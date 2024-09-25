What Future Changemakers Can Learn From The Inspiring Canadian Women Honoured At The Women Empowerment Awards 2024

The Women Empowerment Awards returned once again in spectacular fashion with another sold-out gala. The WEA “…celebrates the achievements of women entrepreneurs and recognizes empowering leaders in the industry.” What’s equally exciting about this event is how it brings women together to celebrate one another and inspires future generations of changemakers. Once again, the soiree was presented by Rogers Communications Inc., and Mantella Corporation returned as the lead sponsor. With such a unique event, ANOKHI LIFE had to be a part of this night and was one of the media partners for the evening. ANOKHI’s very own Founder & CEO, Raj Girn, also took to the stage as one of the presenters. Check out the highlights of this one-of-a-kind gala.

ANOKHI LIFE was proud to return as a media partner and supporter of the wonderful initiative for the 3rd year in a row.

The third annual Women Empowerment Awards took place at the Park Hyatt Toronto on September 13. Typically, Friday the 13th is associated with ill omens, but the ladies celebrating and being celebrating at this year’s awards turned that stereotype on its head that evening! Like years past, women from all over Canada gathered to honour 10 ladies who are doing incredible things and breaking boundaries in their industries, communities, and, importantly, for future female leaders. The evening was packed with women from all walks of life who networked, mingled over cocktails, participated in a silent auction with proceeds going to the Women Empowerment Foundation Scholarships, and enjoyed a divine dinner.

I was fortunate enough to attend the gala and I went home feeling entirely exhilarated and inspired. I had ideas upon ideas bouncing around in my head that I immediately needed to jot down and have since filled my vision board with to keep myself accountable. But, can you blame me after being surrounded by the best of the best women in Canada?

The air of the evening was truly electric with good vibes, support, and adoration filling every space – whether it was during the welcome reception where guests mixed and mingled or the dining room. These sentiments were amplified further by the hosts for the evening, Meredith Shaw and Tammie Sutherland, who understood the assignment and kept the energy high throughout the night.

I loved the very thoughtful decor the event – the dining room was bathed in red light, the flower arrangements were red and pink, the bathroom mirrors had hashtags (and amazing lighting) to get the perfect selfie. Guests were able to walk the red carpet, take professional headshots, sample beverages, purchase jewelry or makeup, and much more.

Also, before I continue on, I have to make an honourable mention that aside from the talented nominees and award winners, we were in the presence of some incredible women who are forces in their industries, including Supermodel Coco Rocha, Miss Universe Canada Ashley Callingbull, Keisha Chanté, the Honourable Charmaine Williams, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, and Cheryl Hickey. I was struck by how humble each of these ladies were and how dedicated they were to Women Empowerment Awards’ mission in their own lives. Guests were also treated to a performance by the Voices Rock Medicine. We rose to our feet and sang along as they belted out a few songs, but in particular, their cover of Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song” will be with me for time. It was such a powerful song choice and so fitting for the evening.

And now, for the main event, please join us in congratulating the 2024 Women Empowerment Award recipients:

Lifetime Achievement Awards – Chan Hon Goh, Goh Ballet Canada

Chan Hon Goh was a member of the National Ballet of Canada as Principal Dancer for more than 20 years, with her final dance taking place in 2010. Today, she’s the Director of Goh Ballet Academy and Youth Company Canada and the Artistic Director of the Global Dance Challenge. Since then, GOH Ballet highlights that “…she guest instructs and sets choreography for some of the most renowned companies in the world and since 2009 has been the Executive Producer of Goh Ballet’s critically acclaimed The Nutcracker, a holiday tradition in the City of Vancouver.” In addition, Goh has received some prestigious awards, including the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal in 2022 and the Order of Canada in 2019.

Mantella Corporation Entrepreneur BIPOC Grant Award – Kimesha Walters, CEO, Oasis Integrated Communications

After experiencing the painful job hunting process in 2019, Kimesha Walters decided to forge her own path by creating her own company, Oasis Integrated Communications. Today, her business helps other businesses to develop their brands and grow. In addition, Oasis Integrated Communications has “…led as an ecosystem support partner for Startup Canada, the leading entrepreneurship organization in the country; a masterclass presenter for the Scotiabank Women Initiative, Canada; and a strategic partner for several organizations that cater to entrepreneurs, immigrants, and the BIPOC community.” No big deal, am I right?

