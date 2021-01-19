Masala Bhangra Rings In 20 Years & Keeps The World Moving During The Pandemic
Work Life Jan 19, 2021
Celebrating 20 years is no small feat for any business. Especially when it comes to the business of fitness & dance. Sarina Jain founder of Masala Bhangra is in that group of exceptional entrepreneurs. She shares her story on how she started, the global impact of dance and how just like all other businesses, she had to pivot during the pandemic.
Dance & fitness is not just a workout routine for Sarina Jain. It’s a way of life for the founder of Masala Bhangra®, an Indian-dance based fitness program, designed for people of all ages and fitness levels who love to stay physically active. Masala Bhangra® is an ACE, AFAA and AFLCA approved program, with 6 Master Trainers and 70+ Ambassadors from all over the world.
It took me only one class to fall in love with the high-energy Bhangra with Bollywood moves which ultimately is just a super fun, easy-to-follow fitness format. Well, just like me thousands of people across the world have been moved, touched, and inspired to become physically active with this amazing fitness program.
And for Sarina, it is a great time as Masala Bhangra rings in 20 years in the industry. A milestone that was not easy to achieve. “I have been teaching fitness for the past 28 years,” Sarina explains. “I created Masala Bhangra in 1998 and came out with my first workout video in 2000. I was born and raised in the US to two Indian parents that migrated to the states in the ’70s. Both mom and dad wanted to make sure that we kids would grow up with the best of what the West has to offer without forgetting the East.”
Starting Masala Bhangra was a deeply personal project for her. As Sarina suddenly lost her father who passed away from cardiac arrest at the age of 47. “Dad made sure to send us to India every summer to spend time with our families, our grandparents and learn to appreciate what the Indian culture is all about. My father was our rock. He was this man that was our friend, yet protector. Dad would always tell us to be proud to be who you are and to respect the culture you come from and to stand on our own feet. I created Masala Bhangra®. I wanted to tell him that not only am I proud to be an Indian woman living in the US but now I teach aspects of our culture through fitness.”
Dance came naturally to Sarina. As a teenager, she started off with hip-hop and it was at a party when a family friend mentioned to her about Bhangra. Excited and curious, Sarina began researching the dance form and fell in love with it. And since then, there’s been no looking back for the choreographer.
With so many Bhangra fitness groups coming out in the last few years, we asked Sarina how Masala Bhangra is different than the rest? “What draws people to Masala Bhangra are so many things — the culture, the music, the love for health and fitness. Taking a Masala Bhangra class allows you to forget your worries for the hour and enter the Indian culture of what we love. We love watching movies. We love celebrating weddings and we Indians know how to really have a good time! That is what I bring to the class. By the end of the hour, everyone feels accomplished. Masala Bhangra is no secret either. Various global outlets have featured this amazing company including Cosmopolitan, InStyle, Refinery29 and Good Morning America.
The feedback from her clients makes it all the worthwhile. “They are sweating, clapping, shouting out “balle balle” and now they are ready to start their day or end it with a huge smile on their face”, she enthuses. “That makes me so happy to see that Masala Bhangra is making a difference in people’s lives. Masala Bhangra attracts people from all over the world. Those people that are open to trying something new and letting their hair down is when they enjoy the most! It has been a beautiful experience to go around the world and empower people through this program.”
What is astounding about Sarina’s program is that countless women from across the world have found it to be a life-changing experience. “I know women who joined the classes as a timid, shy, girl and now have turned into a firecracker of a person,” Sarina recalls.”They have gained confidence, they look and feel great and this for me is amazing. Some of them loved the classes so much, they went on to become master trainers. I am glad I am getting to work with some amazing women in different parts of the world like India, Singapore, Malaysia, and Kuwait,” she shares.
Just like every other business, Sarina had to pivot during the pandemic. She moved her to a virtual land. But she is delighted that the classes have been well received and has opened up the doors for many who were not able to come to experience the magic of her classes before. “While it is not ideal to teach virtually, it has definitely brought a community together to experience something that we never thought we would.” And after all these years, what is Bhangra to her now? “I love Bhangra. I love how it is a dance that is always used for all celebrations! It has brought a community of people together to share this culture via the mechanism of dance and staying healthy.”
Main Image Photo Credit: Sarina Jain
Mrinalini Sundar
Author
Mrinalini Sundar (new_girl_in_to) has worked with various Indian national, international publications including Times Of India and is currently based out of Toronto. She's constantly in search of high adventure, exotic food, and new experiences. She is the happiest amidst mountains, with no wi-fi.
