Dr. Amy Shah Tells Us Why Exhaustion Doesn’t Have To Be Your New Normal In Her Latest Book “I’m So Effing Tired”

When it comes to feeling exhausted we have been conditioned to think that it’s normal. Dr. Amy Shah is here to dispel that myth with her latest book “I’m So Effing Tired: A Proven Plan To Beat Burnout, Boost Your Energy and Reclaim Your Life”. She shares with us why it’s important to pay attention to your body and her trifecta approach to getting over that hump.

Hina P. Ansari: Congrats on your book! Firstly, you describe yourself as an “integrative” doctor. For our readers can you please define that term?

Dr. Amy Shah: Well, I’m a medical doctor on paper but I like to consider myself an integrative doctor as well. This means that I focus on healing through lifestyle. My focus for health is of course circadian fasting.

HPA: Tell me about your training and your specialty?

AS: I’m a double board-certified medical doctor and wellness expert specializing in allergy and immunology, hormones and gut health. I graduated from Cornell University’s School of Nutrition and went on to complete my MD, residency and fellowship training at Einstein, Harvard, and Columbia University hospitals.

HPA: Your book I’m So Effing Tired is very timely taking into consideration that exhaustion has been a day-to-day situation for all of us, especially during this past year with the pandemic. Can you tell me what made you decide to write this book? And why now?

AS: Alot of it had to do with my own personal journey of exhaustion years ago, right after I had kids and doctors told me burn out was normal. Additionally, my patients are always complaining about feeling exhausted. I know that circadian fasting, among other tools that I teach in the book, have helped me completely and I want to share it with the world so that people can feel energized.

HPA: Exhaustion has been such a part of our lives, that it feels that it’s par for the course. How can we mentally course correct ourselves so we aren’t justifying the feeling of exhaustion before our day starts, or measuring the day’s productivity by the level of exhaustion that we feel at the end?

AS: You have to be in tune with your body and mind. Firstly, knowing that exhaustion isn’t normal. Figure out what is making you exhausted — for most people it’s health (which I teach in my book), or energy being drained from people. Surround yourself with positive people who make you feel good.

HPA: Your book details the relationship between the gut, the immune system and hormones. Can you tell me your journey on how you came to this specific focus?

AS: These three systems are all connected! When one isn’t balanced, the others won’t be either. After years of studying the gut, immune system and hormonal health, I gathered that the energy trifecta (these three systems) must be balanced in order to feel your best.

HPA: As a doctor I can only imagine your schedule. And add to that, writing a book. What was your writing process?

AS: Well, being a very busy doctor who is in the office most of the time, I had to write in the evening after work and on the weekends. I love all aspects of what I do, so I never felt it was a burden.

HPA: How long did it take for you to finish writing this book?

AS: I spent over a year working on it and loved the whole experience.

HPA: If this is your first book, tell me about your thoughts into diving into this particular project. What surprised you about this process?

AS: Well, I was planning on launching my book during “normal times”. When the pandemic hit, I realized that it would be launching in the midst of it, when we couldn’t have events or in-person interviews. I’m still grateful for the whole experience. I think this would be the biggest surprise.

HPA: What were your biggest challenges when it came to writing this book?

AS: I think finding the time to do it! I have to focus on my patients every single day, plus my own health and family.

HPA: Tell me about your hormone-balance supplement that you just launched?

AS: My Balance + Restore Supplement was created to fight low energy and chronic brain fog and help balance hormones. It’s inspired by ancient wisdom meets modern science. It’s formulated to elevate your energy, clear brain fog and balance hormone levels. This custom blend includes ancient Ayurvedic staples including ashwagandha, modern powerhouse vitamin D and adaptogenic herbs proven to balance the body’s hormones naturally based on individual need. When I was suffering from low energy, bloating, weight gain and acne breakouts, I used this EXACT mix to support my transformational goals. Since then, I have watched my clients experience the same life-changing benefits.

HPA: Ayurveda is such an integral part of our cultural wellness history. Can you tell me how this fits into your overall regime with ingredients that you note specifically the use of ashwagandha and amla berry?

AS: I’m Indian, so Ayurveda has always been a part of my life. I believe in it to help healing and for overall health. As mentioned above, ashwagandha is a favourite, as well as turmeric, etc. Most herbs are anti-inflammatory and full of antioxidants, which help in overall health.

HPA: What do you hope that people will take away from reading your book?

AS: I want them to know that exhaustion isn’t normal! You can feel energized. By circadian fasting and balancing your energy trifecta, you can truly change your health. This will affect you physically and mentally. I hope they feel good about themselves and have the tools to make changes where needed when they are done reading the book. I am so grateful to anyone who reads it.

HPA: Finally, where can I buy this book?

AS: The book has just launched! It’s available on Amazon, here.

Main Image Photo Credit: Dr. Amy Shah