Businesswoman of the Year Award – Dimitra Davidson, President & COO, Indeed Laboratories

From her early days in the financial services industry as a stockbroker to her days at Tiffany & Co Canada, all of these experiences were meant to set Dimitra Davidson up for her eventual entrepreneurial endeavours. Davidson’s company, Indeed Laboratories create skincare products and they are “…on a mission to make quality skincare accessible to everyone” using “…science-based formulas.” Whether you are looking for a solution for acne, hyperpigmentation, or more, chances are there’s an option for to fit your needs in this lineup!

Rogers Communications Entrepreneur of the Year Award – Lauren Burrows, Co-Founder, BUZZD Nutrition

Lauren Burrows has been focused on health and nutrition for a long time as it’s been an important part of maintaining the active lifestyle she enjoys. As such, after developing recipes to nourish her body with ingredients she could actually identify – the next natural step was to share these recipes with others. According to BUZZD, Burrows has “…a Civil Engineering degree from Queens University and an MBA from UNSW in Australia. She manages BUZZD finances, operations and social media!” You can expect to find dairy-free and plant-based options to help boost your focus or fight off any pesky colds. Don’t miss out on these fantastic products!

Rising Star Award – Hannah Flores, Spoken Word Poet

Hannah Flores is truly inspiring, at the tender age of 19, she has worked hard to achieve some fantastic milestones. Flores is enrolled at the University of Toronto and is in her second year. Flores “… has performed for the Toronto Raptors, OVO, the Consulate General of Canada in Los Angeles, and the City of Toronto’s FIFA World Cup Host City Bid campaign. At the end of her high school career, she was honoured to have been voted Valedictorian of Markham District High School’s Class of 2021 by her peers.” She has also hosted a podcast, serves as a mentor, has made films, and the list goes on. This is only the beginning for this young lady’s promising future!

Mentorship Award – Ifeoma Esonwune, Founder & CEO, The Star Women’s Network

Ifeoma Esonwune is the Founder and CEO of The Star Women’s Network. According to International Women’s Day, Esonwune is “also a certified leadership and business coach, a fierce advocate for women’s empowerment and gender equality, a captivating podcast host, a dynamic publisher, and an esteemed career success mentor who has emerged as a leading force, driving transformation and creating opportunities for women to thrive in every aspect of their lives.” Today, her company offers Executive Coaching and Mentoring, she provides Motivational & Inspirational Keynote Speeches, and Empowering Workshops & Events.

Diversity, Equality & Inclusivity Award – Elise Ahenkorah, Global Inclusion Strategist, Inclusion Factor

The work that Elise Ahenkorah does is so important when it comes to creating a more equitable and inclusive tomorrow for people from all walks of life. Speakers Bureau of Canada notes that “…as the Inclusion Strategist at inclusion FACTOR, she utilizes data-driven strategies to enhance workplace inclusivity, improving both the bottom line and employee satisfaction.”

Leadership Award – Sara Austin, Founder & CEO, Children’s First Canada

Sponsored by The Open Chest Confidence Academy

Sara Austin is the Founder and CEO, Children First Canada, which is a charity that is intended to help keep children safe and enable them to achieve their goals. Children First Canada is “…focused on the rights of children in Canada, we conduct research and raise awareness of the issues, equip children and youth as leaders and changemakers, and unite our country around a shared vision and plan to make Canada the best place in the world for kids to grow up.” The charity spearheads a number of initiatives, including helping youth access mental health resources and creating the Young Canadians’ Parliament program, which allows youth to advocate for their rights.

In addition to the honour of the award, Sara was gifted a new program package by the Open Chest Confidence Academy, launching this Fall, called: ‘The Ultimate Mentorship Experience To Become TEDx Worthy.‘ This 6-month long, fully immersive program combines an online, modular curriculum with a multi-touchpoint support system of global experts to amplify authority with confidence. This complete package is being made available to a limited number of professional women who have a compelling story to share, at a special pre-launch price that ends on November 30th, 2024.

