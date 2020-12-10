Work Life / Work Life: Chatting With One Of IKEA’s Hottest Desigenrs Akanksha Deo Sharma

Work Life: Chatting With One Of IKEA’s Hottest Desigenrs Akanksha Deo Sharma

Work Life Dec 10, 2020

Geeta Wahab

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Geeta Wahab

Geeta Wahab

Author

Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...

COMMENTS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!

uncensored Logo

MONTHLY REAL TALK SHOW

AIRING

EVERY MON: 8 PM PST / 11 PM EST
EVERY TUES: 2 AM GMT / 8:30 PM IST

LISTEN HERE

Recent Shows

openchest Logo

Monthly Celebrity Talk Show

Airing

Every Tues: 6 pm PST / 9 pm EST
Every Wed: 2 pm GMT / 6:30 pm IST

Listen Here

Recent Shows