National Handloom Day and described the Indian silks. She wrote: “The beauty of silk blossoms in the handlooms. The artistry and allure of Handloom Indian Silks are unmatched. Let us wear handloom silk products with pride and celebrate the magical creations of our weavers, today and everyday! That alone would be a fitting tribute to their passion and devotion towards their masterful craft.”

She wore a gorgeous saree with gorgeous prints by Rajdeep Ranawat. She shows she has a clear eye for style.

She shared another beautifully printed saree which had printed text along the borders.

With such grace it’s no wonder she continues to be one of our favourite style inspirations!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com