Global Impact Award – Joan Kelley Walker, Joan Kelley Walker Enterprises

Joan Kelley Walker has worn numerous hats over the years, but did she ever rock each of them! She was a successful broadcaster, walked runways, wrote, was featured on “The Real Housewives of Toronto,” and much more. One thing that Walker has been passionate about over the years is her philanthropic work. Walker notes that “from New York to Kenya, Rwanda to Cambodia, she has collaborated with esteemed organizations such as World Vision, Right to Play, and the UN, addressing issues ranging from HIV/AIDS and clean water to poverty alleviation and gender equality.” Walker’s efforts earned her the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal and the Mother Teresa Award in 2016. Thank you for your generosity – you truly deserve this recognition!

Innovation Award – Charlene Brophy, President & CEO, Fonemed

Charlene Brophy is the President and CEO of Fonemed. She began her career as a nurse over 25 years ago, but felt she could be doing more to help her patients. Brophy believed that tapping on tech was the way forward. As such, Fonemad was founded and “…has helped hospitals, universities, clinics, and health care organizations provide modern medical care remotely.”

We were able to connect with some of the fabulous women who organized or were in attendance to support this fabulous event to get their insights on women’s empowerment. Klaudia Zinaty, President and Founder of the Women Empowerment Awards, Belinda Ginter, Co-Owner & COO, CRO The Open Chest Confidence Academy, and Dr. Ruby Dhalla, CEO & President of Dhalla Group of Companies weighs in – check out the Q&A below:

ANOKHI LIFE: What small actions would you encourage other women to take to empower and inspire the next generation of female change-makers and leaders?

Zinaty: To inspire and empower the next generation of female change-makers and leaders, I believe small, intentional actions can have profound impacts. A few key steps that we can take include mentorship to the next generation of young women to help guide them and navigate their development; leading by example because when you empower yourself, then you have the ability to empower others around you. Be an advocate for other women and using our voice to speak up and speak out. These small, but meaningful actions can create a ripple effect in uplifting and empowering women for generations to come.

Ginter: As successful business women I feel we have an obligation to reach down to the next generation of women who are climbing the ladder behind us and give them a helping hand. Mentorship is powerful and even one hour a week of your time can save the mentee time, money, learning trial by error and can substantially increase their success ratios. Be the mentor you wish you had. Professional Speaking: Speaking and using our voices to inspire and empower other women is a massive tool and should not be understated. Women need examples of other women raising their voices and bringing forth thoughtful innovative ideas and change. By speaking you can meet the next generation of change -markers and support them right where they are now. Professional speaking builds confidence and presence and gives these women examples of ways to set themselves apart from the crowd whether it be a TEDx talk, Podcasting, Being a Keynote speaker all of it matters and all of it will move the needle for other women. Leadership: Every time one woman gets promoted to a position of leadership it opens the door for more women to do the same. So raise yourself so you can assist in raising others in the future. Invitations: Once you get in the room or get a seat at a prominent table, invite other women to join you. Also, if there is not a woman in the room that should be there, speak her name to others, recommend them and endorse them. As its through collaboration over competition that all women rise and they do so TOGETHER.

Dr. Dhalla: Share your story, mentor someone, and always champion the success of other women. Small acts of support build the path for future leaders

As successful business women I feel we have an obligation to reach down to the next generation of women who are climbing the ladder behind us and give them a helping hand. Dr. Dhalla: Share your story, mentor someone, and always champion the success of other women. Small acts of support build the path for future leaders

ANOKHI LIFE: Nearly 1 in 4 women in Canada are immigrants or are from visible minority groups, with Indigenous women making up 5% of the population. How do you support creating inclusive environments for these women to thrive as entrepreneurs, and what’s one impactful strategy to ensure meaningful inclusivity can be achieved?

