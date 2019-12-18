Astrologer Nadiya Shah Shares The Beauty Of The Zodiac With Her New Book “The Body & The Cosmos”

Astrology can seem deeply mysterious for some, however when properly explained it can open up a whole new world of insight and possibilities. That’s the mantra for globally acclaimed astrologer Nadiya Shah who sat down with us to talk about the beauty of astrology, how we can apply it to our day-to-day living and breaking the many preconceived notions with her latest book (already a best-seller!) The Body & The Cosmos.

Shah is a syndicated astrologer, author, television and internet personality and is one of the few people in the world to hold an M.A. in the Cultural Study of Cosmology and Divination, from the University of Kent, United Kingdom. She’s the author of Astrology Realized: Your Journey to Understanding Astrology and now is celebrating the launch of her latest book The Body & The Cosmos: Exploring The Astrological, Philosophical, and Physical Connection. With the latter, she teaches you how each of the 12 signs of the zodiac speak through us, body and soul, for their esoteric relevance. It’s meant to be a starting point, to facilitate a deep connection to a cosmos you experience and can feel within.

Marriska Fernandes: Tell us a bit about the importance of Astrology.

Nadiyah Shah:That is a huge question! I can say that, every culture in every time period, in history and in the present day, has an astrology. Some of the oldest documents that exist for humanity include a mapping of the stars and an understand that there is a correlation to our lives here on earth. As a living practice, astrology responds to whatever culture and historical moment it is in, as a reflection of the people to that time and place.

MF: How can we use astrology as a guide to better inform our lives?

NS: The sky is a mirror. It acts as an opportunity to consider who we are symbolically, from a place of healthy detachment. It was Plato who said we observe the sky to cultivate wisdom. Perhaps one of the greatest blessings of astrology is that it serves as a reminder that all of life is cycles and there are ways in which to keep challenging cycles in perspective and make the most of the wonderful cycles. Also, sometimes both of these kinds of cycles can be happening at the same time, if we are willing to recognize the opportunities in our lives.

MF: What are the biggest misconceptions about astrology?

NS: There are many! That astrology means that everything is predetermined and our lives are entirely the outcome of fate. The truth is astrology helps us to appreciate the many choices we have, thereby further allowing us to better use our free will. The other misconception might be that astrology is not sanctioned by religion. The truth is, up until very recently in human history, astrology was solely the practice of priest and spiritual leaders. In India, astrologers are often called “pundits” and “gurus”, which are synonymous in many ways with a priest. Astrology is intimately woven into the origins and the assertion of validity that all of the major religions of the world make.

MF: What is your process for deriving the horoscopes?

NS: I trust the sky and trust the techniques that are well established, to create an omen that I feel is relevant for each sign.

MF: Tell us a bit about your book Astrology Realized and what one reader might take from it?

NS: Astrology Realized is distinct in that it starts with an exploration of the historical roots and philosophical development of astrology, from its origins to the present day. I then guide people to understand some of the basics of chart readings, essentially its the foundation to what you need to know to practice astrology.

MF: Now tell us about your latest book The Body & The Cosmos, which just came out earlier this month.

NS: My book was launched on December 9 as the #1 New Release in the New Age Astrology Category! That was very exciting, definitely a milestone moment in my career. The book explores our connection to each of the signs, through spiritual characteristics and our physical bodies. I took the ideas that Plato explores in his book Timaeus , which is a mystical understanding of the origins and meanings of the universe, and applied it to an astrological sky. By connecting these ancient wisdoms, I feel that I am offering something unique. There are 12 meditations in the book as well, one for each sign. What also makes the book unique is that it affirms that the entire cosmos is within each of us, and encourages personal connection to it through movement, yoga, and meditation.

MF: What was the inspiration for you to write it?

NS: One reason was I was noticing what has been called “sign discrimination.” It’s this idea that, once someone knows your sign, they automatically know all about it. We are complex people, and we have the entire cosmos within us. Its not just a single “star sign”, but rather it is all the stars that we are intimately connected to.

MF: What can readers take away from this book?

NS: Through knowledge, movement, and meditation, this book helps people feel themselves as complex and connected. I hope they come to know and approach themselves with greater wonder and love.

MF: You’re also ramping up your online teaching academy. Tell us about that.

NS: My school “ Synchronicity University ” is an online space where people can access astrology lessons and astrological wisdom in an accessible way. I have brand new semesters launching in 2020, which encourage students to learn more about themselves through the sky. I keep my classes accessible in language and in price, as well as reach, so that as many students as possible are able to benefit.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.youtube.com