Zinaty : Creating inclusive environments where immigrant and Indigenous women can thrive as entrepreneurs requires access, equity, and empowerment. Through our Women Empowerment Awards and our Women Empowerment Foundation , we focus on fostering a sense of belonging for all women, especially those from marginalized communities. This means recognizing and addressing the unique barriers they face, such as systemic discrimination, lack of access to capital, and underrepresentation in leadership roles. One of the strategies we implemented this year was an outreach to youth organizations in marginalized communities and indigenous groups to extend an invitation to 10 young girls to attend our awards to be inspired and empowered that they can achieve the same greatness. At the heart of inclusivity is a deep commitment to breaking down these systemic barriers, providing equal opportunities, and cultivating environments where women and young girls from all walks of life can not only participate but thrive. By fostering connections and offering tailored support, we can empower all women to create lasting change in their communities and beyond.

Ginter: We need to be like children, children do not judge and categorize. See all women fully and celebrate the unique perspectives, cultures , experience and expertise each and every woman brings to the table. Give every woman a more than fair advantage and realize that it's with diversity that we are able to innovate and grow professionally. Keep creating space for all cultures to have equal say as they most certainly have equal value to contribute.

Dr. Dhalla: Creating inclusive environments starts with giving seats at the table of decision makers. Women should always remember if they are not given a seat at the table to build your own table. To ensure meaningful inclusivity women must have a voice and the power of making meaningful decisions

We need to be like children, children do not judge and categorize. See all women fully and celebrate the unique perspectives, cultures , experience and expertise each and every woman brings to the table. Give every woman a more than fair advantage and realize that it’s with diversity that we are able to innovate and grow professionally. Keep creating space for all cultures to have equal say as they most certainly have equal value to contribute. Dr. Dhalla: Creating inclusive environments starts with giving seats at the table of decision makers. Women should always remember if they are not given a seat at the table to build your own table. To ensure meaningful inclusivity women must have a voice and the power of making meaningful decisions

ANOKHI LIFE: Why is it important that you/your organization support WEA in particular?

Zinaty : The importance of encouraging support for Women Empowerment Awards lies in its foundation and mission built on our belief that “we rise by lifting others.” When we have the ability to amplify the voices, achievements, and leadership of women across diverse sectors, we serve as powerful platforms to highlight the contributions of women who deserve to be recognized while inspiring future generations of women. When successful women are celebrated, their stories become beacons of hope and resilience, showing others that obstacles can be overcome. It fosters a culture where young girls and women believe they can achieve greatness, no matter the challenges they face. By shining a spotlight on women who excel in fields where they are often underrepresented, such as STEM, leadership, or entrepreneurship, we create role models and visibility in society, ultimately helping break glass ceilings, driving for a more equitable future in both professional and personal careers. Women Empowerment Awards is a movement that brings together networks of like-minded individuals and organizations who are committed positive change, promoting recognition, visibility, and systemic advancement for women, and encouraging society to continue breaking barriers for gender equality.

Ginter: Our organization supports WEA because it is a reputable organization with the right outlook that really is only in existence due to things like non equality, non equal pay. They are righting the wrongs done to women in a supportive, nurturing, uplifting and powerful way. They eat, sleep and breath empowering women and have a great track record of success in doing so. I feel they are doing a phenomenal job of making way for the next generation of change-makers while also supporting the leaders of today.

Dr. Dhalla: WEA is vital because it creates a platform for women to break barriers, share knowledge, and access opportunities. Supporting each other we are stronger. No ceiling is to high and no mountain to great.

Our organization supports WEA because it is a reputable organization with the right outlook that really is only in existence due to things like non equality, non equal pay. They are righting the wrongs done to women in a supportive, nurturing, uplifting and powerful way. They eat, sleep and breath empowering women and have a great track record of success in doing so. I feel they are doing a phenomenal job of making way for the next generation of change-makers while also supporting the leaders of today. Dr. Dhalla: WEA is vital because it creates a platform for women to break barriers, share knowledge, and access opportunities. Supporting each other we are stronger. No ceiling is to high and no mountain to great.

ANOKHI LIFE: As of 2023, it’s estimated that just 18% of all businesses are majority-owned by women in Canada and just 8.5% of the highest-paid positions in Canada’s top 100 listed companies are held by women. As someone who has come up in the business world, which is often dominated by men, how might you or your organization help catapult WEA’s mission in the future?

Zinaty: One of the most powerful ways we can change these statistics is by elevating the visibility of women who are already making strides in business. Through our awards, we shine a spotlight on trailblazers and leaders who might otherwise remain unseen. By sharing their stories and amplifying their successes, we inspire a new generation of women to pursue leadership roles and entrepreneurship. Representation matters—and by elevating women, we set an example of what’s possible and encourage others to follow suit. Education is also the key to breaking down barriers that women face in the business world through skill development, mentorship, and access to resources that help women gain the confidence and expertise to thrive. Whether it’s financial literacy, leadership training, or networking opportunities, our goal is to equip women with the tools they need to succeed. When we educate, we don’t just create individual success stories—we foster a community of women who are prepared to lead, innovate, and disrupt industries. Empowerment is about fostering a mindset of confidence and resilience within yourself in order to empower others. By building strong support networks and cultivating mentorship programs, we empower women to take risks, pursue leadership roles, and advocate for themselves in male-dominated industries. The more we empower women to advocate for one another, the more we dismantle the barriers to leadership, ensuring that more women are not only participating in business but are excelling and creating lasting change. Our mission is clear: we rise by lifting others. By continuing to elevate, educate, and empower women, we are paving the way for greater representation in leadership and business ownership across Canada. Together, we can rewrite the narrative, not only improving these statistics but building a future where equality and opportunity are the norm, not the exception.

Ginter: First of all these are powerful statistics, they show that the tide is turning and we are finally rising to our rightful place as leaders and we are getting closer to equaling the playing field. This phenomenal for all women! Well done WEA and all women leaders that earned their way into power positions but in saying that we still have a long way to go. At the Open Chest Confidence Academy we know there is a long long road ahead to go in closing the Confidence Gap between women and men. Although we can now get to where we want to go, often we do not have the same level of confidence as our male counterparts. We know we can get there but do not feel confident that once we get there that we are able to sustain our success there. There is still such a huge gap between men and women confidently conducting themselves in business. At TOCCA our goal is to close the confidence gap so we can stop the imposter syndrome and have women confidently reaching their personal and professional goals and sitting confidently at the tables they earned a spot to sit at. By building up female confidence we are not only supporting the next impressive wave of change makers we are creating more confident change-makers that are better equipped to make lasting change, powerful policy and this will make an enormous shift in both professional equality and in closing the outdated confidence gap!

Dr. Dhalla: These statistics highlight the importance of creating more opportunities for women to rise in leadership roles. At Dhalla Group of Companies, we are committed to fostering female leadership through mentorship, providing platforms for women to gain experience, and actively working to close the gender gap. By collaborating with WEA, we aim to elevate more women into positions of power, encouraging them to lead fearlessly in male-dominated industries. It's not just about creating a seat at the table; it's about ensuring that women's voices are heard and valued in every decision-making process.

First of all these are powerful statistics, they show that the tide is turning and we are finally rising to our rightful place as leaders and we are getting closer to equaling the playing field. This phenomenal for all women! Well done WEA and all women leaders that earned their way into power positions but in saying that we still have a long way to go. At the Open Chest Confidence Academy we know there is a long long road ahead to go in closing the Confidence Gap between women and men. Although we can now get to where we want to go, often we do not have the same level of confidence as our male counterparts. We know we can get there but do not feel confident that once we get there that we are able to sustain our success there. There is still such a huge gap between men and women confidently conducting themselves in business. At TOCCA our goal is to close the confidence gap so we can stop the imposter syndrome and have women confidently reaching their personal and professional goals and sitting confidently at the tables they earned a spot to sit at. By building up female confidence we are not only supporting the next impressive wave of change makers we are creating more confident change-makers that are better equipped to make lasting change, powerful policy and this will make an enormous shift in both professional equality and in closing the outdated confidence gap! Dr. Dhalla: These statistics highlight the importance of creating more opportunities for women to rise in leadership roles. At Dhalla Group of Companies, we are committed to fostering female leadership through mentorship, providing platforms for women to gain experience, and actively working to close the gender gap. By collaborating with WEA, we aim to elevate more women into positions of power, encouraging them to lead fearlessly in male-dominated industries. It’s not just about creating a seat at the table; it’s about ensuring that women’s voices are heard and valued in every decision-making process.

Below are the complete list of generous sponsors without whom this groundbreaking event wouldn’t have happened:

Main Image Photo Credit: George Pimentel